Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction LEI 66 % Chance of Winning GLO 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Gloucestershire are going to face off in the County Championship Division Two, starting from May 17 through May 20, 2024. The sides will take on each other at Grace Road, Leicester, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire’s game against Middlesex was off to an unfortunate start as there was no play on day one due to a washout. Leicestershire geared up on day two and added 306 runs to the scoreboard, mostly owing to Peter Handscomb’s contribution of 109 runs while Middlesex swooped in and breezed past their opposition by scoring 407 runs. The match could not go on any further as another washout on day four prevented them from settling the tally. Both sides had to concede a draw.

Gloucestershire grabbed the opportunity to beat Northamptonshire and boast their first victory of the season in their previous match. The former made a brilliant start despite playing on the opposition’s home turf and managed to secure 409 runs with the help of Miles Hammond’s 112 and Cameron Bancroft’s 53. The bowlers then went on to demolish Northamptonshire’s batting order who were all out for 171 runs which allowed Gloucestershire to rack up another 319 runs on the board. This was an impossible ask from Northamptonshire and after scoring 301 runs in the fourth innings, they conceded defeat by 256 runs.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 66%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 34%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score high before first dismissal

Cameron Bancroft has cemented his position as a permanent opener for Gloucestershire but the team were in the hunt for a partner who could help them achieve a competitive stand before handing it over to the rest of the batters. With Chris Dent as the other opener, the pair did not have much to show for themselves as they scored 5, 0, 14 and 7 runs together. However, when he was replaced by Ben Charlesworth, their partnerships improved drastically with totals of 44, 98, 49 and 12 runs. The opening wicket is safe in the hands of Bancroft and Charlesworth.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The two matches played at Grace Road this season did not produce a winner on either occasion but the teams seemed to favor the chase in both matches. Sussex surpassed the first innings score significantly with a score of 694 runs in the first match while Leicestershire scored 452 runs in the second innings against Northamptonshire. The toss winner will keep these results in mind and they will certainly want to chase at this pitch.

Weather Report

Gloomy weather is forecasted at Leicester on match day coupled with a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. There is a 20% possibility of precipitation.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Marcus Harris Batter Louis Kimber Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Ben Green Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Scott Currie Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s form has been a flatline with five drawn matches in row but they have demonstrated the ability to give the opposition a run for their money.

Gloucestershire Player List

Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren (C) Batter Tom Price All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Marchant de Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have been far too inconsistent to gauge and it makes them incredibly unpredictable despite having won their previous encounter.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Leicestershire lead their tally against Gloucestershire by a hair, having won three out of the last five games while Gloucestershire edged out victories on the remaining two occasions.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 3

Gloucestershire - 2

Draw - 0

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

So far this season, Rishi Patel and Marcus Harris have been wildly inconsistent while opening the innings and, as a result, their partnership has not been successful. The last three matches have witnessed the pair score 28, 1 and 65 runs together before the fall of their first wicket. Gloucestershire had a different kind of hindrance but they seem to have found what works for them. Cameron Bancroft has been their mainstay and the team has been able to set up decent first wicket totals when he opens alongside Ben Charlesworth. In the last three matches, the pair have opened together twice and scored 44, 98, 49 and 12 runs together. If they continue to lead the way for the team, Gloucestershire will establish a better opening stand than Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire First class Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb made his way to the top as the leading batter for Leicestershire after his performance against Middlesex where he notched up a ton with 109 runs. He has 353 runs in five innings so far with an average of 70.60. He will be relied upon to be their standout batter against Gloucestershire as well.

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Miles Hammond continues to be Gloucestershire’s top run-getter with 443 runs in eight innings and an average of 55.37. He achieved his first century of the season against Northamptonshire, wherein he scored 112 runs in the first innings. Although he was not quite as impactful in the second innings, he will be expected to come out on top in the next match.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie leads Leicestershire’s bowling attack with 12 wickets in six innings. He was tied as the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in their previous outing against Middlesex where he bagged two wickets. However, what set him apart was his economy rate of 3.30 which was the best among the rest of the wicket-takers. He is the top pick for the next game.

Marchant de Lange to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Marchant de Lange is the top wicket-taker for Gloucestershire, having captured 18 wickets in six innings so far. He picked up his second fifer of the season during his first spell against Northamptonshire in the last match. To make matters worse for the opposition, he went on to take three more wickets in the second innings. He is undoubtedly the top choice to be their premier bowler.