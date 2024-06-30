Leicestershire vs Middlesex Match Prediction LEI 43 % Chance of Winning MID 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.802 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Middlesex will meet at Grace Road, Leicester, in the County Championship Division Two from June 30 to July 3, 2024. The action is going to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Leicestershire broke their streak of draws after they were bested by Sussex in their previous match. The latter were the first to bat and they left Leicestershire to chase after 442 runs which was quite a difficult quest. Leicestershire clocked out at 275 after a disastrous showing from the top order who left the team out to dry. Peter Handscomb’s 92 and Wiaan Mulder’s 53 were their only saving grace but Sussex relentlessly scored an additional 296 runs before declaring the total. Leicestershire’s fourth innings chase was thwarted by inadequate scores from the top and middle order while Louis Kimber stood out with his otherworldly knock of 243. Although they added 445 runs to the tally, Leicestershire fell short by a mere 18 runs.

Ryan Higgins was Middlesex’s star player against Derbyshire with his nonpareil score of 163 in the first innings. Leus du Plooy and skipper Toby Roland-Jones were also in the mix with individual contributions of 57 and 52 runs, respectively. This allowed Middlesex to boast 433 runs in the first innings and their bowlers bundled out Derbyshire for 339. Ryan Higgins and Sam Robson steered Middlesex to glory by adding 67 runs each while Leus du Plooy and Max Holden scored 59 and 45 runs, respectively. Derbyshire succumbed to the pressure and were all-out for 202, leading to a 194-run triumph for Middlesex.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 43%

Middlesex chance of winning - 57%

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Leicestershire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score high before first dismissal

Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman rarely falter while opening for Middlesex but a bad day in office brought on unfortunate dismissals for both openers. The former was out on a duck during the first innings against Derbyshire while the latter met with a golden duck in the second innings, which led to a collapse of the opening order before any damage could be dealt by them. However, in the four matches prior to that, Middlesex’s openers set up first wicket stands of 13, 97, 65, 27, 55 and 5 runs. Their trouble was likely short-lived and both batters will return to avenge themselves.

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

Grace Road has supported big first innings totals but the surface has allowed the chasing side to remain in contention by assisting high scoring chases. This has been the case for a majority of the matches played here. Out of four fixtures held at the venue so far, the toss winners opted to field first even though draws were reached every single time. The toss winning side in the upcoming game will want to field first, too, and give themselves a proper shot at victory.

Weather Report

Cloudy conditions are on the horizon with a mere 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Lewis Hill (C) Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Peter Handscomb Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Louis Kimber Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s batters have been quite incompatible with no stability in any part of their lineup.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Sam Robson Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s batting and bowling department work in congruence to be a dominant side to go up against.

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Middlesex have won three out of their last five clashes against Leicestershire while the latter emerged victorious on one occasion.

Head-to-Head Record

Leicestershire - 1

Middlesex - 3

Draw - 1

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Rishi Patel has done the heavy lifting for Leicestershire’s opening wicket this season and as a result, his partner Marcus Harris has been replaced by Ian Holland. There is still time for the new opener to bed in and he cannot be expected to work wonders immediately. In the last three matches, Leicestershire has posted opening totals of 5, 57, 37, 15 and 38 runs. Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman absurdly took turns to face ducks in their previous match against Derbyshire but their partnerships were quite solid prior to that. The previous three games have seen first wicket scores of 0, 0, 13, 97 and 65 runs. They are anticipated to bounce back and put on a spectacle.

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Leicestershire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb retains his place as the team’s top run-getter, having amassed 641 runs in ten innings. His second ton of the season slipped away from his reach as he was dismissed for 93 in the previous outing against Sussex during the first innings. The second innings was a forgettable affair since he departed after a single run was scored. Nonetheless, he will be expected to lead the charge in the next match.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Ryan Higgins was almost single handedly responsible for Middlesex’s victory in the last outing against Derbyshire where he notched up his fourth ton of the season. He scored 163 runs in the first innings and dug into the opposition’s bowling attack with a knock of 67 in the following innings. As their leading batter with 867 runs in 11 innings and an average of 96.33, he remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie has cemented his position as the team’s leading wicket-taker with 25 wickets in 11 innings thus far and an average of 27.96. His 16-over spell against Sussex in the first innings yielded three wickets and he continued in his momentum to pick two more in the second innings. He has repeatedly been their top wicket-taker and there is no reason to shift loyalty from him just yet.

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Toby Roland-Jones is inching his way to the top with 17 wickets in nine innings so far. He achieved his first fifer of the season in the previous match versus Derbyshire during the first innings and took one more wicket in the second innings. He also remains quite conservative in his approach with an overall economy rate of 3.64, making him an ideal player to bet on.