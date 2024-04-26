Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction LEI 55 % Chance of Winning NOR 45 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Northamptonshire will square off in the County Championship Division Two from April 26 to April 29, 2024. Their clash is scheduled to take place at Grace Road, Leicester, with the action kicking off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire were able to assert their dominance over Derbyshire in the previous match but it did not amount to much in the end. Marcus Harris held the innings together for Leicestershire who batted first and scored 574 runs, out of which 214 were added by the opener. Peter Handscomb and Ben Cox also aided in the effort to achieve a big total, having scored 68 and 69 runs, respectively. After they lost seven wickets, the team decided to declare the total. Derbyshire felt the pressure from the start and it was evident that they could not withstand it since they were bowled out for 167 runs. Following on, they added 224 runs but the match was drawn as there was no play on day 4.

Glamorgan did not stand a chance against Northamptonshire and would have had to depart in an embarrassing manner if not for the downpour which halted the match. Batting first, Glamorgan scored 271 runs and when it was their turn to bowl to Northamptonshire, the former’s bowling attack were absolutely taken the cleaners as they smashed 605 runs and lost just five wickets along the way. Glamorgan scored 104 runs and they were nowhere near a fighting chance but the rain saved them, denying Northamptonshire a potential first win.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 55%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 45%

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Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score high before first dismissal

Leicestershire's opening wicket has only improved since the start of the tournament and their trajectory looks quite impressive. Rishi Patel and Marcus Harris have consistently opened the innings and starting from their first game, the pair have established stands of 43, 26, 59, 53 and 65 runs. Their consistency in setting up decent totals in every match inspires confidence in their ability to score big against Northamptonshire on the opening front.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

Grace Road was largely favoring the chasing team in the previous match hosted here between Leicestershire and Sussex. The latter’s bowlers allowed the home team to secure a decent total but they did not let Leicestershire get complacent with their score as they went on to hit a 600+ total during the chase. The toss winning skipper will want to field first after Sussex’s exceptional display.

Weather Report

There is a minimal 10% possibility of rainfall and the conditions are likely to be mostly cloudy. The temperature is expected to reach 11 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Marcus Harris Batter Louis Kimber Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Ben Green Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Scott Currie Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have proven to be quite competitive in the season so far and their batting lineup, in particular, are quite daunting.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Emilio Gay Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Karun Nair Batter George Bartlett Batter James Sales All-rounder Saif Zaib Bowler Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Raphael Weatherall Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire struggled to make a good start in the last match as their opener faced an untimely dismissal. Overall, though, they have the capacity to put up a challenge.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire maintain an edge over Leicestershire with three victories in their previous five outings while Leicestershire have only registered one. The remaining match was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 1

Northamptonshire - 3

Draw - 1

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Emilio Gay was in a bit of a bind against Glamorgan in their last game where he opened the innings but departed for just 15 runs in uncharacteristic fashion. His partner, Ricardo Vasconcelos, went on to score 182 runs in the same innings but the damage was already done as Northamptonshire’s first wicket stand was just 20 runs. Rishi Patel and Marcus Harris performed much better against Leicestershire and brought Derbyshire’s opening partnership up to 65 runs before the former was dismissed for 36. Harris anchored the innings with 214 runs and if the pair can hang on for a while without losing a wicket in the next match, they will be sure to put on a spectacle.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire First class Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Marcus Harris to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Marcus Harris single handedly took Leicestershire to a brilliant total with a knock of 214 runs against Derbyshire. His double century is the first of the season after having scored a half-century previously. With 333 runs in five innings, he will be expected to be their leading batter.

Karun Nair to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Karun Nair occupies the top spot among Northamptonshire’s run charts with 303 runs under his belt in four innings. He notched up an exceptional double century against Glamorgan in the previous match, having scored an unbeaten 202 runs. He is on course for another big showing in the next match.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie is the second highest wicket-taker for Leicestershire with eight wickets in four innings. In the previous match against Derbyshire, he captured three wickets in the first innings and three more in the second innings. With a bowling average of 30.50, the best in the team, he will be anticipated to come out on top.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson claimed a whopping five wickets during the first innings against Glamorgan in the last outing and picked up another one in the second innings. He currently leads Northamptonshire’s bowling unit with eight wickets in four innings. He is the top choice for the upcoming fixture.