Leicestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction LC 30 % Chance of Winning SUS 70 % Bet Now! Leicestershire will take on Sussex in their fifth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the Grace Road, Leicester fromThursday, May 11. Leicestershire finished last in the 8-team Division Two table last year. In the 14 matches they played, they lost nine matches and did not win a single game. Sussex had finished seventh in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season.

Leicestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction

Second-placed Leicestershire are expected to win their upcoming match against Sussex. Leicestershire and Sussex have played three draws and won a match each. However, there is a lot of difference between the two teams.

Leicestershire batters have performed as a unit unlike Sussex where Cheteshwar Pujara has scored bulk of the runs. In fact, Pujara is the only batter from the team to score over 250 runs after four rounds of matches. Two other batters have scored over 200 runs and out of them only one averages over 40. Ollie Robinson picked 14 wickets for them in their last match against Worcestershire but it isn't clear if the England international will play two consecutive matches with Ashes 2023 approaching.

On the flip side, six Leicestershire batters have scored over 200 runs and four have scored over 300 runs. Each of these six batters are averaging over 40. This makes it clear that Leicestershire's batting unit is a lot stronger than that of Sussex. The pace unit isn't extraordinary. This is the reason why the team has settled for more draws than wins. However, the home conditions, the strong batting line-up and a lot of vulnerability in Sussex's batting line-up make Leicestershire a strong contender to win the upcoming match.

Leicestershire chances of winning - 30%

Sussex chances of winning - 70%

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Leicestershire vs Sussex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Both Leicestershire and Sussex are a quality side, however, more number of draw matches than wins, highlight a problem for them. While Leicestershire lack a potent bowling unit, Sussex are relying heavily on Pujara in the batting departments. They will have to iron out these flaws if they wish to finish on top. However, it's very likely that both teams will finish in the top four at least.

Leicestershire vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Derbyshire opted to bowl first. The match ended in a draw. Glamorgan opted to bowl first in the second match. The match ended in a draw once again. The trend to win toss and bowl first is expected to continue again.

Weather Report

Rain is the forecast for the Day 1 of the match with a temperature of 16 degree celsius. Cloudy and breezy without any rain on Day 2. Partly sunny on Day 3 with a temperature of 17 degree celsius. Cloudy with temperature hovering around 19 on Sunday, Day 4.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Rishi PatelAll-rounderSol BudingerBatter

Lewis Hill (cap) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Peter Handscomb (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Chris Wright Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have settled for draws in each of their last three matches. Overall they have played four draws in their last five outings. They have won one match during the period.

Sussex Player List

Sussex Squad

Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Jack Carson, JP Sarro, Jamie Atkins, Sean Hunt, Alastair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Will Beer, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Alsop, Steve Smith (Australia - three County Championship games in May), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan - Vitality Blast), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - April to July, County Championship and Vitality Blast)

Sussex Predicted XI

Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara (cap) Batter Tom Aslop Batter James Coles All-rounder Oliver Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Clark All-rounder Nathan Mcandrew Bowler FJ Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson/Ollie Robinson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Leicestershire have settled for draws in each of their last three matches. Overall they have played four draws in their last five outings. They have won one match during the period.

Leicestershire vs Sussex Head to Head

Leicestershire have won two of their last five matches against Sussex who have won one match during the period. The last two matches have ended in draws.

Leicestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Leicestershire to win

One Leicestershire bowling unit delivers, stopping them will become a massive task. The batting unit is in supreme form and as many as four batters have scored over 300 runs in comparison to only one from Sussex. Six Leicestershire batters have scored over 200 runs. While there are only three from Sussex who have crossed the 200-run mark.

Ollie Robinson picked 14 wickets for Sussex in their last match but it's uncertain if he will play two consecutive matches with Ashes 2023 round the corner. His absence will benefit Leicestershire further. Leicestershire's bowling unit isn't the strongest but they will be looking to utilise the home conditions and dominate a vulnerable Sussex batting unit.

The aforementioned facts hint towards a Leicestershire win in the upcoming fixture.

Leicestershire vs Sussex Top Team Batsmen

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire's top Batter

In the four matches this season, Peter Handscomb has scored 369 runs at an average of 73.80. Three fifties and a hundred has come off his bat so far. In the last match against Derbyshire, he scored 5 and 62 runs in the two innings. Overall, he has played 154 first-class matches and scored 9433 runs at an average of 39.46.

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex's top batter

The Indian stalwart is the leading run-scorer for Sussex at the moment. In the four matches so far, he has scored 468 runs at an average of 78. He has slammed three hundreds from six innings already. His scores in the last two innings are 151 and 136. Overall, Pujara has scored 19126 runs in 249 first-class matches at an average of 52.11.

Leicestershire vs Sussex top bowler

Chris Wright to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Chris Wright is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire after four rounds of matches. He has picked 13 wickets in four matches at an average of 29.92. Overall, he has played 193 first-class matches and picked 553 wickets at an average of 32.60.

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex's top bowler

The gun England international has played two matches for Sussex so far and picked 15 wickets at an average of 13.20. In the last match against Worcestershire, he picked seven wickets in each of the two innings. Overall, he has played 16 Test matches and picked 66 wickets at an average of 21.27.