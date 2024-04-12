Leicestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction LEI 42 % Chance of Winning SUS 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Sussex will face each other in the County Championship Division Two from April 12 to April 15, 2024. Their outing is scheduled to take place at Grace Road, Leicester, with the match beginning at 3:30 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Leicestershire’s performance was on par with that of Yorkshire in their last encounter. The former made a good start and worked their way up to a total of 354 runs before they were bowled out. Their bowlers also minimized the damage as they kept Yorkshire down 264 and the latter declared when they were six down. Leicestershire seized the opportunity to build a gap and further their lead but they could only add 26 runs to the tally at which point the time was up. It is, however, worth noting the contribution of opener Marcus Harris who scored 56 runs in the first innings, along with number nine and ten - Ben Mike and Tom Scriven - who did what the top order couldn't as they added 90 and 56 runs, respectively.

Sussex performed incredibly well against Northamptonshire and proved to be a lot more competitive than before. The latter gave Sussex a run for their money but the threat was not so significant that it hindered Sussex’s chances. Their bowling unit gave away 371 runs in the first innings but the batters made up for it with a total of 478 runs at which point they declared the score. Northamptonshire amassed an additional 170 runs but they were nine down as they did so and time did not permit them to end with a conclusive result.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 42%

Sussex chance of winning - 58%

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Leicestershire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Tom Haines to score big for Sussex

Tom Haines went all out in the first match and took Northamptonshire’s bowling attack to the cleaners with his score of 133 runs. The opener was also quite convincing in the last edition of the tournament where he ended the season with 662 runs in 20 innings, which included six half-centuries. His current form makes it likely that he could be on a hot streak and make his mark against Leicestershire as well.

Leicestershire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The pitch at Grace Road will likely be of help to the chasing side. The batters will definitely benefit from the short boundaries but chasing is equally doable at the venue. The last three matches held here in the previous season saw the home side win the toss and elect to field first. This will likely nudge the toss winning skipper to field first.

Weather Report

The temperatures are expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius while there appears to be no threat of a downpour since there is a negligible 10% chance of rainfall.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Marcus Harris Batter Louis Kimber Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire were neck-and-neck with their upcoming rivals in their 2023 campaign but found themselves defeated by Sussex in their second head-to-head encounter of the previous season.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Alsop Batter Oliver Carter Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Danny Lamb Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex defeated Leicestershire once in the previous season after their first outing resulted in a draw. This time, too, the former have shown a lot more promise and could come out on top again.

Leicestershire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Leicestershire and Sussex are in dead heat with one win each in their last five outings while the remaining three matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 1

Sussex - 1

Draw - 3

Leicestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Leicestershire’s first innings and Yorkshire was quite fruitful and it was made possible by the foundation laid down by Rishi Patel and Marcus Harris. They managed to score 43 runs in the first innings while their second innings was called off after 26 runs were scored as they reached the end of play. Sussex, however, were even better in their outing versus Northamptonshire where Tom Clark and Tom Haines kept their partnership alive long enough to score 55 runs before their first dismissal. The latter also went on to achieve his century, which makes Sussex more likely to outscore Leicestershire on the opening front.

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Leicestershire vs Sussex Best Batters

Marcus Harris to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Marcus Harris was tied as the second highest run scorer for Leicestershire in the team’s first innings against Yorkshire. The opener smashed a half-century as he scored 56 runs with a strike rate of 57.14. Considering his present form, he will be the top pick for the next match.

Tom Haines to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Tom Haines displayed fine form in their first match against Northamptonshire. In the sole innings that Sussex batted, the opener went guns blazing and notched up 133 runs with a strike rate of 72.67. He was their top batter last time and will be the leading choice for the match against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Ben Mike to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ben Mike’s spell against Yorkshire was excellent since he delivered a mere 8.4 overs, conceded 44 runs and bowled two maidens which translated to an economy rate of 5.07. To top it off, he picked four wickets during the innings. This performance makes him a dependable player to bet on for the upcoming match.

James Coles to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

James Coles ended up in a tie as the top wicket-taker for Sussex in their encounter against Northamptonshire. He picked three wickets in each of the two innings and remained conservative in allowing runs, observed in his economy rates of 3.46 and 2.57, respectively. He is the top pick for the forthcoming fixture, too.