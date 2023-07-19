Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction LEI 55 % Chance of Winning WOR 45 % Bet Now! Leicestershire will take on Worcestershire in their tenth match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the Oakham School Ground from Wednesday, July 19. Leicestershire finished last in the 8-team Division Two table last year. In the 14 matches they played, they lost nine matches and did not win a single game. Worcestershire won four and lost three matches to finish fourth in the Division Two season last year.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire look set to avenge their 3-wicket defeat against Worcestershire earlier this season. The defeat is the only one Leicestershire have suffered this season in the County Championship 2023. Leicestershire have won a match and played two draws after losing to Worcestershire who have played three consecutive draws now.

However, they were on the verge of losing against Yorkshire after being made to follow-on in their last match. In their second-last match, they conceded 578/5 against bottom-ranked Derbyshire and managed to score 237 and 243/6 in the two innings.

Jake Libby is the only consistent Worcestershire batter. Five batters from the team have scored over 400 runs but only one is averaging over 37. The performance of their bowlers have also been very ordinary.

On the flip side, four Leicestershire batters have scored over 600 runs and each of them are averaging over 45. One more batter has scored over 400 runs and he is also averaging close to 40. The bowling condition of the team is similar to that of Worcestershire's. Batting units would decide the course of the match and Leicestershire have a massive edge in the department.

Leicestershire chances of winning - 55%

Worcestershire chances of winning - 45%

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Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

37-year-old Chris Wright has been the pick of the bowlers for Leicestershire in the ongoing season. However, he has picked only three wickets in his last two matches. Wiaan Mulder, their second-highest wicket-taker did not bowl at all. The same made run-scoring easy for Durham. The likes of Matt Salisbury and Callum Parkinson will have to raise their bars quickly.

Adam Finch picked a five-wicket haul for Worcestershire in his last outing. The side will be hoping for another impressive performance from him. The Worcestershire bowling unit hasn't been impressive in this season and Finch chipping in could be very good news for them.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is the only game which the Oakham School Ground will host this year. Not much is known about the venue. However, keeping the overcast weather conditions in mind it would not be a bad idea to win the toss and opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

Periods of sun and clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in Oakham on Day 1 according to AccuWeather. The high temperature would go up to 20 degree celsius. Mostly cloudy with periods of rain in the afternoon on Day 2. The temperature will hover around 16 degree celsius. Periods of sun and clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm on Day 3. Intervals of clouds and sun with a passing shower in the afternoon on the final Day 4.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Bidinger Batter Lewis Hill (CAP) Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Peter Handscomb (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Tom Scrivern All-rounder Chris Wright All-rounder Callum Parkinson Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have settled for a draw in each of their last two matches against Glamorgan and Durham respectively. In their third-last match, they defeated Gloucestershire by five wickets. Leicestershire suffered a 3-wicket defeat against Worcestershire in their fourth last match. The second-place side in Division Two has won two matches, lost one and played as many as six draws.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Jake Libby Batter Ed Pollock Batter Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D’Oliveria (c) All-rounder G Roderick (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Matthew Waite All-rounder Ben Gibbon Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have settled for a draw in each of their last three matches. They won their fourth-last match against Leicestershire by three wickets. Overall, in the nine matches so far, Worcestershire have won two, lost two and settled for a draw five times.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Worcestershire are unbeaten in their last five matches against Leicestershire. The two sides met each other earlier this season in May as Worcestershire won by three wickets. Worcestershire have won four of their last five matches against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

With four batters from the side to have scored over 600 runs, there is no reason why Leicestershire cannot score over 300 runs in the first innings. In their last match against Glamorgan, Leicestershire scored 451/6. A match before, the side scored 422 runs in the first innings against a very strong Durham bowling unit which included Matthew Potts and Ben Raine.

The Worcestershire bowling unit lacks any major threat. In their last outing, the side conceded 407 runs against Yorkshire. In their second-last match Derbyshire scored 578/5 before declaring. All the factors hint that Leicestershire could find it way too easy to score over 300 runs in the first innings against Worcestershire.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Top Team Batsmen

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire's top batter

Rishi Patel is the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire at the moment. He has scored 882 runs in nine matches at an average of 58.80. Four hundreds and two fifties have come off his blade in the season so far. Overall, Rishi has featured in 29 first-class matches and scored 1613 runs at an average of 34.31. He has hit a total of four hundreds and five fifties in the format.

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire's top batter

Jake Libby was in sublime form for Worcestershire in the ongoing season. He is the leading run-scorer for the team at the moment. Libby has scored 701 runs in seven matches at an average of 58.41. Two hundreds and three fifties have come off his bat this season. Overall, the right-hand batter has featured in 96 first-class matches and scored 5565 runs at an average of 36.85. He scored 61 unbeaten runs in his last innings against Yorkshire.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Top Team Bowlers

Chris Wright to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Chris Wright is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire at the moment. He has picked 30 wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.56. He picked two wickets in the only innings he bowled against Glamorgan in his last outing. He would be looking to better his performance in the upcoming match. Overall, the veteran cricketer has played 198 first-class matches and picked 570 wickets at an average of 32.51. He picked a five-wicket haul against Worcestershire earlier this season.

Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Matthew Waite could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his team in the upcoming match. In his last outing against Yorkshire, he picked two wickets for 49 runs in the only innings he bowled. In the second-last match against Sussex, Waite picked three wickets across the two innings. In total, the 27-year-old has played 25 first-class matches and picked 60 wickets at an average of 29.66. In the ongoing County Championship 2023, the pacer has picked 21 wickets in nine matches at an average of 31.66.