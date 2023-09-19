Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction LEI 38 % Chance of Winning YOR 62 % Bet Now! Leicestershire and Yorkshire are prepared to meet in the County Championship Division Two from September 19 - 22 at 3:00 P.M IST. The match is scheduled to take place at Leicester.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire comes into this match following a recent defeat to Sussex. They opted to field first after winning the toss, allowing Sussex to set the target. Sussex managed scores of 262 and 344 in their innings, while Leicestershire scored 108 and 483, ultimately falling short by a narrow margin of just 15 runs.

In contrast, Yorkshire's last match against Glamorgan ended in a draw. Yorkshire won the toss and chose to bat first, amassing a substantial total of 500 runs in a single innings. Glamorgan responded with scores of 273 and 401 in their subsequent innings, resulting in a tied match.

Considering their higher position in the points table, Leicestershire appears to be in a favourable position to win the upcoming fixture.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 38%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 62%

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Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Rishi Patel, Leicestershire's opening batsman, currently ranks as the third-highest run-scorer in County Championship Division Two, tallying an impressive 1052 runs across 22 innings. Colin Ackermann closely follows with 987 runs, while their skipper, Lewis Hill, has also performed admirably, accumulating 793 runs to his name. In the bowling department, they rely on Tom Scriven, who has secured 30 wickets in 16 innings.

In contrast, Yorkshire's squad appears to be in a relatively weaker state at the moment. Adam Lyth leads their run-scoring charts with 881 runs, followed closely by opener Finlay Bean with 858 runs. Shan Masood, their skipper, has participated in only nine innings and contributed 534 runs. Ben Coad and Jordan Thompson take charge of the bowling attack, having claimed 32 and 28 wickets, respectively.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to be held at Grace Road in Leicester, which serves as Leicestershire's home ground. In the most recent match played at this venue, Leicestershire faced off against Gloucestershire. On that occasion, the home team won the toss and chose to field first, a decision that proved to be advantageous as they secured victory by eight wickets. Given this recent outcome, it is highly probable that the team winning the toss in the upcoming match will also opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be quite harsh as showers are expected, owing to an 80% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 18 degrees celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Chris Wright, Roman Walker, Umar Amin, Ben Cox, Scott Currie.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Umar Amin Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Tom Scriven Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

In their last five matches, Leicestershire has drawn three matches and lost one. They have one victory to their credit against Gloucestershire in recent matches.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Jonny Bairstow, Finlay Bean, Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Jafer Chohan, Ben Cliff, Ben Coad, Harry Duke, Mickey Edwards, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Will Luxton, Dawid Malan, Ben Mike, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Jack Shutt, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, David Wiese, James Wharton.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter James Wharton Batter George Hill All-rounder Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has won just one match in their last five matches, and the remaining four ended in draws. They have not been in particularly great form, but they have two wins in the bag overall.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire has a history of outperforming Leicestershire in their previous meetings, with the former securing victory on more occasions than the latter.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 1

Yorkshire - 3

Draw - 1

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

In Yorkshire's recent match against Glamorgan, their opening batsmen, Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean, demonstrated exceptional skill, accumulating an impressive 98-run partnership from 149 deliveries. This partnership truly shines, especially when compared to Leicestershire's opening duo, Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger, who managed a mere 10-run partnership from 10 deliveries in their recent match against Sussex. The significant difference in their performances suggests that Yorkshire is poised to outdo Leicestershire in their first-wicket partnership.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Colin Ackermann to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Colin Ackermann holds the position of Leicestershire's second-highest run-getter, accumulating an impressive 987 runs across 22 innings. In their recent encounter with Sussex, Ackermann stood out as the top run-scorer for the team. In the first innings, he contributed 22 runs from 33 deliveries, and in the second innings, he displayed exceptional form by amassing 136 runs from 190 deliveries. Given his current form, there is a strong likelihood that he could once again lead as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Shan Masood to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Shan Masood has taken part in nine innings to date, accumulating an impressive total of 534 runs. In their recent encounter with Glamorgan, the Yorkshire skipper showcased his batting prowess by becoming the top run-scorer for the team, amassing 192 runs from 256 deliveries. Considering his excellent recent form, he can be relied upon to emerge as their top batsman in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Tom Scriven to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Scriven ranks as Leicestershire's second-highest wicket-taker, boasting an impressive tally of 30 wickets from 16 innings. In their recent contest against Sussex, he excelled as the top bowler for his team. During the first innings, he secured two wickets in 15 overs, conceding 41 runs at an economy rate of 2.73. In the second innings, his performance shone even brighter as he claimed four wickets in 20 overs while giving away 55 runs at an economy rate of 2.75. Given his recent form, it is highly likely that he will emerge as their leading bowler in the next match.

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad presently holds the position of Yorkshire's top wicket-taker with an impressive count of 32 wickets from 16 innings. He displayed a remarkable performance against Glamorgan in their recent match. In the first innings, he secured three wickets in ten overs while conceding a mere 17 runs, boasting an outstanding economy rate of 1.70. In the second innings, he added one more wicket to his tally in 11 overs, conceding 44 runs at an economy rate of 4.00. There is a strong expectation that he will once again take the lead as their top bowler.