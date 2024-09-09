Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction LEI 37 % Chance of Winning YOR 63 % Place a bet Batery 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.599 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Yorkshire’s second encounter in the County Championship Division Two this season is going to be held at Grace Road, Leicester. Between September 9 and 12, 2024, the sides will meet at 3:00 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire had an interesting outing against Glamorgan where the former batted first and secured a relatively unconvincing total of 251 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Peter Handscomb top-scored with 46 runs while Ajinkya Rahane was a close second with 42 runs and scant contributions from their teammates allowed them to post this score. Glamorgan responded by turning up the heat and posting 550 runs on the scoreboard before declaring the score, and it left Leicestershire to do a ton of heavy lifting. Leicestershire were significantly better at the second time of asking, having scored 369 runs; both Peter Handscomb and Ajinkya Rahane were the top scorers once more with 139* and 102 runs, respectively. Eventually, though, they ran out of time and the teams were at an impasse.

Yorkshire’s batters were insanely charged up against Middlesex and it is reflected in their first innings total of 601, at which point they declared. George Hill and Jonny Bairstow were primarily responsible for this mammoth of a score, having contributed 169* and 160 runs, respectively. Opener Adam Lyth and Dom Bess were also incredibly helpful with their individual scores of 61 and 60, respectively. Surprisingly, Middlesex did not back down from this challenge as they scored 522 runs in their chase. Yorkshire set up an additional 150 runs on the board, thanks to Adam Lyth’s 62 and James Wharton’s unbeaten 50. However, this thrilling game never got a proper conclusion due to time constraints, forcing a draw between the sides.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 37%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 63%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Yorkshire’s first wicket is absolutely thriving this season and it is because both Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean are pulling their weight in nearly every single match, making their partnership incredibly balanced and dependable. Furthermore, they have found a way to sustain their high scoring tactics which helps their cause a great deal. The pair have collaborated for 68, 66, 26, 17, 61, 307, 86 and 0 runs in the last five games. Since most of their totals are overwhelmingly positive, there is no reason to believe that their performance will take a downturn anytime soon.

Match Prediction Best Odds Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

Grace Road has witnessed four draws and a win for the team batting first this season. The surface supports high scoring chases and four out of five toss winners have tried to take advantage of that by electing to field first. Considering this, the toss winning side in the next game will want to chase as well.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy skies are expected at Leicester but there is a minimal 10% possibility of rainfall accompanied by a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Lewis Hill (C) Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Peter Handscomb Wicket-keeper Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Louis Kimber Batter Liam Trevaskis Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Sam Wood Bowler Chris Wright Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s last five games have been vastly different in terms of outcomes with three draws, a win and a loss. They tend to rely heavily on their batting but the strength of the bowling department, or the lack thereof, is holding them back.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonathan Tattersall (c), Shan Masood, Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr, Jonny Bairstow.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Jonathan Tattersall (C) Batter George Hill All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have been in their purple patch with three victories and two draws in the last five matches.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Leicestershire and Yorkshire are tied with one win apiece in their previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 1

Yorkshire - 1

Draw - 3

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Rishi Patel and Ian Holland formed the first partnership for Leicestershire in the absence of Sol Budinger. It has not been particularly laudable just yet but they have had their share of glory with scores of 22, 34, 66, 142, 17 and 36 runs in the last three games. Nevertheless, they are hardly comparable to Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean who have been recurrent openers for Yorkshire throughout the season with reliable totals of 68, 66, 26, 17 and 61 runs in the previous three outings, making them the superior opening duo.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire First class Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now! Yorkshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.599 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb was the top batter for Leicestershire in both innings of the last game against Glamorgan where the wicket-keeper batter scored 46 runs in the first innings - narrowly missing out on a 50 - and secured an unbeaten 139 in the second innings. He is the team’s leading batter with 894 runs in 14 innings. He remains the top pick against Yorkshire, too.

Jonny Bairstow to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Jonny Bairstow scored his first century of the season in his third innings overall in the last outing against Middlesex, where he scored a remarkable 160 runs. He has 217 runs in three innings with an excellent average of 72.33. With a century and a half-century under his belt, he continues to be the leading choice for the upcoming match.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ian Holland was the top bowler for Leicestershire in the previous encounter against Glamorgan where he picked up an impressive four-wicket haul in 29 overs. Overall, he has nine wickets in six innings. Based on his last showing, he is expected to come out on top in the next fixture.

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad added three wickets to his overall tally in his solitary spell against Middlesex in the previous encounter. He leads Yorkshire’s bowling attack with 38 wickets in 15 innings and an exceptional average of 17.42. Even though he was not the top bowler last time out, he will be on course to be their premier bowler against Leicestershire.