Middlesex vs Derbyshire Match Prediction MID 63 % Chance of Winning DER 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Middlesex and Derbyshire are set to clash in the County Championship Division Two for the first time this season. They will meet at Lord's, London, from June 23 to June 26, 2024. The action is going to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Middlesex gave Sussex a run for their money last time around where they drew a high scoring match. Sussex were put in to bat first and they notched up 554 runs in the first innings. Although this seemed like an insurmountable task, Middlesex made it look rather easy as they went on to surpass the target with 613 runs on the board. Sam Robson and Ryan Higgins were a major reason that this was made possible with their scores of 136 and 106 runs, respectively. Nathan Fernandes, Jack Davies, Max Holden and Henry Brookes also cannot go unmentioned since they added 91, 68, 61 and 52 runs, respectively, to the tally. The match did, unfortunately, end in a draw as the allotted four days were up.

Derbyshire were looking rather competitive towards the end of the first leg where they faced Gloucestershire. Derbyshire batted first as the visitors and scored 526 runs in the first innings where Matthew Lamb pulled off an absolute shocker of a double century with 207 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Brooke Guest chimed in with 95 runs while Aneurin Donald and Anuj Dal scored 67 and 62 runs, respectively. Despite this, Gloucestershire snatched the lead by a mere five runs which Derbyshire took back immediately but the match was abruptly cut off here due to a lack of time.

Middlesex chance of winning - 63%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 37%

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Middlesex vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score low before first dismissal

David Lloyd’s arrival to the front of the pack in place of Harry Came has brought in a shift in Derbyshire’s opening partnerships. However, the former’s partnership with Luis Reece still leaves more to be desired since the difference has not been monumental. In the last six games that they have played, the team has had first wicket totals of 51, 25, 14, 16, 16, 33, 15, 0, 57, 2 and 7 runs. The pair have not been stable enough to be endorsed for a big showing in the upcoming match.

Middlesex vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Lord’s has seen insanely high first innings totals this season but more interestingly, high scoring chases have become a recurring event at this prestigious venue. In all four games, the toss winners elected to field first and one match was won by the chasing side. Even though the other three fixtures were drawn, the teams fielding first had a massive advantage throughout which is difficult to negate on this surface. The toss winner in the upcoming game is expected to field first, too.

Weather Report

The temperature at London is predicted to be around 25 degrees Celsius with a negligible 10% chance of rain. The skies are anticipated to be partially cloudy.

Middlesex Player List

Leus du Plooy (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Sam Robson Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy (C) All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Tom Helm Bowler Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have been responsible for several high scoring matches this season, both while batting and chasing, which makes them a highly favorable squad.

Derbyshire Player List

David Lloyd (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan, Sam Conners, Aneurin Donald, Blair Tickner, Jack Morley, Daryn Dupavillon, Ross Whiteley.

Predicted Playing XI

David Lloyd (C) Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Anuj Dal Bowler Alex Thomson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have not found a way out of their struggle and have absolutely no wins in the bag so far.

Middlesex vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Middlesex and Derbyshire are tied with one win each in the previous five fixtures in the tournament. The remaining three games were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 1

Derbyshire - 1

Draw - 3

Middlesex vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

David Lloyd and Luis Reece did an adequate job for Derbyshire’s opening wicket on some occasions but a lack of stability makes them erratic. To put this into perspective, the pair have scored 51, 25, 14, 16, 16 and 33 runs together in the previous three matches. This is not to say that Middlesex’s openers have got it all figured out since Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman have collaborated for 13, 97, 65 and 27 runs together in the last three games. However, what sets them apart from Derbyshire is that they have been able to prove their ability to set up a big total and will, consequently, be favored to outclass Derbyshire’s openers.

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Middlesex vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Sam Robson turned things around for Middlesex after his return midway through the season and currently has 400 runs in five innings. He garnered his second ton of the season against Derbyshire in the previous encounter, having scored 136 runs during the sole innings. Further, he has a remarkable average of 80.00 which makes him a top contender for the next game.

Brooke Guest to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Derbyshire’s wicket-keeper batter is the top run scorer for the team with 456 runs in 11 innings with a total of five half-centuries along the way. He was just short of his first ton of the season in the first innings against Gloucestershire where he was dismissed for 95. He kept his chin up in the second innings as he notched up 57 runs this time, making him the top choice for the next match.

Middlesex vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex with 19 wickets in 11 innings. He was the top bowler against Sussex in the last match where he returned with a three-wicket haul in his 36-over spell while having earned an economy rate of 3.16. He has been an absolute boon this season and will be expected to be their premier bowler once more.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell stands as the second highest wicket-taker for Derbyshire with ten wickets in seven innings so far. However, he wreaked havoc on the opposition in the last match against Gloucestershire, having achieved his first fifer of the season in 19 overs with an exceptional economy rate of 3.05. This display makes him a promising player to take a punt on.