Middlesex vs Essex Match Prediction
MID
49%
Chance of Winning
ESS
51%
Great Britain
Lord's
Facts
- South African off-spinner Simon Harmer took the most wickets for Essex last season with 59 wickets in 19 innings which included 7 five-wicket hauls.
- No Middlex batter scored more than 149 runs in a single inning with Sam Robson recording the highest score of 149.
Middlesex vs Essex Match Prediction
Looking at both teams' line-ups and preparation, it's difficult to predict who will come out on top in this match. Middlesex has a strong team and experienced players, but Essex are determined to secure a win. The match could go either way, and it will come down to which team performs better on the day. Nonetheless, fans can expect a thrilling game filled with action and excitement. Both teams will be giving their all to secure the victory
Essex lost three games last season and won 7. They ended last season on a high as they won their final game, meanwhile, their opponents could only draw in their last game last season.
Essex won a close game by 47 runs while Middlesex’s last game was curtailed by rain but despite that, they managed to secure the promotion to division one. They would be itching to announce themselves in the first game of the season.
Middlesex chances of winning - 49.88% (Melbet)
Essex chances of winning - 55.40% (Melbet)
Middlesex vs Essex Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2023
The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.
Middlesex finished 2nd in the County Championship Division two in the 2022 season and now have been promoted to Division 1. Essex was placed 4th in Division one. Essex are expected to finish higher in the group,
Middlesex vs Essex Match Toss Prediction
In each of the three games last season at the venue the home team won the toss and elected to field first. In two of those games, the first and the 2nd innings turned out to be big scoring affairs, meanwhile the game moved at a rapid pace after the 2nd innings. Middlesex won two games against Durham and Glamorgan chasing 119 and 45 respectively. If they win the toss again they might want to bat first this time and utilise the good batting conditions.
Weather Report
A passing morning shower on the morning of the first day is expected; otherwise, clouds will give way to the sun. The temperature will hover around 14 to 15 degrees celsius.
Middlesex Player List
Middlesex Squad
Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll
Middlesex Predicted XI
|
Sam Robson
|
Batsman
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MD Stoneman
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Batsman
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
|
Peter Malan
|
Batter
|
John Simpson
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Max Holden
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
LukeHollman
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Roland-James
|
Bowler
|
Ethan Bamber
|
Bowler
|
Tim Murtagh (cap)
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
In their last five games, this team has not lost a single game while they have won two games. They dominated the last game as well which was curtailed due to heavy rain, they would be looking to carry forward the same momentum from last season.
Essex Player List
Essex Squad
Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams
Essex Predicted XI
|
Nick Brown
|
Batsman
|
Alistair Cook
|
Batsman
|
Tom Westley (C)
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Feroze Khusi
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Critchley
|
All-rounder
|
Simon Harmar
|
All-rounder
|
Shane Snator
|
Bowler
|
Ben Allison
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
Essex have lost one of their last five matches in the County Championship but won their last league game and are high on confidence.
Middlesex vs Essex Head to Head
Essex have won two of their last five matches against the hosts. Middlesex last beat Essesx in 2011. The last match between the two teams which was played at Lords in 2020 was won by Essex by 9 wickets.
Middlesex vs Essex Betting Odds
Essex to win
Looking at both teams' line-ups and preparation, it's difficult to predict who will come out on top in this match. Middlesex has a strong team and experienced players, but Essex is determined to secure a win. The match could go either way, and it will come down to which team performs better in each session. Both sides have accomplished and experienced players but looking at the previous record and head-to-head between the two sides, Essex are the favourites to win.
Middlesex vs Essex Top Team Batsmen
John Simpson is to be the top batter for Middlesex
Wicket-keeper batter Simpson was the highest run scorer for the side in the last seasons and he has made rapid strikes in recent times so once at the beginning of the season he would be crucial and he would like to better the 1039 runs he scored in the last season.
Alastair Cook to be Essex’s top batter
England’s most successful opener is still going strong in county cricket and he would once again be charged with providing crucial starts for his team. He scored 966 runs in the last season which included 4 centuries so this time should be no different.
Middlesex vs Essex Top Team Bowlers
Roland-Jones to be the Middlesex top bowler
The 35-year old was the highest wicket-taker for the home side last season and once again the onus will be on the experienced pacer to deliver for the team.
Sam Cook to be Essex's best bowler
Sam Cook took 51 wickets in 21 innings last season which included a five-wicket haul in an inning and a ten-wicket haul in a game so the onus to lead the pace attack will be on him in the new season.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Essex
Last season Essex were led by Sir Alistair Cook in the batting department and Simon Harmer in the bowling department, this year though they would hope that the younger lot leads the way as yet again the pressure might fall on the senior players. Their opponents, meanwhile, had a good tournament overall as a group. England internationals, MD Stoneman and John Simpsons were the leading run-scorers with over 1000 runs while Roland Jones was the leading wicket-taker with 67 wickets in 24 innings. With the match being played at their home ground Middlesex are the favourites to win this game.
Middlesex to win - 2.005 (Melbet)
Essex to win - 1.805 (Melbet)Bet Now!