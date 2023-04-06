Middlesex vs Essex Match Prediction MID 49 % Chance of Winning ESS 51 % Bet Now! Middlesex will take on Essex in their first match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at Lords from Thursday, April 6. Middlesex finished 2nd in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season and now have been promoted to Division 1. Essex were placed 4th in Division one where they won 7 of the 14 games they played.

Middlesex vs Essex Match Prediction

Looking at both teams' line-ups and preparation, it's difficult to predict who will come out on top in this match. Middlesex has a strong team and experienced players, but Essex are determined to secure a win. The match could go either way, and it will come down to which team performs better on the day. Nonetheless, fans can expect a thrilling game filled with action and excitement. Both teams will be giving their all to secure the victory

Essex lost three games last season and won 7. They ended last season on a high as they won their final game, meanwhile, their opponents could only draw in their last game last season.

Essex won a close game by 47 runs while Middlesex’s last game was curtailed by rain but despite that, they managed to secure the promotion to division one. They would be itching to announce themselves in the first game of the season.

Middlesex chances of winning - 49.88% (Melbet)

Essex chances of winning - 55.40% (Melbet)

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Middlesex vs Essex Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2023

The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Middlesex finished 2nd in the County Championship Division two in the 2022 season and now have been promoted to Division 1. Essex was placed 4th in Division one. Essex are expected to finish higher in the group,

Middlesex vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

In each of the three games last season at the venue the home team won the toss and elected to field first. In two of those games, the first and the 2nd innings turned out to be big scoring affairs, meanwhile the game moved at a rapid pace after the 2nd innings. Middlesex won two games against Durham and Glamorgan chasing 119 and 45 respectively. If they win the toss again they might want to bat first this time and utilise the good batting conditions.

Weather Report

A passing morning shower on the morning of the first day is expected; otherwise, clouds will give way to the sun. The temperature will hover around 14 to 15 degrees celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex Squad

Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll

Middlesex Predicted XI

Sam Robson Batsman MD Stoneman Batsman Stephen Eskinazi Batter Peter Malan Batter John Simpson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Max Holden All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder LukeHollman All-rounder Toby Roland-James Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tim Murtagh (cap) Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

In their last five games, this team has not lost a single game while they have won two games. They dominated the last game as well which was curtailed due to heavy rain, they would be looking to carry forward the same momentum from last season.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams

Essex Predicted XI

Nick Brown Batsman Alistair Cook Batsman Tom Westley (C) Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Michael Pepper Batsman and Wicket-keeper Feroze Khusi All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Simon Harmar All-rounder Shane Snator Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have lost one of their last five matches in the County Championship but won their last league game and are high on confidence.

Middlesex vs Essex Head to Head

Essex have won two of their last five matches against the hosts. Middlesex last beat Essesx in 2011. The last match between the two teams which was played at Lords in 2020 was won by Essex by 9 wickets.

Middlesex vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to win

Looking at both teams' line-ups and preparation, it's difficult to predict who will come out on top in this match. Middlesex has a strong team and experienced players, but Essex is determined to secure a win. The match could go either way, and it will come down to which team performs better in each session. Both sides have accomplished and experienced players but looking at the previous record and head-to-head between the two sides, Essex are the favourites to win.

Middlesex vs Essex Top Team Batsmen

John Simpson is to be the top batter for Middlesex

Wicket-keeper batter Simpson was the highest run scorer for the side in the last seasons and he has made rapid strikes in recent times so once at the beginning of the season he would be crucial and he would like to better the 1039 runs he scored in the last season.

Alastair Cook to be Essex’s top batter

England’s most successful opener is still going strong in county cricket and he would once again be charged with providing crucial starts for his team. He scored 966 runs in the last season which included 4 centuries so this time should be no different.

Middlesex vs Essex Top Team Bowlers

Roland-Jones to be the Middlesex top bowler

The 35-year old was the highest wicket-taker for the home side last season and once again the onus will be on the experienced pacer to deliver for the team.

Sam Cook to be Essex's best bowler

Sam Cook took 51 wickets in 21 innings last season which included a five-wicket haul in an inning and a ten-wicket haul in a game so the onus to lead the pace attack will be on him in the new season.