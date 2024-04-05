Middlesex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction MID 55 % Chance of Winning GLAM 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Middlesex and Glamorgan will meet in the County Championship Division Two from April 5 to April 8, 2024. Their match is scheduled to take place at the esteemed Lord’s, London, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Middlesex put an unfortunate end to their previous season with a defeat at the hands of Nottinghamshire. Having batted first, they put up a total of 366 runs which Nottinghamshire was able to chase down. The latter snatched the lead and posted 384 runs on the board. Middlesex added 224 runs to their original tally but made the mistake of declaring which allowed Nottinghamshire to get past them again with 210 runs, leading to a victory for the Nottingham-based team by two wickets.

Glamorgan went up against Yorkshire in their final match of the 2023 season. The latter was the first at the crease and they were able to muster a formidable target of 500 runs which left Glamorgan with a Herculean task ahead of them. However, Glamorgan took the challenge head-on, having scored 273 runs in the first innings and, following on, an additional 401 runs. But the time constraint did not allow for the match to end with a conclusive outcome, resulting in a draw.

Middlesex chance of winning - 55%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 45%

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Middlesex vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score more 4s than Middlesex

Middlesex’s batting order were on the top of their game in the final three matches of the 2023 season and seemed incredibly prolific in boundary-hitting. During those matches, the team’s batters scored 45, 9, 14, 35, 25 and 20 fours. Glamorgan, though, proved to be more efficient in striking the ball to the ropes as they knocked 42, 20, 33, 46, 25 and 22 fours in the last three matches that they participated in during the previous season. This time around, Glamorgan will be anticipated to notch up more fours than Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The pitch at Lord’s is great for setting up big totals with a batting-friendly track. The average first innings total stands at 310 and the teams batting first have had a greater advantage in test cricket with 52 wins out of 145 matches while the chasing side have emerged victorious on 42 occasions. Any team that wins the toss will want to bat first and make full use of the surface and the advantage it offers.

Weather Report

There is a 100% chance of patchy rain in London on the days of the match with the temperature reaching up to 15 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson All-rounder Mark Stoneman Batter Max Holden Batter Stephen Eskinazi Batter Ryan Higgins Batter John Simpson Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Bowler Jayant Yadav Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Apart from the occasional win, Middlesex did not have much to write home about in the last season. With two early victories and one unexpected victory towards the end of their campaign, Middlesex’s form was terribly second rate.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan.

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan All-rounder Eddie Byrom Batter Colin Ingram Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler James Harris Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

With a solitary win and loss in the bag, Glamorgan somehow managed to draw every other match of the season. They were worse off than Middlesex during the previous season.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Middlesex have dominated their encounters against Glamorgan in their last five outings, having won three in a row. The remaining two concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 3

Glamorgan - 0

Draw - 2

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Zain-ul-Hassan and Eddie Byrom were quite impressive on the opening front against Derbyshire in their final match of the 2023 season where they established partnerships of 45 and 48 runs. However, the matches leading up to this were not quite so convincing given that they scored 10, 0, 3 and 3 runs before the fall of their first wicket in the two matches prior to their last match. Middlesex’s opening duo of Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman were on a significantly better trajectory in the last three matches as they set up partnerships of 33, 34, 20, 78, 4 and 14 runs. The first wicket is safe in the hands of Middlesex’s openers.

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Middlesex vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Ryan Higgins ended up as Middlesex’s leading batter in the County Championship Division One last season with 955 runs in 25 innings. He was responsible for a sensational century against Nottinghamshire in their final game of the season wherein he scored 137 runs during the first innings. He will be the top pick for the next game.

Billy Root to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Billy Root, with 884 runs in 23 innings, emerged as the team’s second highest run scorer in the 2023 season of the tournament. In the final match against Derbyshire, he scored a half-century with 53 runs in the first innings. He will be expected to come out on top this time around.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber bagged 41 wickets in 22 innings during his run in the previous edition of the tournament. He was their top wicket-taker with an incredible economy rate of 2.75. Although he was not particularly proactive in their last match of the season, having claimed two wickets, he remains the leading contender for the upcoming match.

James Harris to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

James Harris participated in 17 innings and picked up 32 wickets during the course of the 2023 season and cemented his position as the second highest wicket-taker. He was particularly impressive towards the tail end of the campaign and managed to capture three wickets in the final match against Derbyshire, making him a dependable choice for the next fixture.