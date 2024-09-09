Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction MID 65 % Chance of Winning GLO 35 % Place a bet Batery 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Middlesex and Gloucestershire’s second County Championship Division Two fixture of the season will take place between September 9 and 12, 2024, at Lord's, London. The action will kick off at 3:00 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Middlesex’s draw with Yorkshire in their previous outing did not aid their position on the points table. The latter secured a truly remarkable first innings total of 601 before calling it a day and declaring the score. To Middlesex’s credit, they did not take this thrashing with folded arms as they responded with 522 runs on the board; Ryan Higgins and Sam Robson were the standouts in this innings with scores of 155 and 108 runs, respectively. Moreover, wicket-keeper batter Jack Davies and Max Holden also did a stellar job by scoring 61 and 51 runs, respectively. Yorkshire were beginning to add even more pressure as they scored 150 runs in the following innings but the matter ended here as time constraints abruptly cut off their high scoring endeavor.

Gloucestershire can thank their stars for sparing them the embarrassment of losing horribly to Northamptonshire in the last outing. Gloucestershire were the first to bat and their first innings score of 125 was quite a terrible way to start the game. Oliver Price and Graeme van Buuren were the major contributors here with their individual scores of 52 and 40 runs, respectively. However, it was later found that this poor showing was not entirely Gloucestershire’s own doing as the pitch was deemed to be unsafe just as Northamptonshire kicked off their innings with 116/2 on the board. This caused the fixture to be abandoned on the spot with no play for the remaining three days which meant a stalemate was reached.

Middlesex chance of winning - 65%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 35%

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Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Middlesex to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Middlesex’s opening order has undergone a drastic change with a crucial upswing in performance which has taken their partnership to new heights. In the last five games, Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman have secured opening stands of 61, 59, 26, 6, 18, 0, 0 and 13 runs. The pair seem to have picked up their momentum and a big total can be expected of them in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

Lord's has served as host to five matches so far this season with an even 1-1 split between the teams batting and fielding first, and the remaining three games were drawn. Even though the surface supports massive scores, chases are just as easy to pull off, evidenced by the fact that four out of five toss winners opted to field first. This is likely to be the case in the next match, too.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are predicted at London with a negligible 10% chance of precipitation and the temperature is expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Noah Cornwell.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Mark Stoneman Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have won four out of 11 games this season, two of which were achieved in the last five matches.

Gloucestershire Player List

Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren (C) Batter Tom Price All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have not had a single favorable outcome in the previous five fixtures with three draws, a tie and a loss.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head games between Middlesex and Gloucestershire, the latter have the advantage with two wins.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 1

Gloucestershire - 2

Draw - 2

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman have maintained a level of consistency that is rather difficult to achieve and their partnerships have been of great benefit to Middlesex. In the last three games, the pair garnered opening totals of 61, 59, 26, 6 and 18 runs. This is not the case for Gloucestershire, though, whose openers have been somewhat unpredictable. Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth have scored 8, 68, 0 and 3 runs together in the previous three matches. For this reason, the bookmakers believe that Middlesex’s opening wicket is in more capable hands.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire First class Lord's, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.533 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Ryan Higgins is miles ahead of the other batters in the team with 1063 runs in 14 innings and a stunning average of 88.58. In the last encounter against Yorkshire, he scored his fifth century of the season with a whopping 155 runs, making him the top scorer of the team. He is expected to perform similarly well in the next game.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter James Bracey is the leading batter for Gloucestershire by some margin even though he was dismissed for a paltry three runs in the last game versus Northamptonshire. He has 973 runs in 16 innings and an average of 74.84 which makes him the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman has 15 wickets in eight innings so far and he picked up his biggest haul of the season in the previous encounter against Yorkshire. He took four wickets in the first innings and added one more to the tally in the following innings. He seems to have found his footing and will be anticipated to give the opposition a run for their money.

Dominic Goodman to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Dominic Goodman has 13 wickets in eight innings so far and although he is not yet among the top bowlers, he is on the right path. In the last game against Northamptonshire, he was the team’s leading bowler as he took one wicket in nine overs with an economy rate of 3.33. He remains the top choice to be the premier bowler once more.