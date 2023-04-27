Middlesex vs Kent Match Prediction MID 40 % Chance of Winning KEN 60 % Bet Now! Middlesex will take on Kent in their fourth match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at the Lord's in London from Thursday, April 27. Middlesex were placed 2nd in County Championship Division Two 2022 and got promoted to Division One in 2023. Kent had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. They won four out of their 14 matches.

Middlesex vs Kent Match Prediction

Kent are the more likely side to win their upcoming match against Middlesex. Kent are currently occupying the seventh spot in 10-team County Championship Division One table. They lost their first two matches before winning the match after a generous declaration from Nottinghamshire.

The batting unit of the side has looked vulnerable. In their previous match as well, they were bundled out for 274 in reply to 364 in the first innings from Nottinghamshire. They lost six wickets while chasing 249. However they chased the target in just 39 overs.

Kent, on the other hand, played a draw against Essex in their last match. Both the teams batted in one innings each. Essex piled up 451/5 before declaring. Kent were batting on 342/7 when the match was declared a draw.

Middlesex could have a slightly better bowling attack than Kent but they are far behind their batting group consisting of Ben Compton, Zak Crawley, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings and Daniel Bell-Drummond.

Kent’s batting unit is mostly going to keep them ahead in the upcoming match.

Middlesex chances of winning - 40%

Kent chances of winning - 60%

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Middlesex vs Kent Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Middlesex's batting unit is in tatters and that's the main reason why they are reeling at the bottom of the Division One table. Their way forward would not be easy for them.

Kent has that group which can finish in the top-three. However, they are yet to get in that zone. The best part is that Kent have a very core domestic group not dependent on any overseas stars. So the availability of players won't be a problem.

Middlesex vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

In the first match hosted at this venue this season, Middlesex opted to field first after winning the toss but ended up losing the game by 10 wickets. They took the same decision in the next match as well and defeated Nottinghamshire by four wickets. The trend might follow in the third match this season at the venue.

However, with overcast conditions predicted on the first two days, the team winning toss can opt to bowl as well.

Weather Report

Rain is forecast on the first day of the match with maximum temperature going up to 16 degree celsius. It would be mostly cloudy on the second day as well. A few showers will again be on the cards. Saturday will come across as the best day for cricket with sun out and temperature around 20 degree celsius. Partial sunshine without any rain is the forecast for the final day.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex Squad

Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Peter Handscomb, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll

Middlesex Predicted XI

Sam Robson Batsman MD Stoneman Batsman Stephen Eskinazi Batter Peter Malan Batter John Simpson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Max Holden All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder LukeHollman All-rounder Toby Roland-James Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tim Murtagh (cap) Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have won two of their last five matches. They bounced back with a win after losing their first two matches this season. Two defeats and one draw have come their way in the last five county games.

Kent Player List

Kent Squad

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist

Kent Predicted XI

Zak Crawley Batsman Ben Compton Batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Sam Billings (c and wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jordon Cox Joe Denly All-rounder Jack Leaning All-rounder Joe Evilson All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Matthew Quinn Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have won three and lost only one of their last five matches. Their last match against Essex ended in a draw. They won their first match of the season and lost the second match against Warwickshire by an innings and 14 runs.

Middlesex vs Kent Head to Head

Kent have won four of their last five matches against Middlesex. Their second-last match in 2020 ended in a draw. Kent's last two wins against Middlesex have come by two and three wickets margins respectively.

Middlesex vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to win

Kent should be winning their next match against Middlesex because of their superior batting line-up. Zak Crawley smashed 170 in the first innings of the side's last match against Essex and that's great news for the side. The side also opened their campaign with a seven wicket win over Northamptonshire.

Kent also have a decent bowling unit in the form of Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, and Grant Stewart.

For Middlesex, their batting unit is a concern. They chased down 249 in just 39 overs in the last match, but overall only one batter from the side is averaging over 26. The side has a good bowling unit but they will be up against a very competitive Kent batting group.

Middlesex vs Kent Top Team Batsmen

Pieter Malan to be Middlesex's top batter

Veteran South Africa batter Pieter Malan scored 61 runs off 71 balls in the second innings of his side's last match against Nottinghamshire. The knock played a crucial role in helping the side chase 249 in just 39 overs. He has played a total of 183 first-class matches and scored 12545 runs at an average of 44.80.

Zak Crawley to be Kent's top batter

England international Zak Crawley scored 170 runs in the only innings his side batted against Essex in the last match. The opener will be a batter to watchout again. He scored 91 runs in the first outing of the season. Overall, he has played 95 first-class matches and scored 5077 runs at an average of 30.76.

Middlesex vs Kent Top Team Bowlers

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex's top bowler

Right-arm pacer Toby Roland-Jones picked four wickets in the first innings against Northamptonshire. In the first match against Essex, he had picked seven wickets in the first innings. In the last match against Nottinghamshire, he picked three wickets across two innings. Overall, the 35-year-old has played 136 first-class matches and picked 510 wickets at an average of 24.30.

Matt Quinn to be Kent's top bowler

The pacer has picked six wickets from the first two matches of the season at an average of 21.66. Overall, the 30-year-old has played 54 first-class matches and picked 177 wickets at an average of 29.06.