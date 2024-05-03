Middlesex vs Leicestershire Match Prediction MID 55 % Chance of Winning LEI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The County Championship Division Two 2024 will see Leicestershire and Middlesex colliding in the 17th game of the tournament. The match will be hosted at Lord’s, London from May 3-6, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Middlesex vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Middlesex had a pretty slow start to their campaign in the competition. Although they did not lose any game so far, they only managed to win a single match in their four outings. With that, they are placed at the 3rd place with 53 points. The team is coming from a draw against Gloucestershire. Captain Leus du Plooy will be hoping that the side can deliver a clinical performance in this home fixture.

Leicestershire did not have any luck in the competition so far. The team has drawn all their four games in the tournament. But somehow, they managed to collect 56 points and occupy the top place in the points table. They are coming from a draw against Northamptonshire. The team has a good squad on paper and will be going in strong in the next game.

Leicestershire's chance of winning: 45%

Middlesex’s chance of winning: 55%

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Middlesex vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Middlesex to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings ( @ PARIMATCH)

Middlesex came prepared this season and can anticipate a place in Division 1 the next season. Middlesex have displayed stellar batting performances and dominated over the opponents in the last four games. Mark Stoneman and Nathan Fernandes open for the team currently and average at 30.00 & 32.40 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 79, 3,, 18 & 55 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their four outings. That looks pretty impressive where the openers have managed to sustain long innings in the competition. That said, they will look to continue the same in the next game and gather many runs for the opening partnership.

Middlesex vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

Lords Cricket Ground in London is going to host the 17th match of English County Championship Division Two 2024 played between Middlesex and Leicestershire. The wickets at the Home of Cricket - Lord's have been even, assisting both batters and bowlers, especially the seamers like most wickets in England. James Anderson and Stuart Broad are the leading wicket-takers at the venue, having claimed over 200 wickets between them. The scoring has been high in the first and second innings of the match with teams scoring at an average of 300 runs, meaning the wickets are easier to bat in the early stages. But all will depend on the weather conditions as well as overcast conditions will favour the seamers. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and make use of moisture underneath the surface. The previous match played between Middlesex and Glamorgan ended in a high-scoring draw.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 13 °C on the first day of the game. London will receive light showers on May 3.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Marcus Harris Batter Louis Kimber Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Ben Green Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Scott Currie Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have proven to be quite competitive in the season so far and their batting lineup, in particular, are quite daunting. They are placed at the top spot of the table. However, they will be up against Middlesex in the next game and will face quite a challenge.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Leus du Plooy, Henry Brookes.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Stephen Eskinazi Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex’s last game ended in a draw. But upon close inspection, Middlesex have always had an upperhand in all the draws, including the last game. They have a very strong batting order and will be looking to register their second victory of their campaign and claim the top place in the standings.

Middlesex vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Leicestershire won one game while Middlesex lead the tally with three wins.

Leicestershire Won: 1

Middlesex Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Middlesex vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Middlesex collided against Gloucestershire in the last game. They scored 203 & 449 in the two innings. There was no impactful batting in the 1st innings but the second innings saw many impressive batting performances in the team. Max Holden scored 11 while Ryan Higgins smashed 155 runs in the 2nd innings of the game. Gloucestershire posted 332 runs in the 1st innings but were 127/3 in the 2nd innings when the time ran out and the game was declared as a draw. Henry Brookes and Tom Helm were the best bowlers from Middlesex and picked 4 & 5 wickets respectively in the game.

Leicestershire went up against Northamptonshire in the last game. NOR scored 453 runs in the first innings. It was a huge score but LEI managed to reply with 452 runs in the 1st innings. Although it took a lot of time and the game had to be declared as a draw. Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven and Scott Currie picked 2 wickets in the game. Louis Kimber (65), Peter Handscomb (99), Rehan Ahmed (85) and Tom Scriven (54*) performed the best in the batting order.

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Middlesex vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex's top batter

Ryan Higgins has emerged as the top scorer from Middlesex. He has scored 448 runs in 5 innings at an average of 112.00, laced with two centuries. He scored 30 & 155 runs in his last outing.

Marcus Harris to be Leicestershire's top batter

Marcus Harris bundled out for 0 in the last game but he is the top scorer of the team. He has 333 runs in 6 innings of the competition at an average of 66.60. He scored 214 in the game against Derbyshire.

Middlesex vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex's top bowler

Ethan Bamber is an exciting addition to MID’s bowling order. He has picked up 9 wickets in 7 innings for the team at an economy rate of 3.14. He can be a big threat for the LEI batting order.

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s top bowler

Scott Currie is the top bowler from Leicestershire. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 innings. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will go in as the best bowling pick from the side.