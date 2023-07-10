Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction MID 60 % Chance of Winning NOR 40 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire will take on Kent in their seventh match of the County Championship 2023 season at the County Ground, Northampton from Sunday, June 15. Northamptonshire finished 6th in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Kent had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

In the clash of the two bottom-ranked teams in the County Championship Division One, Middlesex are expected to beat Northamptonshire. In the previous meeting between the two sides, Northamptonshire defeated Middlesex by seven wickets but the tables can turn this time around.

Northamptonshire batting unit is in tatters as the side has collapsed to innings defeat in each of their last three matches. Rob Keogh is their only batter who has scored over 400 runs. Only two batters from the team have breached the 300-run mark and none of them is carrying an average in excess of 40.

The biggest concern for Northamptonshire is their bowling unit which has Jack White as their leading wicket-taker. White has picked 20 wickets at an average of 30.55. Their second best bowler Chris Tremain has picked 13 wickets and hasn't played any match since mid-April.

Middlesex's batting unit is no good but better than Northamptonshire's. Four batters from the team have scored over 300 runs. The pace unit of Tim Murtagh, Ethan Bamber, Ryan Higgins and Toby Roland-Jones have picked 21, 21, 19 and 18 wickets respectively.

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 40%

Middlesex chances of winning - 60%

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Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ricardo Vasconcelos is one of the senior players in the Northamptonshire unit. The wicket-keeper batter will have to take a bit of responsibility to improve the batting woes of the struggling side. Ricardo Vasconcelos has played a total of 72 first-class matches and scored 3946 runs at an average of 32.08.

Toby Roland-Jones has given his best in both the departments of the game for Middlsex. He has picked 18 wickets and scored 177 runs. Overall, in his 139-match first-class career, Toby has picked 513 wickets and scored 3493 runs.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

This is the only match which will be held at Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood this season. One match was held at the venue last year as Middlesex elected to bat first but lost to Worcestershire by seven wickets. With overcast conditions on the cards on the opening day, the team winning the toss is very likely to bat first.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy; a morning shower followed by a little rain in the afternoon on the opening Day 1. Mostly cloudy with a shower in the afternoon on Day 2. A bit of morning rain and mostly cloudy otherwise on Day 3. Variable clouds with spotty showers on the final Day 4. The temperature during the course of three days will hover around 21-23 degree celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex Squad

Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Peter Handscomb, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll

Middlesex Predicted XI

Sam Robson Batsman MD Stoneman Batsman Stephen Eskinazi Batter Max Holden Batter John Simpson (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Robbie White WK-batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Luke Hollman All-rounder Toby Roland-James (Cap) Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tim Murtagh Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have lost each of their last three matches by comprehensive margins. In their last match against Hampshire, they succumbed to an innings and 61 runs defeat. In the second-last match Somerset handed them an innings and 13-run defeat, while Surrey defeated them by nine wickets in their third-last match. Overall, Middlesex have lost five and won just two matches so far.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Northamptonshire defeated Middlesex by seven wickets earlier this season. Overall, in the last five matches between the two teams, Middlesex have come on top twice. Two matches during the period have ended in draws.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Adam Rossington, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, David Willey, Lewis McManus, Ollie Sale, Hassan Azad, Sam Whiteman (Australia - County Championship and One-Day Cup, until the end of August), Chris Tremain (Australia - County Championship, three games in April), Lance Morris (Australia - County Championship, three games in May

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Emilio Gay All-rounder Hasan Azad Batter Sam Whiteman (Cap) Batter Saif Zaib Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Josh Cobb All-rounder Ricardo Vasconcelos (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper James Sales All-rounder Jordan Buckingham Bowler Jack White Bowler Alex Russell Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have lost each of their last three matches. To make things worse, each of the defeats have been by innings margins. Overall, the side has lost five of their seven matches so far. They won their second match against Middlesex - their opposition in the next match - by seven wickets. One match against Somerset ended in a draw.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to score under 300 runs in the first innings

The Northamptonshire batting unit has been in shambles in the ongoing season of the County Championship 2023. We predicted that the side would score under 300 runs in the first innings against Kent and the same happened. Northamptonshire were bundled out for 237. In their second-last match against Hampshire, they were bundled out for 56 and 176 in the first and second innings respectively. In the match prior to it against Nottinghamshire, they scored 158 and 72. Just two batters from the team have scored over 350 runs and one over 400. No batter from the team has an average in excess of 40. Middlesex have a decent pace attack and crossing the 300-run mark would again be difficult for Northamptonshire.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Top Team Batsmen

Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Robe Keogh has scored 431 runs in seven matches at an average of 39.18 and is the leading run-scorer for Northamptonshire in the County Championship 2023. One hundred and three fifties have come off his bat so far. In his last outing against Kent, Keogh scored 97 and 57 runs respectively. Overall, he has played in 118 first-class matches and scored 5688 runs at an average of 30.74.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex's top batter

Ryan Higgins is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex at the moment, he has scored 485 runs in seven matches at an average of 40.41. Five fifties have come off his bat so far and he would be aiming for a hundred in his upcoming outings. In total, he has played 72 first-class matches and scored 3339 runs at an average of 32.10. He has six hundreds and 16 fifties to his name in the format.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Top Team Batsmen

Jack White to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Jack White can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his side in their upcoming match against Kent. In his last outing against Kent, he failed to impress and could pick only one wicket in the only innings he bowled. In the match prior to it, White picked four wickets for 80 runs in the only innings he bowled against Hampshire. He has played a total of 24 first-class matches and picked 75 wickets at an average of 26.34. In the ongoing county season, White has picked 20 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 30.55. He is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire.

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex's top bowler

Ethan Bamber has played six matches for Middlesex this season and picked 21 wickets at an average of 20.23. In his last outing against Hampshire, he failed to pick any wicket. In the earlier meeting against Middlesex this season, he picked four wickets across the two innings. Overall, Bamber has played 42-first class matches in his career and picked 146 wickets at an average of 25.65.