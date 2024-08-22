Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction MID 59 % Chance of Winning NOR 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From August 22 to 25, 2024, Middlesex and Northamptonshire will clash in the County Championship Division Two at Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood. Their encounter is going to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Middlesex suffered their first defeat of the season in the last outing against Leicestershire as the visiting side. There was no excuse for the batters’ performance in the first half of the match since Middlesex’s bowling attack promptly bowled out the opposition for 179. The batters landed the team in a soup as they got bundled out for 86 which is an embarrassingly low total. Leicestershire went on to add 372 runs to the scoreboard and Middlesex’s deficit was too much to recover in the fourth innings. Leus du Plooy’s 60, Toby Roland-Jones’ 59 and Ryan Higgins’ 41 were not enough to save Middlesex and even though they piled on 342 runs, they still lost by a substantial 123-run margin.

Northamptonshire’s winless streak saw no respite in the last game against Sussex where they struggled to make any headway. The latter’s score of 143 should have been a piece of cake but Northamptonshire absolutely made a mess of their match by getting dismissed for 97. The game was more or less lost already since this gave Sussex the edge to add another 237 runs. Northamptonshire survived long enough to score 220 runs but they were simply biting time as defeat was inevitable, having lost by 63 runs.

Middlesex chance of winning - 59%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 41%

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Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Ryan Higgins has truly been beyond remarkable in the season until now and in the last three games alone, he has posted totals of 0, 41, 163, 67 and 106 runs. Apart from one duck, he has been far too dominant to take down and justifies his position at the top of the run charts for Middlesex. Based on these performances, there is a rather high expectation that he will score big in the next game.

Similarly for Emilio Gay, he has been Northamptonshire’s most reliable batter this season and in the previous three games, he secured scores of 7, 67, 65, 26, 32 and 2 runs. He has consistently outperformed his teammates and after taking his present form into account, he will be anticipated to excel against Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The last match held at Merchant Taylors' School Ground in the tournament goes back to 2022 between Middlesex and Worcestershire. The former elected to bat first but their scores of 188 and 240 were not enough to keep Worcestershire’s advance at bay. It was a misstep on Middlesex’s part and the toss winning side will want to bat first in the upcoming game, too.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no possibility of rain at Northwood even though the skies will be mostly cloudy. The temperature is likely to touch 21 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Mark Stoneman Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Joshua De Caires Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have two wins in their last five matches this season. Even though they suffered a defeat prior to this outing, they will bounce back and come good against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw, Liam Patterson-White, Siddarth Kaul, Prithvi Shaw, Matthew Breetzke.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Emilio Gay Batter Prithvi Shaw Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Matthew Breetzke Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire enter this fixture on the back of three draws and two defeats. They have not been able to get their act together and have squandered several chances of victory.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Middlesex and Northamptonshire are level pegging with one win apiece in their previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 1

Northamptonshire - 1

Draw - 3

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

In the last three games that Middlesex have played, their opening partnerships have not been up to the mark and it is reflected in totals of 6, 18, 0, 0 and 13 runs between Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman. This is not nearly enough to set the team up for a big score while Northamptonshire’s openers have it figured out. For the latter, Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay have had their ups and downs but they always manage to strike a balance, having amassed 43, 18, 11, 59, 56 and 13 runs together in the last three matches which makes the pair superior to that of Middlesex.

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Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Ryan Higgins has been otherworldly this season and with a grand total of 908 runs under his belt in 13 innings, he is extremely destructive. Although his performance in the last match against Leicestershire was subpar, having scored 0 and 41 runs, his average of 82.54 cannot be ignored and he will be expected to come out on top against Northamptonshire.

Emilio Gay to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Emilio Gay is out of reach from the other batters in the team with 860 runs in 15 innings. He was dismissed for a measly seven in the first innings against Sussex during the last match but he returned to notch up his fourth half-century of the season in the second innings, having scored 67 runs. He is the top pick for the upcoming match.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Toby Roland-Jones is mighty impressive so far in the tournament with 26 wickets in 11 innings and an average of 29.73. In the last game against Leicestershire, he took four wickets in the first innings and upped himself to take a fifer in the following innings. He is also highly economical with an overall economy rate of 3.66, making him the top choice for the next game.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson has been Northamptonshire’s most prolific wicket-taker, having captured 29 wickets in 13 innings thus far while averaging at 28.06. Last time out against Sussex, he picked two wickets in the first innings and added three more to the tally in the second innings. He remains the leading choice against Middlesex.