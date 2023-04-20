Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction MID 43 % Chance of Winning NOT 57 % Bet Now! Middlesex will take on Nottinghamshire in their third match of the County Championship Divison One 2023 season at the Lord's in London from Thursday, April 20. Middlesex were placed 2nd in County Championship Division Two 2022 and got promoted to Division One in 2023. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire were placed in Division Two. They topped the 10-team table last year with eight wins in 14 matches. They have been promoted to Division One this season.

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire will enter the match as the favourites. Middlesex have lost each of their first two matches and their consistent batting failure is a big concern. Their first match against Essex saw them get bundled out for 170 and 210. In the following match, they managed to post just 149 and 167 runs on the board.

The bowling unit of the team also lacks any big name and that could make the job really easy for Nottinghamshire batting unit consisting of big names like Haseeb Hameed, Ben Duckett, Steven Mullaney, Ben Slater and Joe Clarke.

Stuart Broad also turned up for Nottinghamshire in their last match against Somerset which they won by 165 runs. Veteran South Africa pacer Dane Paterson and Brett Hutton form a formidable pace trio and there is left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White also to support them.

Middlesex have lost their first two matches and the upcoming contest will also not be an easy one for them.

Middlesex chances of winning - 43.10% (Melbet)

Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 62.89% (Melbet)

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Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Nottinghamshire is a strong team and they finished on the top of the Division Two table in 2022. They lost their first match against Hampshire by eight wickets but bounced back with a 165-run win against Somerset. They have the team which can give the tournament favourites a run for their money.

Middlesex batting unit is in tatters and they don't even have a bowling unit which can give them a major reprieve. The road ahead is tough for them.

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match hosted at this venue this season, Middlesex opted to field first after winning the toss but ended up losing the game by 10 wickets. In each of the last three games previous season at the venue the home team won the toss and elected to field first. There is a high chance that the trend will continue.

However, rain is on the cards throughout the match and that could lead the teams to field first.

Weather Report

Rain is the forecast throughout the four days of the match from Thursday. The precipitation level on all the four days are around 70 percent and the temperature will hover around 11 to 14 degree cel

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex Squad

Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Peter Handscomb, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll

Middlesex Predicted XI

Sam Robson Batsman MD Stoneman Batsman Stephen Eskinazi Batter Peter Malan Batter John Simpson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Max Holden All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder LukeHollman All-rounder Toby Roland-James Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tim Murtagh (cap) Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have lost two consecutive games now. Overall, they have won two of their last five county matches. They have failed to register a single win in their last three matches.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Squad

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Ben Duckett Batsman Haseeb Hameed Batsman Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke WK-Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Steve Mullaney (C) All-rounder Tom Moores (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Liam Patterson-White Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Luke Fletcher All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have won three of their last five County Championship matches. The side have won two of their last three matches. The last five-match period has seen them lose two matches.

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Four of the five matches between the two sides have ended in draws. Both their matches last year ended in draws. The third-last match in 2016 was won by Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to win

Nottinghamshire are expected to easily beat under-pressure Middlesex in their upcoming contest. Nottinghamshire defeated Somerset by 165 runs in their previous match.

The Nottinghamshire batting unit looks way ahead of Middlesex who have lost their first two matches and failed to cross the 200-run mark on three out of four occasions. The bowling unit also does not feature a big name and going will get really tough for the hosts.

Watching the overall composition of the teams and their current forms, Nottinghamshire are a strong candidate to beat Middlesex in the next game.

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Batsmen

Pieter Malan to be Middlesex's top batter

Veteran South Africa batter Pieter Malan will have the onus to pull out the struggling Middlesex batting unit from the ruts. He has played a total of 182 first-class matches and scored 12458 runs at an average of 44.81. He has scored single digits each of his four innings so far. He would be aiming to bounce back against Nottinghamshire.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed was in prolific form last year. He finished the season with 1235 runs at an average of 58.80. He scored 65 and 34 runs across two innings in his previous match. Overall, he has scored 5727 runs in 105 first-class matches at an average of 35.13.

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Bowlers

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex's top bowler

Right-arm pacer Toby Roland-Jones picked four wickets in the first innings against Northamptonshire. In the first match against Essex, he had picked seven wickets in the first innings. Overall, the 35-year-old has played 135 first-class matches and picked 507 wickets at an average of 24.23.

Stuart Broad to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

England international Stuart Broad took the field for Nottinghamshire in the last match and bowled 23 overs to pick two wickets. The star pacer is preparing for the upcoming Ashes 2023 and would be aiming to feature in the match against Middlesex as well. He has played 256 first-class matches and picked 911 wickets at an average of 26.69.