Middlesex vs Somerset Match Prediction MID 45 % Chance of Winning SOM 55 % Bet Now! Middlesex and Somerset will lock horns with each other in their respective sixth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the Lord's in London from Thursday, May 18. Middlesex were placed 2nd in County Championship Division Two 2022 and got promoted to Division One in 2023. Somerset finished seventh after six wins in seven matches in County Championship Division One 2022.

Middlesex vs Somerset Match Prediction

The first five rounds of matches have made it clear that Somerset's batting unit is more robust than Middlesex's batting unit. Somerset batters have done well except once when they lost against Nottinghamshire. In their last outing, they scored 361 and 398/5. Middlesex, on the other hand, were bundled out for 209 and 240 across the two innings.

Five rounds of matches and there is just one Middlesex batter who is averaging over 26. Ryan Higgins has been the only consistent performer. Things are better in the Somerset camp with as many as five batters scoring over 200 runs at a very decent average. James Rew, 19, is the leading run-scorer with over 500 runs at an astonishing average of 67.37.

The Middlesex bowling unit has done a very decent job. Pacers Ethan Bamber (19), Ryan Higgins (15), and TS Roland-Jones (16) have done the job for the team. However, the likes of Peter Siddle, Craig Overton, Matt Henry and Lewis Gregory have done a decent job as well for Somerset. Spinner Jack Leach has also chipped in with 14 wickets and has brought variation in the bowling attack.

The aforementioned facts make it clear that Somerset will enter the match as the favourites.

Middlesex chances of winning - 45%

Somerset chances of winning - 55%

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Middlesex vs Somerset Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Both the sides have a very good bowling attack, but to finish high in the points table both the teams will have to make major improvements in their respective batting departments. The two sides are relying heavily on a single batter.

Middlesex vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

In the first match at the venue this season, Middlesex won the toss and elected to field first. However, Essex won the match by 97 runs. Middlesex opted to bowl first again in the second match at the venue. This time they won the match by four wickets. Middlesex won the toss and opted to bat on the third occasion as well. They won the match by nine wickets. The trend of winning tosses and opting to bat first is expected to continue.

Weather Report

Partly sunny with a shower on Day 1. Periods of sun and clouds on Day 2, followed with clouds and sun with a shower on Day 3. It will remain cloudy on Day 4. The temperature between the four days will hover between 18 to 20 degree celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex Squad

Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Peter Handscomb, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll

Middlesex Predicted XI

Sam Robson Batsman MD Stoneman Batsman Stephen Eskinazi Batter Peter Malan Batter John Simpson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Max Holden All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder LukeHollman All-rounder Toby Roland-James Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tim Murtagh (cap) Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex lost their last match against Surrey by nine wickets. They won both back-to-back two matches prior to it against Kent and Nottinghamshire respectively. In total, Middlesex have lost three of their last five matches.

Somerset Player List

Somerset Squad

Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir (Berkshire), Peter Siddle (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Cameron Bancroft (Australia - County Championship, until May 17), Matt Henry (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast, May 11 until the end of July)

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Lammonby Batsman Sean Dickson Batsman Cameron Bancroft Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Josh Davey All-rounder Peter Siddle Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have settled for a draw in each of their last three matches. Overall, the last five matches have seen them settle for four four draws and lose one match.

Middlesex vs Somerset Head to Head

Somerset have won each of their last three matches against Middlesex. Fourth-last match between the two teams ended in a draw. Middlesex won the fifth-last match by two wickets.

Middlesex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to win

Somerset have won each of their last three matches against Middlesex and chances are they will make it four in four. Somerset batters are more consistent and have piled up runs innings after innings. Middlesex have relied heavily on Higgins in both the departments. He is the only batter from his team to average over 26.

Middlesex have a good pace unit but Somerset unit consisting of the likes of Siddle, Overton, Henry, Gregory and Leach is also one of the best in Division One. Somerset are behind Middlesex in the points table but there is a strong chance that they will emerge victorious.

Middlesex vs Somerset Top Team Batsmen

Ryan Higgins to be top batter Middlesex's to batter

Ryan Higgins is the leading run-scorer for his team. In his last match against Surrey, he scored 4 and 42 runs. In his third-last outing, Higgins scored 71 in the only innings he batted against Kent. In five matches so far, he has scored 373 runs at an average of 46.62. Overall, in 70 first-class matches, the right-hand batter scored 3227 runs at an average of 32.27.

James Rew to be Somerset's top batter

James Rew is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex at the moment in County Championship 2023 Division One. He has scored 539 runs in five matches at an average of 67.37. In his last outing against Somerset, he scored a hundred in each of the two innings. His last five innings has seen him score - 118*, 105, 89, 117 and 47. The 19-year-old is on fire this season.

Middlesex vs Somerset Top Team Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex's top bowler

The pacer has picked 19 wickets in four matches at an average of 17.84. The 24-year-old picked three wickets in the first innings of the last match against Sussex. He picked six wickets in each of his two matches prior to it. Overall, he has picked 144 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 25.09.

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset's top bowler

Right-arm pacer Lewis Gregory has been on fire for Somerset this season. He picked five wickets across the two innings against Northamptonshire in the last match. Overall, he has picked 21 wickets in four matches this season at an average of 19.66.