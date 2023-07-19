Middlesex vs Surrey Match Prediction MID 28 % Chance of Winning SUR 72 % Bet Now! Middlesex will take on Surrey in their ninth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the Lord’s, London from Wednesday, July 19. Middlesex were placed 2nd in County Championship Division Two 2022 and got promoted to Division One in 2023. Surrey finished at the top of the Division One points table with eight wins in 14 matches last season.

Middlesex vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Surrey are red-hot favourites to beat Middlesex in their upcoming match at the Lord’s. Surrey are the County Championship Division One table-toppers and have won five of their nine matches. They have already defeated MIddlesex at the same venue by nine wickets earlier this season.

Sean Abbott (441), Dom Sibley (566), Ben Foakes (507), (486) and Rory Burns (401) are part of a formidable Surrey batting unit. In the bowling department, Jordan Clark, Daniel Worall, and Sean Abbott have picked 35, 33 and 30 wickets respectively.

Middlesex, on the other hand, have heavily relied on Ryan Higgins who is their only batter to have scored over 100 runs with an average more than 36. He has shared the onus of the bowling department as well. Their joint-highest wicket-taker Ethan Bamber has not picked in two of his last three bowling innings. In simple words, the bowling unit is also not very threatening and Surrey are very likely to beat Middlesex in the match.

Middlesex chances of winning - 28%

Surrey chances of winning - 72%

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Middlesex vs Surrey Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Toby Roland-Jones has given his best in both the departments of the game for Middlesex. He has picked 21 wickets and scored 227 runs. Overall, in his 140-match first-class career, Toby has picked 516 wickets and scored 3543 runs.

Ollie Pope will not be available for Surrey in the upcoming matches as he is part of England's Ashes 2023 team. He scored 379 runs in five matches at an average of 54.14. Other batters have been scoring runs but they will look to keep the momentum up knowing they don't have the extra cushion of Pope to fall upon.

Middlesex vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

In the last County Championship 2023 match held at Lord's, Middlesex opted to bowl first as Somerset won by an innings and 13 runs. Earlier, Surrey opted to bowl and won by nine wickets against Middlesex. In the third-last match Middlesex opted to bowl and won by nine wickets against Kent. The team winning the toss, could look to bowl once again.

Weather Report

Periods of clouds and sun on Day 1 of the match in London according to AccuWeather. The maximum temperature would go up to 23 degree celsius. A blend of sun and clouds with a couple of showers, mainly later on Day 2. Most cloudy on Day 3. The temperature would hover around 20-21 on the two days. Mainly cloudy with a shower in places on final Day 4.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex Squad

Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Peter Handscomb, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll

Middlesex Predicted XI

Sam Robson Batsman MD Stoneman Batsman Stephen Eskinazi Batter Max Holden Batter John Simpson (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Robbie White WK-batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Luke Hollman All-rounder Toby Roland-James (Cap) Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tim Murtagh Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex played a draw against Northamptonshire in their last outing. In their second-last match, Hampshire defeated them by an innings and 61 runs, Somerset beat them by an innings and 13 runs in the match prior to it. The fourth-last match saw them lose by nine wickets. The side also lost the first two matches of the tournament. Overall, Middlesex have lost five matches and won three of their eight matches this season.

Surrey Player List

Surrey Squad

Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach (West Indies - first six rounds of County Championship), Sean Abbott (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Tom Latham (New Zealand - County Championship, five games across June and July), Sunil Narine (West Indies - Vitality Blast)

Surrey Predicted XI

Rory Burns Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Will Jacks Batter Ben Foakes Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey played a draw against Nottinghamshire in their last match. In their second-last match, Surrey faced a 123-run defeat against Lancashire. They won three consecutive matches prior to that. Overall, Surrey have lost just one match this season. They have won five games and three matches have ended in a draw.

Middlesex vs Surrey Head to Head

Middlesex and Surrey met each other on May 11 in this season. Surrey won the match by nine wickets. The second-last match between the two teams ended in a draw. Middlesex won the preceding two matches by 10 wickets and 190 runs respectively. The fifth-last match ended in a draw.

Middlesex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to score over 300 runs in the first innings

Surrey have a really strong batting unit and scoring over 300 runs should not be a task for them. 340, 355, 84, 360, 501/5 are their scores in their last five innings in the County Championship 2023. In the match against Middlesex earlier this season, Surrey scored 380 runs in the first innings and 73/1 in the second to win the match by nine wickets.

The likes of Sean Abbott (441), Dom Sibley (566), Ben Foakes (507), (486) and Rory Burns (401) have kept Surrey afloat despite the absence of their star batter and England vice-captain Ollie Pope. Middlesex bowling unit leaked 219 and 380 against a very average Northamptonshire batting unit. Surrey should not find it very difficult to score over 300 runs in the first innings.

Middlesex vs Surrey Top Team Batsmen

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex's top batter

Ryan Higgins is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex at the moment. He has scored 554 runs in eight matches at an average of 42.61. Six fifties have come off his bat so far and he would be aiming for a hundred in his upcoming outings. Higgins scored 64 unbeaten runs in the first innings of his last match against Northamptonshire. In total, he has played 73 first-class matches and scored 3408 runs at an average of 32.45. He has six hundreds and 17 fifties to his name in the format.

Ben Foakes to be Surrey's top batter

Ben Foakes has scored 507 runs in eight matches at an average of 42.25 in County Championship 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter has failed to make a cut into England's Ashes squad and he has a point to prove. In his last outing against Kent, he scored 46 and 25 runs in the first and second innings respectively. In his third-last outing against Kent, Foakes scored a hundred in the second innings. Foakes has featured in 152 first-class matches till date and scored 7831 runs at an average of 39.55.

Middlesex vs Surrey Top Team Batsmen

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex's top bowler

Ethan Bamber has played seven matches for Middlesex this season and picked 23 wickets at an average of 23.69. In his last outing against Northamptonshire, he picked two wickets in the first innings. In the earlier meeting against Surrey this season, he picked three wickets in the first innings. Overall, Bamber has played 43-first class matches in his career and picked 148 wickets at an average of 25.81.

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey's top bowler

Daniel Worrall could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in the upcoming match. Worrall is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for his team. The Australian has picked 33 wickets in eight matches at an average of 24.78. In his last outing against Nottinghamshire, the 32-year-old picked two wickets in the first innings. He picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings against Middlesex earlier this season. Overall, Worrall has picked 306 wickets in 80 Test matches at an average of 27.05.