Middlesex vs Sussex Match Prediction MID 43 % Chance of Winning SUS 57 % Bet Now! Middlesex and Sussex will take on each other in the County Championship Division Two from May 24 through May 27, 2024. Meeting at Lord's, London, their match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Middlesex’s previous outing against Glamorgan was rather fruitful and it did not seem to be particularly demanding. Their life was made easy as Middlesex’s bowling unit went ham on Glamorgan’s batting lineup and toppled them over for 183 runs. Middlesex’s chase saw them surpass the target and with 343 runs on the board, owing to Mark Stoneman’s ton with 129 runs and Ryan Higgins’ unbeaten 75, Middlesex established their dominance early in the game. Glamorgan added 372 runs to the tally and the bowlers put a damper on the visitor’s chances by claiming eight wickets but Mark Stoneman’s 63 and steered Middlesex home with a two-wicket victory after a fourth innings chase.

Sussex rose to the occasion against Yorkshire in their last encounter after their hattrick was interrupted with a defeat. Sussex’s total of 150 on a difficult batting pitch made life easy for Yorkshire to get past but only just as they were dismissed for 195 runs. Sussex dispatched their rivals by scoring 227 runs and Ollie Robinson’s four-wicket haul saved the day for the side as Yorkshire were bundled out for 161 runs, leading to a tight 20-run victory for the Hove-based team.

Middlesex chance of winning - 43%

Sussex chance of winning - 57%

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Middlesex vs Sussex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score high before first dismissal

Middlesex’s opening order has been revamped along the way to maximize their totals before the rest of the order takes over. The openers have been quite prolific, especially in the last few fixtures. Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson and Nathan Fernandes have rotated the position amongst each other but the first two have been the mainstay in the previous two matches, setting up opening scores of 97, 65 and 27 runs. Prior to that, Middlesex established first wicket stands of 55, 5, 18, 1, 33 and 79 runs. Based on these performances, the team are anticipated to achieve impressive first wicket totals.

Middlesex vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The general consensus about the pitch at Lord's this season is that chasing is advantageous here and it has been proven by the high scoring chases achieved by the teams. In all three matches so far, the teams fielding first have produced greater scores than those batting first and the toss winning skipper will want to be an opportunist and chase in the next game.

Weather Report

Rain is not expected to be a factor in this game as there is a 10% chance of rainfall while partly cloudy conditions are on the horizon. The temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Leus du Plooy, Henry Brookes.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Sam Robson Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Ethan Bamber Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex remain undefeated this season as they drew four matches and won two games against Yorkshire and Glamorgan. They have it in them to give Sussex a run for their money but it seems unlikely in the upcoming game.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Alsop Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Danny Lamb Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex returned to winning ways after a minor dip in form, having lost to Glamorgan prior to their victory over Yorkshire. They are anticipated to continue in top form hereafter.

Middlesex vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Middlesex have three victories over Sussex in their last five meetings while Sussex has only registered one win. Their latest encounter concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 3

Sussex - 1

Draw - 1

Middlesex vs Sussex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

On the opening front, Tom Clark and Tom Haines have kicked it up a notch but traces of inconsistency are still evident in their performances. In the previous three outings, the pair scored 42, 4, 29, 22 and 18 runs for Sussex before the fall of their first wicket. However, when compared with Middlesex, the duo still have a long way to go. Sam Robson’s arrival as Middlesex’s opener has been a revelation for the team who have scored 97, 65 and 27 runs in the last two matches. The match before that saw Nathan Fernandes open alongside Stoneman and the two of them added 55 and 5 runs to the first wicket. Sussex still have some ground to make up in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Sussex Best Batters

Mark Stoneman to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Mark Stoneman seems to have finally found his footing in the tournament since he went hammer and tongs against Glamorgan. He made an extremely slow start to the season but turned his form on its head with scores of 129 and 63 runs in their last outing. Although he has a meager total of 380 runs in nine innings, his new-found form will help him make an impact again.

Tom Alsop to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Tom Alsop is among the top run scorers for Sussex, having amassed 332 runs in nine innings. Although his knock of eight runs in the first innings against Yorkshire was a disappointment, he turned things around and scored his third half-century of the season in the second innings with 86 runs. He is the leading choice for the next game as well.

Middlesex vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Tom Helm to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Tom Helm is the second highest wicket-taker for Middlesex with 15 wickets in nine innings. He was exceptional against Glamorgan considering he bagged four wickets during the first spell and captured three more in the second innings. With a massive haul in the last game, he will be anticipated to come out on top.

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Ollie Robinson is a short way off the top and stands as the second highest wicket-taker for Sussex with 15 wickets in eight innings. His seven-wicket haul against Yorkshire was remarkable as he captured three in the first innings and four more in the second innings. He remains the top choice for the next match.