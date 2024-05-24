Middlesex vs Sussex Match Prediction
MID
43%
Chance of Winning
SUS
57%
First class
Lord's
Facts:
- Ryan Higgins continues to top Middlesex’s run charts with 531 runs in eight innings.
- Sussex are the table toppers of the County Championship Division Two standings with three wins in six matches.
Middlesex vs Sussex Chances of Winning
Middlesex’s previous outing against Glamorgan was rather fruitful and it did not seem to be particularly demanding. Their life was made easy as Middlesex’s bowling unit went ham on Glamorgan’s batting lineup and toppled them over for 183 runs. Middlesex’s chase saw them surpass the target and with 343 runs on the board, owing to Mark Stoneman’s ton with 129 runs and Ryan Higgins’ unbeaten 75, Middlesex established their dominance early in the game. Glamorgan added 372 runs to the tally and the bowlers put a damper on the visitor’s chances by claiming eight wickets but Mark Stoneman’s 63 and steered Middlesex home with a two-wicket victory after a fourth innings chase.
Sussex rose to the occasion against Yorkshire in their last encounter after their hattrick was interrupted with a defeat. Sussex’s total of 150 on a difficult batting pitch made life easy for Yorkshire to get past but only just as they were dismissed for 195 runs. Sussex dispatched their rivals by scoring 227 runs and Ollie Robinson’s four-wicket haul saved the day for the side as Yorkshire were bundled out for 161 runs, leading to a tight 20-run victory for the Hove-based team.
- Middlesex chance of winning - 43%
- Sussex chance of winning - 57%
Middlesex vs Sussex Betting Tips
Middlesex to score high before first dismissal
Middlesex’s opening order has been revamped along the way to maximize their totals before the rest of the order takes over. The openers have been quite prolific, especially in the last few fixtures. Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson and Nathan Fernandes have rotated the position amongst each other but the first two have been the mainstay in the previous two matches, setting up opening scores of 97, 65 and 27 runs. Prior to that, Middlesex established first wicket stands of 55, 5, 18, 1, 33 and 79 runs. Based on these performances, the team are anticipated to achieve impressive first wicket totals.
Middlesex vs Sussex Toss Prediction
The general consensus about the pitch at Lord's this season is that chasing is advantageous here and it has been proven by the high scoring chases achieved by the teams. In all three matches so far, the teams fielding first have produced greater scores than those batting first and the toss winning skipper will want to be an opportunist and chase in the next game.
Weather Report
Rain is not expected to be a factor in this game as there is a 10% chance of rainfall while partly cloudy conditions are on the horizon. The temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius.
Middlesex Player List
Toby Roland-Jones (c), Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Leus du Plooy, Henry Brookes.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mark Stoneman
|
Batter
|
Sam Robson
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
Batter
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Leus du Plooy
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Fernandes
|
All-rounder
|
Ethan Bamber
|
Bowler
|
Tom Helm
|
Bowler
|
Jack Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luke Hollman
|
Bowler
|
Toby Roland-Jones (C)
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex remain undefeated this season as they drew four matches and won two games against Yorkshire and Glamorgan. They have it in them to give Sussex a run for their money but it seems unlikely in the upcoming game.
Sussex Player List
John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Clark
|
Batter
|
Tom Haines
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batter
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
|
Batter
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
John Simpson (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fynn Hudson-Prentice
|
Bowler
|
Danny Lamb
|
Bowler
|
Jack Carson
|
Bowler
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Bowler
|
Sean Hunt
|
Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Sussex returned to winning ways after a minor dip in form, having lost to Glamorgan prior to their victory over Yorkshire. They are anticipated to continue in top form hereafter.
Middlesex vs Sussex Head-to-Head
Middlesex have three victories over Sussex in their last five meetings while Sussex has only registered one win. Their latest encounter concluded in a draw.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Middlesex - 3
Sussex - 1
Draw - 1
Middlesex vs Sussex Betting Odds
Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Sussex
On the opening front, Tom Clark and Tom Haines have kicked it up a notch but traces of inconsistency are still evident in their performances. In the previous three outings, the pair scored 42, 4, 29, 22 and 18 runs for Sussex before the fall of their first wicket. However, when compared with Middlesex, the duo still have a long way to go. Sam Robson’s arrival as Middlesex’s opener has been a revelation for the team who have scored 97, 65 and 27 runs in the last two matches. The match before that saw Nathan Fernandes open alongside Stoneman and the two of them added 55 and 5 runs to the first wicket. Sussex still have some ground to make up in the upcoming game.
Middlesex vs Sussex Best Batters
Mark Stoneman to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
Mark Stoneman seems to have finally found his footing in the tournament since he went hammer and tongs against Glamorgan. He made an extremely slow start to the season but turned his form on its head with scores of 129 and 63 runs in their last outing. Although he has a meager total of 380 runs in nine innings, his new-found form will help him make an impact again.
Tom Alsop to be Sussex’s Best Batter
Tom Alsop is among the top run scorers for Sussex, having amassed 332 runs in nine innings. Although his knock of eight runs in the first innings against Yorkshire was a disappointment, he turned things around and scored his third half-century of the season in the second innings with 86 runs. He is the leading choice for the next game as well.
Middlesex vs Sussex Best Bowlers
Tom Helm to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Tom Helm is the second highest wicket-taker for Middlesex with 15 wickets in nine innings. He was exceptional against Glamorgan considering he bagged four wickets during the first spell and captured three more in the second innings. With a massive haul in the last game, he will be anticipated to come out on top.
Ollie Robinson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler
Ollie Robinson is a short way off the top and stands as the second highest wicket-taker for Sussex with 15 wickets in eight innings. His seven-wicket haul against Yorkshire was remarkable as he captured three in the first innings and four more in the second innings. He remains the top choice for the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sussex
- Middlesex to win @ 1.91 (Parimatch)
- Sussex to win @ 1.76 (Parimatch)
Parimatch