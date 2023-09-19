Middlesex vs Warwickshire Match Prediction MID 41 % Chance of Winning WAR 59 % Bet Now! Middlesex play hosts to Warwickshire in match 115 of the County Championship Division One 2023 on Tuesday, 19 September 2023. The match is slated to be played at the iconic Lords Stadium, in London and the scheduled start time is 3:00 pm IST.

Facts Sam Hain has scored 706 runs in 16 innings and is the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire in the County Championship this season.

Ryan Higgins has scored 739 runs in 21 innings and is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex in the County Championship this season.

Sam Robson has scored 621 runs in 12 matches in the County Championship this season.

Chris Rushworth has bagged 45 wickets in 18 innings and is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire in the 2023 County Championship.

Ethan Bamber has picked up 37 wickets in 19 innings and is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in the 2023 County Championship.

Middlesex vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Middlesex are coming off a hard-fought draw against Lancashire in the last match. After opting to bat first Middlesex failed to score runs as they were bundled out for 194 runs in the first innings. Lancashire then put up a huge total on the board as Middlesex bowlers struggled to pick up wickets against the strong batting lineup of Lancashire. Trailing by 219 runs in the second innings, Middlesex had a daunting task to save the match and Joe Cracknell (33), Jack Davies (65*) and Steven Eskinazi (25*) were up to the task and managed to draw the match on day 4.

Warwickshire are coming off a nail-biting win over Northamptonshire in the last match by two wickets. After opting to bowl first Warwickshire bundled out Northamptonshire to 250 runs on the back of a magical bowling spell by Oliver Hannon-Dalby's seven-wicket haul but Warwickshire capitalized on the start and declared the innings at 147/4. Northamptonshire then declared the innings at 72/0 setting a target of 175 runs in the fourth innings. Warwickshire managed to pull off the win on day four.

Both teams clashed earlier in the season where Middlesex dominated against Warwickshire and won the match by eight wickets at Birmingham.

Middlesex Chance of Winning: 41%

Warwickshire Chance of Winning: 59%

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Middlesex vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire wicket keeper batter Michael Burgess scored two half centuries in the last three innings and has been Mr dependent for Warwickshire in the middle order. We predict Burgess to score over 50 runs against Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The surface at Lord's, London has assistance to fast bowlers who can swing the ball. In the last three County Championship matches played in the season, the team batting first won two matches and one match ended in a draw. The average scores at Lords in the last three matches are

1st innings: 395 runs

2nd innings: 266 runs

3rd innings: 250 runs

4th innings: 94 runs

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Lords, London on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, are expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius with a 30% chance of precipitation, 76% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 35 kilometres per hour on day one with a high probability of rain interruption. The temperature is going to be hovering around 18-21 degrees Celsius on days 2,3 and 4 of the match with a slight chance of rain.

Middlesex Players List

Josh de Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O’Drisccoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Wallalawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Toby Roland Jones, Tom Helm

Middlesex Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mark Stoneman Batter Sam Robson Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Jack Davies Batter Max Holden Batter John Simpson Wicket Keeper Ryan Higgins All-rounder Josh De Caires Bowler Jayant Yadav Bowler Toby Roland Jones Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Recent Form

Middlesex won one, lost one and drew one match in the last three matches in the County Championship this season. They are positioned eight with three wins, seven losses and two draws in 12 matches.

Warwickshire Players List

Ethan Brookes, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, George Garton, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Amir Khan, Manraj Johal, Mir Hamza, Oliver Hannon- Dalby.

Warwickshire Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kraigg Brathwaite Batter Robert Yates All-rounder Will Rhodes Batter Dan Mousley All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket Keeper Danny Briggs Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Chris Rushworth Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Recent Form

Warwickshire won one and lost two of the last three matches played in the County Championship this season. They are positioned third with five wins, four losses and three draws in 12 matches.

Middlesex vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Middlesex and Warwickshire in the County Championship Division One, Middlesex won three matches, Warwickshire won one match, and one match ended in a draw. Middlesex has a slight edge over Warwickshire in recent history, with a winning record of 3-1.

Middlesex vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Best Batsman Stats - Warwickshire @ 1.52 ( Melbet)

Both Warwickshire and Middlesex batsmen struggled to score runs but Warwickshire managed to stay at the top due to individual brilliance by their batsmen. In most of the matches, the middle-order trio of Sam Hain, Michael Burgess and Dan Mousley bailed them out of trouble, while the Middlesex batting unit failed to score two half-centuries in the last two matches. Based on the form of both the teams, we predict Warwickshire to have the best batsman of the match @ 1.52 (Melbet).

Middlesex vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Sam Hain to be the top batter for Warwickshire

Sam Hain is leading his team with the bat in hand scoring 706 runs in 16 innings. Hain is the leading run-scorer in the season for Warwickshire and he holds a good record against Middlesex. In the last two matches, Hain has scored 123 runs in the County Championship. Considering his recent form in the season, we back Sam Hain to be the top batter for Warwickshire against Middlesex.

Sam Robson to be the top batter for Middlesex

Sam Robson scored 92 runs in the last match saving the match for Middlesex against Lancashire. He has scored 621 runs in 12 matches in the 2023 County Championship. Robson has been the most reliable batter at the top of the order for Middlesex and we back him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Middlesex against Warwickshire.

Middlesex vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Josh de Caires to be the top bowler for Middlesex

Josh de Caires has bagged 12 wickets in the last two matches in the County Championship this season. Caires has been lethal with his lines and lengths making it hard for the batsman. Considering his recent bowling form, we predict Josh de Caires to be the top bowler for Middlesex against Warwickshire.

Oliver Hannon- Dalby to be top bowler for Warwickshire

Oliver Hannon-Dalby has picked up 44 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 20.15 in the 2023 County Championship. Hannon-Dalby has been the strike bowler and the most reliable player for Middlesex in the season. Hannon Dalby has picked up eight wickets against Warwickshire in the last two matches. We back Oliver Hannon-Dalby to continue his good run of form and be the top bowler for Middlesex.