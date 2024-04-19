Middlesex vs Yorkshire Match Prediction MID 28 % Chance of Winning YOR 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.533 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From April 19 to April 22, 2024, Middlesex and Yorkshire will square off in the County Championship Division Two at Lord's, London. Their match is going to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Middlesex kept Northamptonshire on their toes despite having faced a mammoth task of chasing down 552 runs. Nathan Fernandes, Max Holden and Leus du Plooy were in a league of their own since they were able to amass 103, 211 and 196 runs, respectively, to give Middlesex a fighting chance against Northamptonshire’s total. They scored just enough to surpass Northamptonshire by exactly one run but the match did not have a satisfying result since there was no play on day four, ending this thrilling battle in a draw.

Yorkshire remained ahead of Gloucestershire by a hair in their previous outing as the former batted first and posted a mediocre total of 326 runs. Ideally, Gloucestershire should have been on par with the score but they trailed behind and were bundled out for 263 runs. Yorkshire had to solidify their position with a defendable score so as to not put too much on the bowlers, and they did exactly that with a score of 434 in the second innings. Gloucestershire came close given that they added 405 runs to their original tally but a lack of time brought the game to a close in a draw.

Middlesex chance of winning - 28%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 72%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal

Save for one innings against Gloucestershire, Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean are bringing the firepower to the opening wicket that Yorkshire need. In their solitary innings against Leicestershire, the duo smashed 45 runs together before their first dismissal. There was a minor dip in the next match where Bean did not survive the first over and concluded his partnership with Lyth after a single run was scored. However, Bean found his footing subsequently in the second innings and when it finally clicked, he helped Yorkshire secure an opening stand of 180 runs. If he continues to perform in this manner, Yorkshire stands a good chance of achieving a brilliant score before their first dismissal.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

Lord’s appeared to be a batting paradise in the last match where Middlesex and Glamorgan took on each other and competed at a very high level. Glamorgan posted a seemingly unachievable total but Middlesex outperformed them immediately as they took to chasing. Since it worked for the latter, the toss winning side will want to field first and chase a target.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy conditions are projected in London with the temperatures reaching 13 degrees Celsius. There is a 20% chance of precipitation.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Leus du Plooy, Henry Brookes.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Stephen Eskinazi Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s batters are in commendable form at the moment and it would take a lot of effort to curtail their scoring at the moment. However, their means to an end makes it likely for them to stumble which would allow the opposition to capitalize.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, Joe Root.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter Joe Root All-rounder Harry Brook Batter George Hill All-rounder Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper Matt Milnes Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are slowly but surely on an upward climb and are only expected to continue building on their current form. As it stands, there is room for improvement in their batting but they could absolutely hand their rivals a thrashing.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Middlesex have been incredibly dominant in their previous five encounters against Yorkshire, having won four successive matches before reaching a draw in their last outing.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 4

Yorkshire - 0

Draw - 1

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Mark Stoneman and Nathan Fernandes who open the batting for Middlesex were not too shabby against Northamptonshire, having collaborated for 33 runs at which point the former lost his wicket. In contrast, Yorkshire made a rocky start to their first innings against Gloucestershire as Finlay Bean faced an early departure after a single run was scored. However, Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean bounced back rather quickly and garnered 180 runs together in the second innings before the opposition could finally take a wicket. Yorkshire were substantially better than Middlesex and will be expected to set up a much better first wicket partnership than the latter.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire First class Lord's, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.73 Bet Now! Yorkshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.533 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Max Holden emerged as Middlesex’s leading batter as he scored a whopping 211 runs against Northamptonshire. He also achieved a half-century in the team’s first match of the season, having scored 53 runs. With 264 runs under his belt in two innings, he will be the top choice for the next match.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth, Yorkshire’s opening batsman, leads Yorkshire’s run charts with 221 runs in three innings. He achieved his second century of the season against Gloucestershire last time around, wherein he amassed 113 runs in the second innings. He is highly consistent and although he was not the leading batter for Yorkshire during the last game, we pin our hopes on him to pull off another big total.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Toby Roland-Jones, Middlesex’s skipper, picked two wickets against Northamptonshire in the previous match during his 22-over spell. He allowed 81 runs and bowled two maiden overs which gave him an economy rate of 3.68. Tied as their second highest wicket-taker, he is the top pick for the match against Yorkshire.

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad made his way to the top as Yorkshire’s top wicket-taker after his six-wicket haul against Gloucestershire. He claimed three wickets in each of the innings that he participated in and currently has a total of seven wickets in three innings. Having garnered an average of 21.85, he will be the leading choice for the upcoming match.