Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction NOR 56 % Chance of Winning DER 44 % Place a bet Batery 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.781 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northamptonshire and Derbyshire are going to meet for the second time this season in the County Championship Division Two. They will be hosted at County Ground, Northampton, at 3:00 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire’s winless streak has not seen any respite as they made it an eighth draw against Gloucestershire in the last match. It was a peculiar match and it got off to a strange start with Gloucestershire getting bowled out for a lowly 125. It was particularly thanks to Justin Broad whose seven-for in 15 overs worked wonders for the team. However, as Northamptonshire took to the crease for their chase, opener Ricardo Vasconcelos retired hurt after scoring 21 runs and subsequently, two wickets were lost. Following this, the pitch was ruled unfit for play due to safety concerns and the match was called off, resulting in an unusual dead end.

Derbyshire, too, have not had much luck thus far as they suffered their fourth defeat of the season at the hands of Sussex in the last match. The latter were far too powerful to stop and Derbyshire’s lax bowling effort allowed Sussex to pile on 607 runs in the first innings before declaring the total. Derbyshire’s top order made no mark whatsoever before Wayne Madsen took over and notched up a much-needed 138. Anuj Dal’s 45 was also of some help but these were about the only noteworthy performances while Derbyshire were bundled out for 290. Following on, they still had a long way to go and this time, too, Wayne Madsen was among the standout batters with 77 runs. Opener Harry Came top-scored with 79 runs but with trifling scores from the others, Derbyshire surrendered defeat by an innings and 59 runs.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 56%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 44%

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Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

The fact remains unchanged that Derbyshire’s first partnership has hit a snag and they are not performing at the same level as they used to; however, it is not unsalvageable by any means as Harry Came and Luis Reece have opened together more often than not to set up stands of 1, 46, 21, 27, 2, 0, 26, 15, 51 and 25 runs in the last five games. Although it is not praiseworthy at all, their partnership is expected to remain quite mediocre.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Two out of five matches played at County Ground in Northampton this season have been won by teams batting first while the remaining three were drawn. Surprisingly, though, the toss winners in all five games have expressed a desire to field first. Despite the contrasting results, the toss winning skipper of the next match will want to chase and make use of the surface.

Weather Report

The weather is likely to be slightly gloomy with no real threat of disruptions. The temperature is expected to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw, Liam Patterson-White, Siddarth Kaul, Prithvi Shaw, Matthew Breetzke, Dominic Leech, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder George Bartlett Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder James Sales All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Gus Miller Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire enter this fixture on the back of three draws and two defeats. They are superior to Derbyshire in nearly every sphere of the game.

Derbyshire Player List

David Lloyd (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan, Sam Conners, Aneurin Donald, Blair Tickner, Jack Morley, Daryn Dupavillon, Ross Whiteley.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter David Lloyd (C) Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Anuj Dal All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Jack Morley Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Even though Derbyshire managed to emerge victorious once in their last five matches, they offset their success with three defeats and a draw.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Both sides have an equal record of two wins apiece in their previous five head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 2

Derbyshire - 2

Draw - 1

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Derbyshire’s opening wicket has become their bugbear over the course of the season since they have seen virtually no improvement with the passage of time. Even though Harry Came and Luis Reece are back as the openers after a slight change in between, there is no difference in their showings as they have scored 1, 46, 21, 27, 2 and 0 runs in the previous three games. Juxtaposed with Northamptonshire’s openers, there is a world of difference between the sides albeit they, too, have undergone changes to the first wicket. Despite that, Northamptonshire have set up stands of 57, 31, 5, 43 and 18 runs in the last three matches, making them the superior opening duo in this matchup.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire First class County Ground in Northampton, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.036 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Ricardo Vasconcelos to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Ricardo Vasconcelos is the third highest run scorer for Northamptonshire with 708 runs in 15 innings with an average of 54.46. He retired hurt in the last game against Gloucestershire after scoring 21 runs but he is expected to return stronger in the upcoming match against Derbyshire.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

As predicted last time, Wayne Madsen was the top batter for Derbyshire in their last outing against Sussex. He scored a phenomenal ton in the first innings with 138 runs and added a fifth half-century to his tally this season in the second innings, having amassed 77 runs. After this absolutely dominant performance, he remains the leading choice against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Justin Broad to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Justin Broad is among the top wicket-takers for Northamptonshire at the moment with a total of 16 wickets in 11 innings. He was particularly sensational in the last game against Gloucestershire where he bagged a seven-wicket haul in his 15-over spell. With a bowling average of 24.81, he is the top pick for the next match as well.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell was the second highest wicket-taker for the team in their previous encounter versus Sussex where he picked two wickets in his 19-over spell. Overall, though, he has a massive lead over the others in the team with 25 wickets under his belt in 13 innings. He is anticipated to outperform the others in the next game.