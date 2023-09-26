Northamptonshire vs Essex Match Prediction

NOR

29%

Chance of Winning

ESS

71%

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First class

County Cricket Ground

Northamptonshire will take on Essex in their upcoming Division 1 encounter in the County Championship 2023. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the County Ground in Northampton on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Facts

  • Simon Harmer of Essex is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker this season with 60 wickets in 13 matches.
  • Tom Westley of Essex is the tournament’s joint highest run-getter this season with 1080 runs in 13 matches.
  • Essex defeated Northamptonshire by 47 runs when the sides met earlier this season.

Northamptonshire vs Essex Chance of Winning

Mathematically, Northamptonshire's descent from Division One has been officially sealed, a consequence of both Surrey's performance and inclement weather. This unfortunate outcome occurred despite what could be considered their most remarkable performance of the season, an achievement overshadowed by the fact that it transpired in the 13th match out of 14. This chronology distinctly illustrates a season marked by consistent shortcomings, with only a solitary triumph amidst eight defeats. After being put to bat first, Northamptonshire posted a total of 357 runs on the board, courtesy of Karun Nair’s 150 run knock. Hassan Azad and Tom Taylor added 48 & 66 runs respectively with the bat and helped Northamptonshire achieve this total. Surrey were put under immense pressure when they were asked to follow on after their first innings came to an abrupt end on Friday morning for 187, giving up a first innings lead of 172. Burns and Dom Sibley killed hope of a Northants victory with an unbeaten stand of 142 in the follow-on innings. As it stands, Northamptonshire sit at the bottom of the table with 74 points in 13 games.

Liam Dawson added the finishing touch to his exceptional season by scoring a superb 119, securing a victory for Hampshire over Essex. This outcome also played a pivotal role in favouring Surrey's position in the County Championship title race. As Essex prepares for their upcoming and final fixture against the bottom-ranked Northamptonshire at Wantage Road this week, they face a challenging 20-point deficit compared to the leading team, Surrey, who will be squaring off against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl. Tom Westley's squad had been on an impressive winning streak, claiming victory in their last six matches. This remarkable turnaround followed a slower start to the season, where they had managed only one win in their initial six games. However, despite their resurgence, they found themselves in a precarious situation as Liam Dawson's brilliant performance posed a significant challenge for them in the final week of the competition.

  • Northamptonshire's chance of winning: 29%
  • Essex’s chance of winning: 71%

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Northamptonshire vs Essex Betting Tips

Rob Keogh boasts an First-Class career average of 30.38. This season, he has accumulated 608 runs in 12 games for Northamptonshire at an average of 32.00, scoring a century and three fifties. We predict Rob Keogh to score over 29.5 runs vs Essex in the game.

Matt Critchley has been sensational with the bat this season, scoring 972 runs in 13 games at an average of 42.26. He has smashed two centuries and seven fifties already. He scored 99 runs in the first innings of the last game. Bet on Matt Critchley to score over 32.5 runs vs Northamptonshire in the game.

Northamptonshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Northampton has hosted six games this season and four out of these six games ended in favour of the team opting to bowl first while the remaining two matches ended in favour of the team batting first. Hence, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to chose to bowl first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the County Ground in Northampton on Tuesday is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 76% humidity, 80% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. There will be showers in the first three days of the game.

Northamptonshire Players List

Hasan Azad, Emilio Gay, Luke Procter, Karun Nair, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Tom Taylor, Simon Kerrigan, Jack White, Ben Sanderson, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Dominic Leach, Harry Gouldstone, James Sales, Jordan Buckingham, George Weldon, Justin Broad.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Hasan Azad

Batter

Emilio Gay

Batter

Rob Keogh

Batter

Luke Procter (c)

All-rounder

Karun Nair

Batter

Saif Zaib

All-rounder

Lewis McManus

Wicket Keeper

Tom Taylor

Bowler

Justin Broad

Bowler

Jack White

Bowler

Ben Sanderson

Bowler

Northamptonshire Recent Form

Northamptonshire are winless in the last five County Championship matches. They have three defeats and two draws in their last five games. They are positioned at the bottom with eight losses, one win and four draws.

Essex Players List

James Allison, Dan Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Alastair Cook, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Luc Benkenstein, Matthew Critchley, Simon Harmer, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, William Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Eshun Kalley, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Umesh Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Nick Browne

Batter

Alastair Cook

Batter

Tom Westley (c)

Batter

Dan Lawrence

All-rounder

Matthew Critchley

All-rounder

Paul Walter

All-rounder

Adam Rossington

Wicket Keeper

Simon Harmer

All-rounder

Umesh Yadav

Bowler

Sam Cook

Bowler

Jamie Porter

Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex won four of the last five matches played in the 2023 County Championship. They are positioned second with seven wins, two losses and four draws in 13 matches.

Northamptonshire vs Essex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Essex have won three games while the remaining two fixtures ended in a draw.

  • Northamptonshire Won: 0 match
  • Essex Won: 3 matches
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 2 matches

Northamptonshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to score under 31.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings

In their recent five matches, Essex has recorded the following innings totals: 0 and 0, 117 and 15, 8 and 8, 122 and 64, and 0 and 4 runs before finally encountering their first defeat. Out of their last ten innings, they only managed to surpass the 31.5 run mark before losing their first wicket on three occasions. It's noteworthy that Alastair Cook and Nick Browne have predominantly served as the opening pair this season, and their individual batting averages stand at approximately 35.82 and 26.50, respectively. Taking these statistics into account, it is our expectation that Essex is likely to score fewer than 31.5 runs before experiencing their first dismissal in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Essex Top Batters

Emilio Gay to be the top batter for Northamptonshire

In 9 matches, Emilio Gay has hammered 580 runs at an average of 36.25. He has scored a century and three fifties this season already. The 23-year-old boasts a First-Class average of 30.42. He has been one of the vital cogs in Northamptonshire’s batting unit. Bet on Emilio Gay to be the top batter for Northamptonshire.

Tom Westley to be the top batter for Essex

Tom Westley remains a prolific run-scorer, displaying exceptional ease in dispatching bowlers during the 2023 County Championship. As the captain, he has set an exemplary precedent by accumulating a total of 1080 runs in 13 matches this season, maintaining an impressive average of 46.95. In the recent encounter against Hampshire, Westley contributed 50 and 45 runs in the first and second innings, respectively. Although he faced a minor setback, we have full confidence in his ability to rebound and emerge as Essex's foremost batsman against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Essex Top Bowlers

Jack White to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire

Jack White has accumulated 44 wickets from 13 matches, boasting a remarkable performance with his best bowling figures at 5/77. Throughout the season, he has consistently posed challenges for opposing batsmen through his precise line and length deliveries. Notably, White stands as Northamptonshire's premier wicket-taker this season. In his most recent outing, he secured four wickets during the first innings. As the season nears its conclusion, White's aspiration is to attain the prestigious 50-wicket milestone. Our prediction anticipates Jack White's continued success, positioning him as Northamptonshire's leading bowler.

Simon Harmer to be the top bowler for Essex

Simon Harmer stands as a stalwart strike bowler for Essex in the 2023 County Championship. His deliveries consistently confound batsmen with their impeccable lines and lengths, rendering him a challenging opponent to face. Remarkably, Harmer has established himself as the premier wicket-taker in the competition, amassing an impressive tally of 60 wickets from 13 matches. In the most recent fixture, Harmer showcased his prowess by securing nine wickets. With his current form in mind, we firmly support his ability to sustain this exceptional performance against Northamptonshire, solidifying his position as the top bowler.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: Essex

Essex holds the edge as the favoured team in this upcoming contest against Northamptonshire. Northamptonshire, who currently occupy the bottom position in the rankings, have little at stake since their relegation has been officially confirmed by mathematical calculations. In stark contrast, Essex faces a formidable challenge as they strive to prevent Surrey from securing consecutive titles. Under the leadership of Tom Westley, Essex will exert maximum effort to clinch the Championship in the final week of matches. Prior to their recent loss, Essex had enjoyed a remarkable streak of six consecutive victories. In contrast, Northamptonshire has experienced a season characterised by limited success, with only a solitary triumph to their name. Furthermore, when these two teams clashed earlier in the season, Essex emerged victorious with a narrow margin of just 47 runs. Nonetheless, Essex faces an uphill battle as they confront a daunting 20-point gap in the upcoming game. Given these circumstances, our prediction leans towards Essex emerging as the victors in their clash against Northamptonshire.

  • Northamptonshire to win the match @ 2.68 (Pari Match)
  • Essex to win the match @ 1.41 (Pari Match)
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Shankar Shekh

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