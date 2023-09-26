Northamptonshire vs Essex Match Prediction NOR 29 % Chance of Winning ESS 71 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire will take on Essex in their upcoming Division 1 encounter in the County Championship 2023. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the County Ground in Northampton on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Northamptonshire vs Essex Chance of Winning

Mathematically, Northamptonshire's descent from Division One has been officially sealed, a consequence of both Surrey's performance and inclement weather. This unfortunate outcome occurred despite what could be considered their most remarkable performance of the season, an achievement overshadowed by the fact that it transpired in the 13th match out of 14. This chronology distinctly illustrates a season marked by consistent shortcomings, with only a solitary triumph amidst eight defeats. After being put to bat first, Northamptonshire posted a total of 357 runs on the board, courtesy of Karun Nair’s 150 run knock. Hassan Azad and Tom Taylor added 48 & 66 runs respectively with the bat and helped Northamptonshire achieve this total. Surrey were put under immense pressure when they were asked to follow on after their first innings came to an abrupt end on Friday morning for 187, giving up a first innings lead of 172. Burns and Dom Sibley killed hope of a Northants victory with an unbeaten stand of 142 in the follow-on innings. As it stands, Northamptonshire sit at the bottom of the table with 74 points in 13 games.

Liam Dawson added the finishing touch to his exceptional season by scoring a superb 119, securing a victory for Hampshire over Essex. This outcome also played a pivotal role in favouring Surrey's position in the County Championship title race. As Essex prepares for their upcoming and final fixture against the bottom-ranked Northamptonshire at Wantage Road this week, they face a challenging 20-point deficit compared to the leading team, Surrey, who will be squaring off against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl. Tom Westley's squad had been on an impressive winning streak, claiming victory in their last six matches. This remarkable turnaround followed a slower start to the season, where they had managed only one win in their initial six games. However, despite their resurgence, they found themselves in a precarious situation as Liam Dawson's brilliant performance posed a significant challenge for them in the final week of the competition.

Northamptonshire's chance of winning: 29%

Essex’s chance of winning: 71%

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Northamptonshire vs Essex Betting Tips

Rob Keogh boasts an First-Class career average of 30.38. This season, he has accumulated 608 runs in 12 games for Northamptonshire at an average of 32.00, scoring a century and three fifties. We predict Rob Keogh to score over 29.5 runs vs Essex in the game.

Matt Critchley has been sensational with the bat this season, scoring 972 runs in 13 games at an average of 42.26. He has smashed two centuries and seven fifties already. He scored 99 runs in the first innings of the last game. Bet on Matt Critchley to score over 32.5 runs vs Northamptonshire in the game.

Northamptonshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Northampton has hosted six games this season and four out of these six games ended in favour of the team opting to bowl first while the remaining two matches ended in favour of the team batting first. Hence, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to chose to bowl first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the County Ground in Northampton on Tuesday is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 76% humidity, 80% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. There will be showers in the first three days of the game.

Northamptonshire Players List

Hasan Azad, Emilio Gay, Luke Procter, Karun Nair, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Tom Taylor, Simon Kerrigan, Jack White, Ben Sanderson, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Dominic Leach, Harry Gouldstone, James Sales, Jordan Buckingham, George Weldon, Justin Broad.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hasan Azad Batter Emilio Gay Batter Rob Keogh Batter Luke Procter (c) All-rounder Karun Nair Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket Keeper Tom Taylor Bowler Justin Broad Bowler Jack White Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler

Northamptonshire Recent Form

Northamptonshire are winless in the last five County Championship matches. They have three defeats and two draws in their last five games. They are positioned at the bottom with eight losses, one win and four draws.

Essex Players List

James Allison, Dan Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Alastair Cook, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Luc Benkenstein, Matthew Critchley, Simon Harmer, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, William Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Eshun Kalley, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Umesh Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nick Browne Batter Alastair Cook Batter Tom Westley (c) Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Adam Rossington Wicket Keeper Simon Harmer All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex won four of the last five matches played in the 2023 County Championship. They are positioned second with seven wins, two losses and four draws in 13 matches.

Northamptonshire vs Essex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Essex have won three games while the remaining two fixtures ended in a draw.

Northamptonshire Won: 0 match

Essex Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 2 matches

Northamptonshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to score under 31.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings

In their recent five matches, Essex has recorded the following innings totals: 0 and 0, 117 and 15, 8 and 8, 122 and 64, and 0 and 4 runs before finally encountering their first defeat. Out of their last ten innings, they only managed to surpass the 31.5 run mark before losing their first wicket on three occasions. It's noteworthy that Alastair Cook and Nick Browne have predominantly served as the opening pair this season, and their individual batting averages stand at approximately 35.82 and 26.50, respectively. Taking these statistics into account, it is our expectation that Essex is likely to score fewer than 31.5 runs before experiencing their first dismissal in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Essex Top Batters

Emilio Gay to be the top batter for Northamptonshire

In 9 matches, Emilio Gay has hammered 580 runs at an average of 36.25. He has scored a century and three fifties this season already. The 23-year-old boasts a First-Class average of 30.42. He has been one of the vital cogs in Northamptonshire’s batting unit. Bet on Emilio Gay to be the top batter for Northamptonshire.

Tom Westley to be the top batter for Essex

Tom Westley remains a prolific run-scorer, displaying exceptional ease in dispatching bowlers during the 2023 County Championship. As the captain, he has set an exemplary precedent by accumulating a total of 1080 runs in 13 matches this season, maintaining an impressive average of 46.95. In the recent encounter against Hampshire, Westley contributed 50 and 45 runs in the first and second innings, respectively. Although he faced a minor setback, we have full confidence in his ability to rebound and emerge as Essex's foremost batsman against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Essex Top Bowlers

Jack White to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire

Jack White has accumulated 44 wickets from 13 matches, boasting a remarkable performance with his best bowling figures at 5/77. Throughout the season, he has consistently posed challenges for opposing batsmen through his precise line and length deliveries. Notably, White stands as Northamptonshire's premier wicket-taker this season. In his most recent outing, he secured four wickets during the first innings. As the season nears its conclusion, White's aspiration is to attain the prestigious 50-wicket milestone. Our prediction anticipates Jack White's continued success, positioning him as Northamptonshire's leading bowler.

Simon Harmer to be the top bowler for Essex

Simon Harmer stands as a stalwart strike bowler for Essex in the 2023 County Championship. His deliveries consistently confound batsmen with their impeccable lines and lengths, rendering him a challenging opponent to face. Remarkably, Harmer has established himself as the premier wicket-taker in the competition, amassing an impressive tally of 60 wickets from 13 matches. In the most recent fixture, Harmer showcased his prowess by securing nine wickets. With his current form in mind, we firmly support his ability to sustain this exceptional performance against Northamptonshire, solidifying his position as the top bowler.