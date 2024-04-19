Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction NOR 48 % Chance of Winning GLAM 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The stage is set for Northamptonshire and Glamorgan’s clash from April 19 to April 22, 2024, in the County Championship Division Two. The sides are going to take on each other at County Ground, Northampton, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire and Middlesex ended an exceptionally high-scoring game with a draw as there was no play on the final day. The former batted first and scored 552 runs as Emilio Gay piled on 261 runs individually and James Sales amassed an unbeaten 113. Northamptonshire declared the score with the intention of making life difficult for Middlesex but the latter did not feel deterred by this otherwise daunting target. They took the challenge head-on and upped Northamptonshire by a single run before the match was inevitably drawn.

Glamorgan was always one step ahead of Derbyshire in their last game but they were unable to pull away and build a gap. Glamorgan, the hosts, batted first and added a modest total of 237 runs for Derbyshire to chase down. Although this should not have been much trouble, Derbyshire found a way to get bowled out for 198 runs. This allowed Glamorgan to further their lead and they responded by scoring an additional 361 runs. Derbyshire were still trailing behind and could not make up the deficit as they scored 225 runs in the fourth innings but were lucky enough to draw the match.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 48%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 52%

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Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score low before first dismissal

Northamptonshire’s opening wicket has not inspired confidence in their ability to lay down a solid foundation for the team to build on. Emilio Gay and Justin Broad have collectively not been in a position to surpass single digit runs since they ended up with partnerships of five runs, four runs and one run in three innings thus far. The former did exceptionally well on an individual level against Middlesex but in two out of three innings, Justin Broad has been the weak link. Unless the pair can come together and find a way to make their partnership work, it seems highly unlikely that they will secure a competitive first wicket partnership.

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

Although County Ground in Northampton is known to favor the batting side, Middlesex thwarted this perception about the pitch by outdoing the home team by fielding first in the last game. Despite the fact that they were on par with Nottinghamshire, the toss winner will likely stick with batting first since Middlesex’s outcome looks to be somewhat of an outlier.

Weather Report

A 20% possibility of rain is projected on match day with mostly cloudy skies. The temperature is predicted to be around 12 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall.

Predicted Playing XI

Emilio Gay Batter Justin Broad Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Karun Nair Batter Rob Keogh Bowler James Sales All-rounder Saif Zaib Bowler Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Raphael Weatherall Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have showcased good form so far, especially the batters who helped the team put up competitive totals for the bowlers to defend.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane.

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan All-rounder Billy Root Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite Bowler James Harris Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Mir Hamza Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan’s batting order seems to be in top form right now considering their excellent performance against Middlesex in the first match. They were by no means slacking off against Derbyshire in the last game and have proved to be quite consistent.

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire have emerged victorious twice in their previous five fixtures against Glamorgan while the latter has beaten Northamptonshire once. The other two matches concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 2

Glamorgan - 1

Draw - 2

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire’s opening wicket looks to be their Achilles heel so far considering their opening order of Emilio Gay and Justin Broad scored five and four runs together in the first match and only managed a single run against Middlesex before their first wicket was taken. Glamorgan have not had a particularly boast-worthy total on the opening front yet but they are, by all means, better than Northamptonshire so far. Zain-ul-Hassan and Billy Root kicked off their innings against Middlesex with 16 runs and settled for just two runs in the following innings. They improved a tad against Derbyshire with stands of 31 and 27 runs, making them more likely to post a decent first wicket partnership in the match against Northamptonshire.

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Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Emilio Gay to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Emilio Gay ripped the opposition apart in their last game versus Middlesex wherein he scored 261 runs with a strike rate of 65.08. He was the leading batter of the match and secured the top spot in Northamptonshire’s run charts with 286 runs in three innings. He will be on course for another big knock in the next game.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram put on a decent showing against Derbyshire but did not emerge as their standout batter. Despite this, he is the second highest run-getter for Glamorgan with 213 runs in three innings. He was dismissed for 30 in the first innings against Derbyshire but went on to achieve a half-century in the following innings with 51 runs. He will be expected to be their leading batter this time.

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Saif Zaib is the top wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with four wickets in two innings. Although he did not succeed in taking any wickets against Middlesex in their last encounter, he will be expected to turn things around in the upcoming match.

James Harris to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

James Harris currently leads Glamorgan’s bowling attack with five wickets in three innings, all of which were taken in the team’s last outing against Derbyshire. In the first innings, he captured three wickets and bagged two more in the second innings. With an average of 27.40 and an overall economy rate of 2.32, Harris will be the top choice for the next game.