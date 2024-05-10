Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction NOR 58 % Chance of Winning GLO 42 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire will square off from May 10 to May 13, 2024, in the County Championship Division Two. The teams are going to meet at County Ground, Northampton, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire had an immensely high scoring contest against Leicestershire in the last game but no play on day three prevented what could have been a thrilling spectacle. Northamptonshire were the first ones at the crease and they made 453 runs look like light work as George Bartlett, Emilio Gay and Luke Procter added 126, 88 and 64 runs to the tally, respectively. Leicestershire doubled down on the Northants and posted 452 runs on the board before declaring the score. This is where their showing came to an end and the sides had to settle for a draw after an intense battle.

Gloucestershire were struggling to keep up with Middlesex but they were rescued at the last second by time. At first, the ball was in their court as they limited Middlesex to 203 runs and surpassed it with ease, having scored 322 runs. However, they let it slip and Middlesex were up to 449 runs when they declared and Gloucestershire’s mammoth fourth innings chase was cut short by time, allowing them to breathe a sigh of relief with a draw.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 58%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 42%

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Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score low before first dismissal

Cameron Bancroft has been Gloucestershire’s linchpin on the opening front but he has not displayed any promise whatsoever to justify his position as an opener. He has scored 154 runs in six innings with an average of 25.66, whereas Ben Charlesworth, who is quite irregular as an opening batter, has amassed 209 runs in five innings and achieved an average of 69.66. Chris Dent’s plight is tenfold worse than Bancroft as he has just 15 runs to his credit in four innings. Taking all of these factors into account, it would be a miracle if Gloucestershire could even muster a half decent opening total.

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Northampton has hosted two fixtures and the home team was incredibly dominant in both matches. Both times, the toss winners chose to field first and it seemed to have worked for them since the chasing side scored 553 runs in the first match and 605 runs in the second match. That being said, there will be no doubt in the toss winner’s mind about what strategy to opt for and it is a cinch for them to make up their mind about fielding first.

Weather Report

With a slight 10% chance of rain, the weather is not expected to play a major role in the outcome of the match. The temperature at Northampton is predicted to remain around 23 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Emilio Gay Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Karun Nair Batter George Bartlett Batter James Sales All-rounder Saif Zaib Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper George Scrimshaw Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have neither won nor lost any of their matches until now and remain a mediocre team in the tournament. This match could be their revelation since their squad is superior in strength to that of Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Player List

Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Chris Dent Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren (C) Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Zaman Akhter Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler Marchant de Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire’s batting order is in need of a revamp since they leave much to be desired. If they can figure out a way to improve in this area, they could offer Northamptonshire a challenge.

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire are tied with one win apiece in their previous five encounters in the tournament and the other three matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 1



Gloucestershire - 1

Draw - 3

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire have played three matches in the tournament so far but Cameron Bancroft has been their only mainstay batter until now. Between Chris Dent and Ben Charlesworth, the second batter has been subject to change which makes their situation somewhat rocky and it reflects in their opening totals of 5, 0, 49, 12, 14 and 7 runs. However, this is not to say that Northamptonshire’s openers have been sensational since it is quite the contrary. Emilio Gay and Justin Broad opened the innings for two matches before Ricardo Vasconcelos was brought in place of the latter, and there is a slight improvement in their partnerships. So far, Northamptonshire’s openers have scored 80, 20, 1, 5 and 4 runs but given the upswing in momentum off late, Northamptonshire are on course to set up a better first wicket total than Gloucestershire.

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Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Emilio Gay to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Emilio Gay still leads the run charts for Northamptonshire with 389 runs in five innings. He missed out on a second ton of the season since he departed for 88 runs against Leicestershire. Although he was not the top batter in the match, he is expected to be their leading run scorer in the next match against Gloucestershire.

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Miles Hammond is the top run-getter for Gloucestershire with 303 runs in six innings until now. He achieved his third half-century of the season in their previous encounter against Middlesex, wherein he scored 81 runs. Given the way he is currently performing, he is anticipated to lead their run charts in the upcoming match, too.

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson continues to be Northamptonshire’s most destructive bowler as he claimed a four-wicket haul with an economy rate of 2.96 against Leicestershire in their last outing. He stands as their top wicket-taker, having captured 12 wickets in five innings so far. He will be expected to come out on top again in the next match.

Marchant de Lange to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Marchant de Lange has played four innings for Gloucestershire so far and he is still their leading wicket-taker with ten wickets in four innings. He was nothing short of phenomenal against Middlesex in their last game considering he captured six wickets in the first innings and one more in the second innings. He remains the top choice for the next match against Northamptonshire.