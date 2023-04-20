Northamptonshire vs Hampshire Match Prediction NOR 41 % Chance of Winning HAM 59 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire will take on Hampshire in their third match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at County Ground in Northampton from Thursday, April 20. Northamptonshire finished 6th in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Hampshire finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire might have won their last match against Middlesex but they are certain of facing a tough time against Hampshire. The reason is simple, the Northamptonshire batting unit has looked shaky in the first two matches. In the first match against Kent, they were bundled out for 117 in the first innings. The first innings against Middlesex saw them get all out for 198.

The bowlers did wrap up Middlesex innings for 149 and 167 but the quality of opposition batters had to play a major role in it. Same would not be the case against Hampshire who won their first match against Nottinghamshire by eight wickets. Their batting unit consisting of Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins and Ben Brown have looked. James Vince and Liam Dawson are also expected to fire big at one point.

The bowling rolled over a strong Surrey batting line-up consisting of Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Ollie Pope for 270 in the first innings. Hampshire scored 254 in the first innings against a quality bowling attack consisting of Kemar Roach, Sean Abbott, Daniel Worrall and Jordan Clark. Hampshire ended up losing the match against Surrey by nine wickets after England internationals Dom Sibley and Ollie Pope ended up chasing a 243-run target in 55.2 overs on the final day.

The defeat could be demoralising but again the Hampshire bowling unit consisting of Mohammad Abbas (15 wickets in 2 matches), Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott and James Fuller will give the side a good edge over Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 41.95% (Melbet)

Hampshire chances of winning - 63.29% (Melbet)

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Hampshire are a strong squad and they finished third in the previous. They would be aiming to finish higher in the table this time around.

Northamptonshire have found consistent problems in their batting department and that's not a good sign. The bowling unit is also not very lethal. The route ahead can be tough for them.

Match Toss Prediction

In the last three games at the venue, the team winning the toss has chosen to bowl first and their decision to do so proved right. The batting unit of both sides is not in the best of touch and so whoever wins the toss would definitely like to bowl first again and put their opponents under pressure from ball one.

Weather Report

"Party sunny, showers around," AccuWeather has predicted for Day 1 of the match on Thursday. Some Sun with showers around on the next two days. On the fourth and final day it could be partly sunny but with showers around. The temperature on the first day could be somewhere around 12. It is expected to drop to 9 the following day. It will increase two 13-15 degree celsius in the next two days.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Adam Rossington, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, David Willey, Lewis McManus, Ollie Sale, Hassan Azad, Sam Whiteman (Australia - County Championship and One-Day Cup, until the end of August), Chris Tremain (Australia - County Championship, three games in April), Lance Morris (Australia - County Championship, three games in May

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos All-rounder Hasan Azad Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Luke Procter (Cap) Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Josh Cobb All-rounder Lewis McManus (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Gareth Berg All-rounder Chris Tremain Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have won three of their last five matches. Their last win against Middlesex was their first in three matches. Earlier, they had lost three consecutive games.

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire Squad

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Benny Howell, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Nathan Ellis (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Hampshire Predicted XI

Felix Organ All-rounder Fltecha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (cap) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Bne Brown (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have lost three of their last five games. They have lost three of their last four games.

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to win

Hampshire are the favourites to win their upcoming match against Northamptonshire. The overall quality and balance of Hampshire makes them way ahead of Northamptonshire whose batting unit is in tatters. They might have won their second match against Middlesex but expecting the same result against Hampshire isn't easy.

Notably, Northamptonshire were comprehensively beaten by a good Kent squad by seven wickets in their first match of the season.

Apart from a solid batting unit, Hampshire also boasts of a bowling attack featuring the likes of Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, James Fuller and Kyle Abbott. A very tough and testing match awaits Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire Top Team Batsmen

Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire’s top batter

Rob Keogh is a technically sound batsman who can bat in different positions. He has a good average and can score runs consistently. The 31-year-old scored an unbeaten 116 in the 2nd innings of the side's first game this season. In the second match, the right-hand batter scored 75 unbeaten runs in the only innings he batted. Overall, he has featured in 113 first-class matches and scored 5451 runs at an average of 31.14.

Ben Brown to be Hampshire's top batter

Hampshire wicketkeeper-batter Ben Brown one of the batters to watchout for in the upcoming match against Northamptonshire. During his last outing against Surrey, he scored 95 runs in the first innings and followed it up with 32 in the second. The first match of the season had seen him score 26 runs in the only innings he batted. Overall, he has scored 9498 runs in 172 first-class matches at an average of 40.41.

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire top bowler

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s top bowler

Ben Sanderson picked five wickets across two innings against Middlesex. In the first match against Essex he scalped four wickets. The right-hand pacer has found early rhythm and could pose some serious challenge for Hampshire batters. Overall, he has picked 333 wickets in 89 first-class matches at an average of 21.63.

Mohammad Abbas to be Hampshire's top bowler

Pakistan international Mohammad Abbas has picked 15 wickets including two six-wicket hauls in the County Championship 2023 so far. He is expected to be the standout bowler of the upcoming match as well. Overall, he has played 152 first-class matches and picked 622 wickets at an average of 20.49.