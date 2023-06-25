Northamptonshire vs Kent Match Prediction NOR 45 % Chance of Winning KEN 55 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire will take on Kent in their seventh match of the County Championship 2023 season at the County Ground, Northampton from Sunday, June 15. Northamptonshire finished 6th in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Kent had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Chance of Winning

In the clash of the two bottom ranked teams, Kent are likely to topple Northamptonshire. Kent have a superior batting and bowling line up in comparison to Northamptonshire who have lost each of their last two matches by an innings margin.

The two sides opened their campaign against each other on April 6 as Kent beat Northamptonshire by six wickets. Since then Northamptonshire have lost three more matches - all three by an innings margin.

Kent will be without their star batter Zak Crawley but they have the likes of Ben Compton (462), Joey Evison (347), Jordan Cox (294) and Jack Leaning (282) to take care of the proceedings. The addition of Arshdeep Singh in the bowling unit consisting of pacers Matt Quinn (12), Joey Evison (13) and Wes Agar (16) is expected to add spark to the side.

Northamptonshire are going through a horrid run with the bat and have been bundled out inside 100 two times in four innings. They have failed to break the 200-run mark in each of the four innings. The bowling department is heavily dependent on Chris White who has picked 19 wickets. Chris Tremain (13) , the only other bowler in the team with more than 10 wickets, has not played for the side since April. A win for Kent looks certain.

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 45%

Kent chances of winning - 55%

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Northamptonshire vs Kent Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ricardo Vasconcelos is one of the senior players in the Northamptonshire unit. The wicket-keeper batter will have to take a bit of responsibility to improve the batting woes of the struggling side. Ricardo Vasconcelos has played a total of 71 first-class matches and scored 3934 runs at an average of 32.51.

Arshdeep Singh featured in the last match for the side and picked two wickets in each of the two innings. With four wickets in his kitty from the first match, the 24-year-old left-arm pacer would be aiming to make an impact for his team in the upcoming match. Arshdeep might have to leave in mid-July for India's West Indies tour and therefore he would be aiming to give it his all in whatever matches he plays for Kent.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at the venue, Northamptonshire opted to bowl first and won the match by seven wickets. Northampton went with the same decision in the second match here but lost to Hampshire by an innings and 270 runs. Nottinghamshire won the toss and opted to bowl in the third match in Northampton and won by an innings and 25 runs. The trend of winning the toss and opting to bowl might continue. Also, there are chances of rain just before the start of the match and that can lead to the team opting to bowl first further.

Weather Report

The opening day of the match will witness a maximum temperature of 26 degree celsius. Similar weather conditions on Day 2 as well. Mostly sunny and very warm on Day 3 and Partly sunny and remaining very warm. The match is expected to be safe from rain.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Adam Rossington, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, David Willey, Lewis McManus, Ollie Sale, Hassan Azad, Sam Whiteman (Australia - County Championship and One-Day Cup, until the end of August), Chris Tremain (Australia - County Championship, three games in April), Lance Morris (Australia - County Championship, three games in May

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Emilio Gay All-rounder Hasan Azad Batter Sam Whiteman (Cap) Batter Saif Zaib Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Josh Cobb All-rounder Ricardo Vasconcelos (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper James Sales All-rounder Jordan Buckingham Bowler Jack White Bowler Alex Russell Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have lost three of their last four matches. Their last win came five matches ago against Middlesex. They defeated Middlesex by seven wickets. They have faced innings defeat in their last two matches. The six matches this season has seen them lose four and win one.

Kent Player List

Kent Squad

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist

Kent Predicted XI

T Muyeye Batsman Ben Compton Batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Joe Dendly Batsman Jordon Cox (wk) Batsman and wicket-keeper Jack Leaning (Cap) All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Hamidullah Qadri All-rounder Matthew Quinn Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Arashdeep Singh Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have also lost each of their last two matches. The last five matches have seen them lose three and play two draws. In the ongoing season, they won the first match but have lost four matches since then. They have settled for draws in two games.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Head to Head

Three of the last five matches between Northamptonshire and Kent have ended in draws. However, the last two matches have fetched results. Kent registered a seven-wicket win over Northamptonshire in the last match between the two sides in April this year. Northamptonshire defeated Kent by 203 runs in the second-last match between the two sides.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to score under 300 runs in the first innings

The Northamptonshire batting unit has been in shambles in the ongoing season of the County Championship 2023. In their last match against Hampshire, they were bundled out for 56 and 176 in the first and second innings respectively. In the match prior to it against Nottinghamshire, they scored 158 and 72. Just one batter from the team has scored over 300 runs and no batter from the team has an average in excess of 37. In fact, just three batters are averaging over 30. Kent bundled out Surrey for 145 in the first innings during their last match. Their bowlers would look to wrap up Northamptonshire's first innings under 300.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Top Team Batsmen

Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Robe Keogh has scored 277 runs in six matches at an average of 30.77 in the County Championship 2023. One hundred and a fifty has come off his bat so far. In his last outing against Hampshire, Keogh scored 5 and 34 runs respectively. Overall, he has played in 117 first-class matches and scored 5534 runs at an average of 30.24.

Ben Compton to be Kent's top batter

Ben Compton is the leading run-scorer for his team with 462 runs in seven matches at an average of 38.50. He has hit one hundred and three fifties in the season. His average dipped below 40 after getting dismissed for 9 and 17 in his last outing against Surrey. The 29-year-old has played 35 first-class matches and scored 2946 runs at an average of 52.60.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Top Team Batsmen

Jack White to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Jack White can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his side in their upcoming match against Kent. In his last outing against Hampshire, he picked four wickets for 80 runs in the only innings he bowled against them. He has played a total of 23 first-class matches and picked 74 wickets at an average of 25.24. In the ongoing county season, White has picked 19 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 26.47.

Matt Quinn to be Kent's top bowler

Matt Quinn is a bowler to keep an eye on in the upcoming match between Northamptonshire and Kent. The New Zealand quick has played a total of 56 first-class matches till date and picked 183 wickets at an average of 29. In his last outing against Surrey, Quinn picked three wickets for 22 runs in the first innings. In the ongoing season, Quinn has picked 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 24.41.