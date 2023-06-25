Northamptonshire vs Kent Match Prediction
NOR
45%
Chance of Winning
KEN
55%
First class
County Cricket Ground
Northamptonshire finished 6th in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Kent had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.
Facts
- Northamptonshire are the bottom ranked team with just one win in six matches, Kent are second from the bottom.
- Sam Whiteman has scored 324 runs and is the leading run-scorer for Northamptonshire.
- Ben Compton has scored 462 runs in seven matches and is the leading run-scorer for Kent.
Northamptonshire vs Kent Chance of Winning
In the clash of the two bottom ranked teams, Kent are likely to topple Northamptonshire. Kent have a superior batting and bowling line up in comparison to Northamptonshire who have lost each of their last two matches by an innings margin.
The two sides opened their campaign against each other on April 6 as Kent beat Northamptonshire by six wickets. Since then Northamptonshire have lost three more matches - all three by an innings margin.
Kent will be without their star batter Zak Crawley but they have the likes of Ben Compton (462), Joey Evison (347), Jordan Cox (294) and Jack Leaning (282) to take care of the proceedings. The addition of Arshdeep Singh in the bowling unit consisting of pacers Matt Quinn (12), Joey Evison (13) and Wes Agar (16) is expected to add spark to the side.
Northamptonshire are going through a horrid run with the bat and have been bundled out inside 100 two times in four innings. They have failed to break the 200-run mark in each of the four innings. The bowling department is heavily dependent on Chris White who has picked 19 wickets. Chris Tremain (13) , the only other bowler in the team with more than 10 wickets, has not played for the side since April. A win for Kent looks certain.
Northamptonshire chances of winning - 45%
Kent chances of winning - 55%
Northamptonshire vs Kent Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Ricardo Vasconcelos is one of the senior players in the Northamptonshire unit. The wicket-keeper batter will have to take a bit of responsibility to improve the batting woes of the struggling side. Ricardo Vasconcelos has played a total of 71 first-class matches and scored 3934 runs at an average of 32.51.
Arshdeep Singh featured in the last match for the side and picked two wickets in each of the two innings. With four wickets in his kitty from the first match, the 24-year-old left-arm pacer would be aiming to make an impact for his team in the upcoming match. Arshdeep might have to leave in mid-July for India's West Indies tour and therefore he would be aiming to give it his all in whatever matches he plays for Kent.
Northamptonshire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction
In the first match of the season at the venue, Northamptonshire opted to bowl first and won the match by seven wickets. Northampton went with the same decision in the second match here but lost to Hampshire by an innings and 270 runs. Nottinghamshire won the toss and opted to bowl in the third match in Northampton and won by an innings and 25 runs. The trend of winning the toss and opting to bowl might continue. Also, there are chances of rain just before the start of the match and that can lead to the team opting to bowl first further.
Weather Report
The opening day of the match will witness a maximum temperature of 26 degree celsius. Similar weather conditions on Day 2 as well. Mostly sunny and very warm on Day 3 and Partly sunny and remaining very warm. The match is expected to be safe from rain.
Northamptonshire Player List
Northamptonshire Squad
Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Adam Rossington, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, David Willey, Lewis McManus, Ollie Sale, Hassan Azad, Sam Whiteman (Australia - County Championship and One-Day Cup, until the end of August), Chris Tremain (Australia - County Championship, three games in April), Lance Morris (Australia - County Championship, three games in May
Northamptonshire Predicted XI
|
Emilio Gay
|
All-rounder
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Hasan Azad
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Batter
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Sam Whiteman (Cap)
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Batter
|
Saif Zaib
|
Batter
|
Rob Keogh
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All-rounder
|
Josh Cobb
|
All-rounder
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos (WK)
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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James Sales
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All-rounder
|
Jordan Buckingham
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Bowler
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Jack White
|
Bowler
|
Alex Russell
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire have lost three of their last four matches. Their last win came five matches ago against Middlesex. They defeated Middlesex by seven wickets. They have faced innings defeat in their last two matches. The six matches this season has seen them lose four and win one.
Kent Player List
Kent Squad
Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist
Kent Predicted XI
|
T Muyeye
|
Batsman
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Ben Compton
|
Batsman
|
Daniel Bell-Drummond
|
Batter
|
Joe Dendly
|
Batsman
|
Jordon Cox (wk)
|
Batsman and wicket-keeper
|
Jack Leaning (Cap)
|
All-rounder
|
Joey Evison
|
All-rounder
|
Hamidullah Qadri
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Quinn
|
Bowler
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Arashdeep Singh
|
Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent have also lost each of their last two matches. The last five matches have seen them lose three and play two draws. In the ongoing season, they won the first match but have lost four matches since then. They have settled for draws in two games.
Northamptonshire vs Kent Head to Head
Three of the last five matches between Northamptonshire and Kent have ended in draws. However, the last two matches have fetched results. Kent registered a seven-wicket win over Northamptonshire in the last match between the two sides in April this year. Northamptonshire defeated Kent by 203 runs in the second-last match between the two sides.
Northamptonshire vs Kent Betting Odds
Northamptonshire to score under 300 runs in the first innings
The Northamptonshire batting unit has been in shambles in the ongoing season of the County Championship 2023. In their last match against Hampshire, they were bundled out for 56 and 176 in the first and second innings respectively. In the match prior to it against Nottinghamshire, they scored 158 and 72. Just one batter from the team has scored over 300 runs and no batter from the team has an average in excess of 37. In fact, just three batters are averaging over 30. Kent bundled out Surrey for 145 in the first innings during their last match. Their bowlers would look to wrap up Northamptonshire's first innings under 300.
Northamptonshire vs Kent Top Team Batsmen
Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire's top batter
Robe Keogh has scored 277 runs in six matches at an average of 30.77 in the County Championship 2023. One hundred and a fifty has come off his bat so far. In his last outing against Hampshire, Keogh scored 5 and 34 runs respectively. Overall, he has played in 117 first-class matches and scored 5534 runs at an average of 30.24.
Ben Compton to be Kent's top batter
Ben Compton is the leading run-scorer for his team with 462 runs in seven matches at an average of 38.50. He has hit one hundred and three fifties in the season. His average dipped below 40 after getting dismissed for 9 and 17 in his last outing against Surrey. The 29-year-old has played 35 first-class matches and scored 2946 runs at an average of 52.60.
Northamptonshire vs Kent Top Team Batsmen
Jack White to be Northamptonshire's top batter
Jack White can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his side in their upcoming match against Kent. In his last outing against Hampshire, he picked four wickets for 80 runs in the only innings he bowled against them. He has played a total of 23 first-class matches and picked 74 wickets at an average of 25.24. In the ongoing county season, White has picked 19 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 26.47.
Matt Quinn to be Kent's top bowler
Matt Quinn is a bowler to keep an eye on in the upcoming match between Northamptonshire and Kent. The New Zealand quick has played a total of 56 first-class matches till date and picked 183 wickets at an average of 29. In his last outing against Surrey, Quinn picked three wickets for 22 runs in the first innings. In the ongoing season, Quinn has picked 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 24.41.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Kent
Kent have a better team when compared to Northamptonshire and they are the favourites to register a win in their upcoming match. Northamptonshire have lost back-to-back two matches by an innings margin. Also, they have been bundled out under 200 in each of their last four innings. They will be under tremendous pressure against Kent who also have a world-class bowler in Arshdeep Singh playing for them alongside their pace trio of Quinn, Evison and Agar. While five Kent batters have scored over 250 runs, just two from Northamptonshire have breached the mark. Kent look set to beat Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire to win - 1.95 (Parimatch)
Kent to win - 1.75 (Parimatch)Bet Now!