Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction NOR 32 % Chance of Winning LAN 68 % Bet Now! Lancashire will take on Northamptonshire in their 102nd match of the County Championship 2023 Division 1 at the Cloud County Ground, Nortampton from September 3, 2023. The game will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

In the previous season, Northamptonshire had a successful campaign, securing a respectable 6th position. This year, their performance has taken a sharp decline as they find themselves at the bottom of Division 1's points table. Their record includes just one win, six losses, and three draws, with a disappointing eight-game streak without a victory. Accumulating only 59 points so far, they face a significant uphill battle.

Contrastingly, Lancashire had a strong showing last season, claiming the second spot in Division 1 with an impressive record of seven wins, one loss, and six draws. However, their form has dipped this season. Out of ten matches played, they have managed two wins, suffered a single loss, and saw seven matches conclude in a draw. This has positioned them at 7th place with a total of 112 points.

While Lancashire emerged victorious against Northamptonshire in their previous season encounter, this year's match ended inconclusively with a draw. It's notable that Lancashire boasts a more robust bowling and batting lineup in comparison.

Northamptonshire's chance of winning : 32%

Lancashire’s chance of winning : 68%

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Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire has talented batters in the team like Emilio Gay who scored an ecstatic 144 in his last outing. He will be accompanied by Luke Procter, Sam Whiteman in the batting line-up. Whereas Jack White has single-handedly carried the bowling order.

On the other hand, Phil Salt, Josh Bohannon and Luke Wells delivered an extravagant batting performance in the last match. George Balderson is a crucial all-rounder in the team. Whereas Tom Bailey and Will Williams will lead their bowling order.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Northampton is characterised by its compact outfield, providing a favourable setting for batsmen to relish their time at the crease. The early stages of the game witness success for swing-specialist fast bowlers on this ground. Meanwhile, spinners must leverage their array of variations to secure wickets, bearing in mind that even mishits can sail over the boundary ropes due to the dimensions.

Recent trends indicate that, over the last two seasons, teams batting first have predominantly emerged victorious at this venue. Known for its history of substantial scores and formidable run chases, the toss-winning side will likely opt to capitalise on the prevailing conditions by electing to bat first, aiming to amass a significant total on the scoreboard.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 24 degree Celsius on the match day with a little cloud cover. The skies will remain clear with no expectation of rain.

Northamptonshire Player List

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Adam Rossington, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, David Willey, Lewis McManus, Ollie Sale, Hassan Azad, Sam Whiteman, Chris Tremain, Lance Morris

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Lewis MacManus Wicket-keeper Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Emilio Gay Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Justin Broad All-rounder Rob Keogh Batter Luke Procter (c) All-rounder Saif Zaib Bowler Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are doing decently with their batting order but their bowling order needs to step up. Except for Jack White, no other bowler has made an impact with their bowling spells.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme

Lancashire Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings (c) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper George Bell All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Danny Lamb All-rounder Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has a terrific batting order and established a high total of 544 runs in their last game. Their bowlers need to pick quick wickets while leaking less runs.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Lancashire won two games whereas Northamptonshire could not win a game.

Northamptonshire Won: 0

Lancashire Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to face an early dismissal in the 1st innings

Northamptonshire has many talented batters in the team. However, their opening pair Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay have not been the best duo in the competition. They posted 0, 15, 30, 1 & 23 runs in the 1st innings of their last five outings. Vasconcelos and Gay average at 19.45 & 32.66 respectively in the competition. These cheap dismissals should help you to win this lucrative betting tip.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire's top batter

Josh Bohannon is an explosive batter from Lancashire. He was pretty ecstatic in the One-Day Cup and is also the top scorer from LAN in the County Championship. He scored 44 & 68, 33 & 25 and 128 runs in his last three outings in the competition. His recent innings against Northamptonshire (128) determines his top notch form and skill set.

Emilio Gay to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Emilio Gay is an exciting opener from NOR. He averages 29.30 in his First-Class career. He scored 24 & 89, 0 & 13 and 144 & 61 runs in his last three outings. He scored massive individual totals against Lancashire in his last outing (144 & 61).

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Tom Bailey to be Lancashire's top bowler

Tom Bailey is a terrific bowler from Lancashire. He picked 2 wickets in his last game against NOR. He is the top wicket-taker of the team with 41 picks in 17 innings so far, at an economy rate of 2.79. His economical spells have been very efficient for the team.

Jack White to be the top bowler for Lancashire

Jack White, the right-arm pacer, was able to pick 3 scalps in his last outing against Lancashire. This is a testament to his huge bowling talent. He has picked 31 wickets for the team in 14 innings at an economy rate of 3.32. He will be crucial in the next game too.