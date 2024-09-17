Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction NOR 53 % Chance of Winning LEI 47 % Place a bet Batery 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.781 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northamptonshire and Leicestershire’s second outing of the County Championship Division Two this season is going to be hosted at County Ground, Northampton. From September 17 to 20, 2024, the sides will kick off their outing at 3:00 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

After a tireless campaign with little success, Northamptonshire finally edged out their first victory of the season in the last match against Derbyshire. Batting first on home soil, Northamptonshire posted a paltry score of 219 runs on the board with the help of Saif Zaib’s 90 but it looked difficult to defend. However, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rob Keogh came in clutch as they picked five and three wickets, respectively, to dismiss Derbyshire for 165. Northamptonshire retained a lucky lead and extended it by adding 211 runs to the tally, owing to Rob Keogh’s 63, Gus Miller’s 42 and James Sales’ 40. The total was still not entirely safe but Derbyshire failed to pull off a fourth innings chase as they were bowled out for a measly 132 which handed Northamptonshire a 133-run victory.

Leicestershire’s performance against Yorkshire in the last game was downright awful and there are no two ways about it. The former batted first in their home ground but made an absolute meal of their innings as they were bundled out for 98 in humiliating fashion. In the midst of this mess, wicket-keeper batter Ben Cox was the standout player with an unbeaten 51. Needless to say, though, Yorkshire took the lead and scored 379 runs which put a lot more pressure on Leicestershire. However, there was no way the latter could savage the game at this point and ended up getting all out for 209, leading to a thrashing by an innings and 72 runs.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 53%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 47%

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Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score low before first dismissal

Northamptonshire’s first partnership has lacked stability and the fact that they make too many changes to the order has stunted their progress. With different opening combinations in nearly all of their previous five matches, they have secured stands of 4, 3, 57, 31, 5, 43, 18, 11 and 59 runs. They are unpredictable at the moment but a pattern of steady decline is quite noticeable, making it unlikely that their next game will be any different.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Northampton has hosted six matches so far this season and the teams batting first have a clear advantage with three wins, including the two games prior to this fixture. This has been a conundrum of sorts since five out of six times, the toss winners elected to field first but it was all to no avail. With this in mind, the toss winning skipper of the next game will want to bat first.

Weather Report

Mostly sunny skies are predicted at Northampton with a lowly 10% chance of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw, Liam Patterson-White, Siddarth Kaul, Prithvi Shaw, Matthew Breetzke, Dominic Leech, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Gus Miller Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder James Sales All-rounder Rob Keogh All-rounder Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have two defeats, two draws and a single win in their last five matches. It was their bowling department which came through for them to seal the deal against Derbyshire.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Lewis Hill (C) Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Louis Kimber Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Liam Trevaskis Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Chris Wright Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Just like Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, too, have registered two defeats, two losses and a solitary win in the last five encounters. Their batting display was absolutely lackluster in the last match and cost them victory in the end.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head games between the sides, Northamptonshire have the lead with two wins while Leicestershire registered a single victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 2

Leicestershire - 1

Draw - 2

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

In the last three games that Northamptonshire have played, Prithvi Shaw has been the only recurring opener. With constant changes at the front, their consistency has taken a hit and their opening totals of 4, 3, 57, 31 and 5 runs do not paint a favorable picture. On the other hand, Leicestershire’s Rishi Patel and Ian Holland have set up partnerships of 0, 25, 22, 34, 66 and 142 runs in the last three matches. The latter are clearly the superior opening duo and will be expected to outclass Northamptonshire’s first wicket.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire First class County Ground in Northampton, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.036 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Luke Procter to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Luke Procter was not particularly helpful in the last game against Derbyshire where he was dismissed for 12 and 2 runs in two innings. However, he is the team’s second highest run scorer with 792 runs in 19 innings which includes six half-centuries and a century. After an underwhelming showing in the previous match, he is expected to come good in the next game.

Ben Cox to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Ben Cox scored his second half-century of the season in the last match against Yorkshire, having amassed an unbeaten 51. The following innings was not nearly as good as the first, seeing as the wicket-keeper batter departed for 14. He has a total of 403 runs in 14 innings and an average of 33.58, making him the top pick for the upcoming match.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson remains unchallenged at the top with 38 wickets in 17 innings so far and a bowling average of 24.78. In the previous encounter against Derbyshire, he managed to take just a single wicket across two innings but it was a minor snag and he will be anticipated to come into his own against Leicestershire.

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie went wicketless in the previous outing against Yorkshire as he delivered 18 overs in his solitary spell. Despite that, he continues to have a stronghold at the top for Leicestershire with 27 wickets in 14 innings. Regardless of his display in the last game, he remains the leading choice against Northamptonshire.