Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction
NOR
47%
Chance of Winning
MID
53%
Great Britain
County Ground
Facts
- The first County Championship match between Northamptonshire and Middlesex was played in 1905.
- The highest individual score at the venue was scored by John Crawley, who scored 311 runs for Lancashire against Northamptonshire in 1994.
- The best bowling figures at the venue were taken by Monty Panesar, who took 8 wickets for 91 runs for Northamptonshire against Essex in 2007.
Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction
Middlesex lost to Essex in their opening game by 97 runs while their opponents also faced defeat against Kent by 7 wickets. In the first innings of their batting, Middlesex lost all four of their order for ducks. Even though their bowlers did a decent job, their batting did not click in the game at all.
Northamptonshire’s batting too is a worry as they got bowled out for 117 in their first innings against Kent. Despite batting well in their second innings, they were beaten convincingly in the end so this particular game is going to prove to be a close encounter as both sides will have a point to prove.
Northamptonshire chances of winning - 47.62% (Melbet)
Middlesex chances of winning - 58.48% (Melbet)
Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.
Both teams are struggling. They finished 6th and 2nd in Division One and Division Two in the 2022 season respectively.
The road ahead looks difficult for both the teams in this season as well.
Match Toss Prediction
In the last two games at the venue, the team winning the toss has chosen to bowl first and their decision to do so proved right. The batting unit of both sides is not in the best of touch and so whoever wins the toss would definitely like to bowl first again and put their opponents under pressure from ball one.
Weather Report
According to the current weather forecast, it is expected to be cloudy on April 13 and 14 with a possibility of some showers. However, it is expected to clear up on the 15th and 16th, with sunny intervals throughout the day. The temperature is expected to be around 15-18 degrees celsius throughout the match days.
Northamptonshire Player List
Northamptonshire Squad
Gareth Berg, Nathan Buck, Josh Cobb, Ben Curran, Emilio Gay, Brandon Glover, Harry Gouldstone, Freddie Heldreich, Matthew Kelly, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Lewis McManus, Angus Miller, Luke Procter, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Charlie Thurston, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Jack White, Will Young, Saif Zaib, Hasan Azad
Northamptonshire Predicted XI
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
WK
|
Hasan Azad
|
Batter
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Batter
|
Luke Procter
|
Batter
|
Rob Keogh
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Cobb
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Brandon Glover
|
Batsman
|
Gareth Berg
|
Bowler
|
Graeme White
|
All-rounder
|
Jack White
|
Bowler
|
Chris Tremain
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Looking at the recent performances of Northamptonshire, the team seems to be struggling both in batting and bowling departments. The team has not been able to put up big totals and has also struggled to take wickets during the last few matches. However, cricket is a game of uncertainties, and the performance of the team can change in a matter of minutes. Hence, it would be interesting to see how Northamptonshire performs in the upcoming match against Middlesex.
Middlesex Player List
Middlesex Squad
Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Peter Handscomb, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll
Middlesex Predicted XI
|
Sam Robson
|
Batsman
|
MD Stoneman
|
Batsman
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
|
Peter Malan
|
Batter
|
John Simpson
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Max Holden
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
LukeHollman
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Roland-James
|
Bowler
|
Ethan Bamber
|
Bowler
|
Tim Murtagh (cap)
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
In their last five games, this team has lost only a single game while they have won two games. They lost the last game, so now they would be looking to change things around in the 2nd game and get ahead in the points table.
Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Head to Head
Middlesex has won three out of the last five matches against Northamptonshire while two other games ended in a draw.
Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Northamptonshire to win
Middlesex lost to Essex in their opening game by 97 runs while their opponents also faced defeat against Kent by 7 wickets. In the first innings of their batting, Middlesex lost all four of their order for ducks. Even though their bowlers did a decent job, their batting did not click in the game at all. Northamptonshire’s batting too is a worry as they got bowled out for 117 in their first innings against Kent.
Despite batting well in their 2nd innings, they were beaten convincingly in the end so this particular game is going to prove to be a close encounter as both sides will have a point to prove.
Analyzing the past performances and current form of the teams, Northamptonshire seems to have an edge over Middlesex. They have a strong batting and bowling lineup, while Middlesex is struggling in both departments. Hence, it is likely that the hosts will emerge victorious in this match.
Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Top Team Batsmen
Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire’s top batter
Rob Keogh is a technically sound batsman who can bat in different positions. He has a good average and can score runs consistently.He scored an unbeaten 116 in the 2nd innings of their first game.
John Simpson is to be Middlesex’s top batter
Wicket-keeper batter John Simpson was the highest run scorer for the side in the last seasons and he has made rapid strikes in recent times so once at the beginning of the season he would be crucial and he would like to better the 1039 runs he scored in the last season. He was the only saving grace in the opening game as well.
Northamptonshire vs Middlesex top bowler
Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s top bowler
Northamptonshire has a decent bowling attack with several talented bowlers. One player to keep an eye on is Ben Sanderson. He has been performing consistently in domestic cricket and has the ability to swing the ball both ways. He also has a good economy rate and can take wickets at crucial moments. Middlesex will have to play him carefully if they want to score runs against Northamptonshire's bowling attack.
Roland-Jones to be the Middlesex’s top bowler
The 35-year old was the highest wicket-taker for the home side last season and once again the onus will be on the experienced pacer to deliver for the team. He took 7 wickets in the first game of the season as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Middlesex
Analyzing the past performances and current form of the teams, Northamptonshire seems to have an edge over Middlesex. They have a strong batting and bowling lineup, while Middlesex is struggling in both departments. Hence, it is likely that the hosts will emerge victorious in this match.
Northamptonshire to win - 2.1 (Melbet)
Middlesex to win - 1.71 (Melbet)Bet Now!