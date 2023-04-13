Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction NOR 47 % Chance of Winning MID 53 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire will take on Middlesex in their 2nd match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at County Ground in Northampton from Thursday, April 13. Northamptonshire finished 6th in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Middlesex were placed 2nd in Division Two and got promoted to Division One in 2023. Both these sides lost their opening games of the season.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction

Middlesex lost to Essex in their opening game by 97 runs while their opponents also faced defeat against Kent by 7 wickets. In the first innings of their batting, Middlesex lost all four of their order for ducks. Even though their bowlers did a decent job, their batting did not click in the game at all.

Northamptonshire’s batting too is a worry as they got bowled out for 117 in their first innings against Kent. Despite batting well in their second innings, they were beaten convincingly in the end so this particular game is going to prove to be a close encounter as both sides will have a point to prove.

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 47.62% (Melbet)

Middlesex chances of winning - 58.48% (Melbet)

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Both teams are struggling. They finished 6th and 2nd in Division One and Division Two in the 2022 season respectively.

The road ahead looks difficult for both the teams in this season as well.

Match Toss Prediction

In the last two games at the venue, the team winning the toss has chosen to bowl first and their decision to do so proved right. The batting unit of both sides is not in the best of touch and so whoever wins the toss would definitely like to bowl first again and put their opponents under pressure from ball one.

Weather Report

According to the current weather forecast, it is expected to be cloudy on April 13 and 14 with a possibility of some showers. However, it is expected to clear up on the 15th and 16th, with sunny intervals throughout the day. The temperature is expected to be around 15-18 degrees celsius throughout the match days.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

Gareth Berg, Nathan Buck, Josh Cobb, Ben Curran, Emilio Gay, Brandon Glover, Harry Gouldstone, Freddie Heldreich, Matthew Kelly, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Lewis McManus, Angus Miller, Luke Procter, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Charlie Thurston, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Jack White, Will Young, Saif Zaib, Hasan Azad

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos WK Hasan Azad Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Luke Procter Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Josh Cobb Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brandon Glover Batsman Gareth Berg Bowler Graeme White All-rounder Jack White Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Looking at the recent performances of Northamptonshire, the team seems to be struggling both in batting and bowling departments. The team has not been able to put up big totals and has also struggled to take wickets during the last few matches. However, cricket is a game of uncertainties, and the performance of the team can change in a matter of minutes. Hence, it would be interesting to see how Northamptonshire performs in the upcoming match against Middlesex.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex Squad

Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Peter Handscomb, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll

Middlesex Predicted XI

Sam Robson Batsman MD Stoneman Batsman Stephen Eskinazi Batter Peter Malan Batter John Simpson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Max Holden All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder LukeHollman All-rounder Toby Roland-James Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tim Murtagh (cap) Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

In their last five games, this team has lost only a single game while they have won two games. They lost the last game, so now they would be looking to change things around in the 2nd game and get ahead in the points table.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Head to Head

Middlesex has won three out of the last five matches against Northamptonshire while two other games ended in a draw.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to win

Middlesex lost to Essex in their opening game by 97 runs while their opponents also faced defeat against Kent by 7 wickets. In the first innings of their batting, Middlesex lost all four of their order for ducks. Even though their bowlers did a decent job, their batting did not click in the game at all. Northamptonshire’s batting too is a worry as they got bowled out for 117 in their first innings against Kent.

Despite batting well in their 2nd innings, they were beaten convincingly in the end so this particular game is going to prove to be a close encounter as both sides will have a point to prove.

Analyzing the past performances and current form of the teams, Northamptonshire seems to have an edge over Middlesex. They have a strong batting and bowling lineup, while Middlesex is struggling in both departments. Hence, it is likely that the hosts will emerge victorious in this match.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Top Team Batsmen

Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire’s top batter

Rob Keogh is a technically sound batsman who can bat in different positions. He has a good average and can score runs consistently.He scored an unbeaten 116 in the 2nd innings of their first game.

John Simpson is to be Middlesex’s top batter

Wicket-keeper batter John Simpson was the highest run scorer for the side in the last seasons and he has made rapid strikes in recent times so once at the beginning of the season he would be crucial and he would like to better the 1039 runs he scored in the last season. He was the only saving grace in the opening game as well.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex top bowler

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s top bowler

Northamptonshire has a decent bowling attack with several talented bowlers. One player to keep an eye on is Ben Sanderson. He has been performing consistently in domestic cricket and has the ability to swing the ball both ways. He also has a good economy rate and can take wickets at crucial moments. Middlesex will have to play him carefully if they want to score runs against Northamptonshire's bowling attack.

Roland-Jones to be the Middlesex’s top bowler

The 35-year old was the highest wicket-taker for the home side last season and once again the onus will be on the experienced pacer to deliver for the team. He took 7 wickets in the first game of the season as well.