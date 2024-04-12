Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction NOR 48 % Chance of Winning MID 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.909 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From April 12 to April 15, 2024, Northamptonshire and Middlesex are poised to clash in the County Championship Division Two. The teams will encounter each other in County Ground, Northampton, and the action is going to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire were on par with Sussex in their previous outing which is a pleasant surprise after their form in the 2023 season of tournament where they emerged victorious just twice in 14 matches. Batting first, Northamptonshire scored 371 runs before they were bowled out. However, they were rather lax in conceding runs and ended up allowing Sussex to post 478 runs on the board. Northamptonshire batted once more and scored an additional 170 runs but the outcome could not be determined due to time constraints.

Middlesex sent shock waves with their performance against Glamorgan last time out. The latter was the first to secure a target and they ended up scoring a whopping 620 runs, having lost just three wickets along the way. It looked as though Middlesex’s chances were crushed already but, interestingly, they countered by securing 655 runs. Glamorgan scored 31 runs more in the third innings but the match was subsequently drawn as the fourth day came to an end.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 48%

Middlesex chance of winning - 52%

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Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Ryan Higgins to score big for Middlesex

Ryan Higgins has acted as Middlesex’s linchpin for quite a while now, including the last game where he scored a double century with 221 runs on the board. He was also their leading batter in 2023 with 955 runs in 25 innings which comprised eight half-centuries and a ton. He has brought his A-game with him to nearly every match and after his exceptional outing against Glamorgan, he will be the player to look out for in the upcoming match.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

County Ground in Northampton tends to offer assistance to batters and they are generally seen to thrive at the pitch. Big scores are anticipated on this wicket and the batting side will want to make use of the advantage. The toss winning side will very likely want to bat first and set a high total.

Weather Report

The weather at Northampton is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and the temperature reaching 19 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan.

Predicted Playing XI

Emilio Gay Batter Justin Broad Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Karun Nair Batter George Bartlett Batter Rob Keogh Bowler Saif Zaib Bowler Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Michael Finan Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire gave Sussex a run for their money in the previous outing which is quite impressive since the latter was a top team in 2023. They will likely put up a challenge of some sort in the upcoming match as well.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Leus du Plooy, Henry Brookes.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Mark Stoneman Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex were relentless in their pursuit of a big total against Glamorgan and their fighting spirit is truly a sight to behold. Taking into account just how competitive they have been, Middlesex could replicate their performance against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Middlesex has won two encounters in their last five matches versus each other while Northamptonshire has emerged victorious once. The remaining two encounters ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 1

Middlesex - 2

Draw - 2

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Middlesex’s stunner of an innings against Glamorgan extended right down to their opening wicket as Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman set up a big total of 79 runs before the former’s wicket fell. Robson scored 43 runs while Stoneman was three runs short of a ton. Northamptonshire’s first wicket partnership did not compare in the slightest since Emilio Gay and Justin Broad scored five runs in the first innings versus Sussex and went on to score just four runs in the second innings. The discrepancy is far too high and Middlesex are, naturally, favored to secure a better opening stand.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex First class County Ground, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.909 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Luke Procter to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

The skipper played two brilliant innings against Sussex last time around, having scored 92 runs in the first innings and an additional 41 runs in the second innings. He now stands as their top run scorer with 133 runs in two innings. With an average of 66.50, he will be expected to be their leading batter once again.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Ryan Higgins scored a sensational double century in the first match of the season versus Glamorgan, having accumulated 221 runs in the team’s sole innings with a strike rate of 61.38. He was their leading run-getter in 2023 as well with 955 runs in 25 innings. He is the top choice for the upcoming match.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Saif Zaib led the bowling attack for Northamptonshire in the last game against Sussex, wherein he captured four wickets in 15.4 overs as he gave away 84 runs and bowled a single maiden. With an economy rate of 5.36 after the spell, he will be the top choice for the next match as well.

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber emerged as Middlesex’s top wicket-taker in the last game with three wickets across two innings; he claimed two in the first innings and a third during the second innings. He was our top pick last time as well and will remain so for the upcoming game, too.