Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction NOR 40 % Chance of Winning NOT 60 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire will take on Nottinghamshire in their fifth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the County Ground, Northampton from Thursday, May 11. Northamptonshire finished 6th in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Nottinghamshire were placed in Division Two. They topped the 10-team table last year with eight wins in 14 matches.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire are the more likely team to beat Northamptonshire in the upcoming match. Nottinghamshire are currently placed seventh in the ten-team table with one win and two defeats. Northamptonshire are ninth with a win and two losses.

Nottinghamshire are a better team in both the departments of the game. Their top two batters Ben Duckett and Haseeb Hameed have scored over 300 runs already, while the likes of Steven Mullaney and Joe Clarke also feature in the batting unit.

Pacers Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson and Stuart Broad have picked 18, 13 and 11 wickets respectively. Olly Stone has also picked six wickets from two matches. Highly impressive Luke Fletcher also has seven wickets in two matches.

No batter from the Northamptonshire batting unit has scored over 300 runs after four rounds of matches. There is no major name in the batting unit apart from Rob Keogh who is one of their two batters to have scored more than 200 runs this season. They were bundled out for 149 and 63 against Hampshire. In the first innings of the previous match as well, they were rolled over for 255 in the first innings. The bowling unit looks decent far behind the quality of Nottinghamshire pace unit.

Nottinghamshire batters have also not been in their best form this season and the team narrowly escaped a defeat in the last match against Lancashire, but they expected to regroup and regain confidence with a win over Nottinghamshire.

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 40%

Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 60%

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Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Northamptonshire will have to fix their batting issues, if they are looking to finish in the top three as the bowling unit is also not spectacular.

Nottinghamshire also have work to do in their batting unit which has been inconsistent and failed to hit top gear. The pace unit even without Broad would expectedly continue to deliver. But a lot will depend on their batters.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Northamptonshire won the toss and elected to field first and won the match against Middlesex by seven wickets. In the following match, Northamptonshire took the same decision but lost this time by an innings and 270 runs against Hampshire.

Overcast conditions are on the cards on the opening day of the match and the team winning the toss could opt to bowl again.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy with showers on the opening day of the match with a temperature close to 16 degree celsius. Cloudy most of the time on Day 2 as well. Partly sunny with a temperature of 17 degree celsius on Day 3 and cloudy with a morning shower on the final Day 4.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Adam Rossington, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, David Willey, Lewis McManus, Ollie Sale, Hassan Azad, Sam Whiteman (Australia - County Championship and One-Day Cup, until the end of August), Chris Tremain (Australia - County Championship, three games in April), Lance Morris (Australia - County Championship, three games in May

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos All-rounder Hasan Azad Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Luke Procter (Cap) Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Josh Cobb All-rounder Lewis McManus (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Gareth Berg All-rounder Jordan Buckingham Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire's last match was a draw. They have lost three of their last five matches. They won their third-last match against Middlesex by seven wickets.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have won four of their last five matches against Northamptonshire who have won the last match by 124 runs in 2017.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Squad

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Ben Duckett Batsman Haseeb Hameed Batsman Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke WK-Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Steve Mullaney (C) All-rounder Tom Moores (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brett Hutton Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Luke Fletcher All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire's last match ended in a draw. They lost their first match of the season by eight wickets against Hampshire. The side defeated Somerset by 165 runs in the following match before losing to Middlesex by eight wickets. In the last five matches they have lost two, won two and played one draw.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to win

Nottinghamshire with their brilliant pace attack and a very good batting unit is most likely to topple Northamptonshire in the upcoming match. While Nottinghamshire batting unit has also not lived up to its potential and only two batters have scored over 300 runs after four rounds of matches, Northamptonshire haven't got any players with these many runs. There isn't any batter with any major reputation in the team.

Further, Nottinghamshire's pace unit consisting of Broad, Patterson, Hutton, Stone and Fletcher is far ahead than that of Northamptonshire. The fact that Nottinghamshire have defeated Northamptonshire in four of the last five matches will also be a major confidence booster for the visitors.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Batsmen

Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire's top batter

The batter scored an unbeaten hundred in the first match, an unbeaten fifty in the second match and then scored 11 and 0 in the third match. In his last outing, he managed 19 and 14 runs respectively. He would be aiming for a comeback. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer for his side with 238 runs at an average of 47.60.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

The opener has scored 318 runs in four matches at an average of 39.75. Three fifties have come off his blade so far. In his last outing against Hampshire, the 26-year-old scored 97 runs in the first innings. Overall, he has scored 5903 runs in 107 first-class matches at an average of 35.34.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Batsmen

Jack White to be Northamptonshire's top bowler

The 31-year-old pacer picked a five-wicket haul in his last match against Somerset. He has picked 69 wickets in 21 first-class matches so far. In the ongoing season, he has picked 14 wickets in four matches at an average of 27.64.

Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

The 30-year-old right-arm pacer is in some form this season. In his last outing against Lancashire, he picked six wickets including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He has played three matches this season and picked 18 wickets at an average of 17.77.