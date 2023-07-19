Northamptonshire vs Somerset Match Prediction NOR 40 % Chance of Winning SOM 60 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire will take on Somerset in their ninth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the County Ground, Northampton from Wednesday, July 19. Northamptonshire finished 6th in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Somerset finished seventh after six wins in seven matches in County Championship Division One 2022.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Somerset are the favourites to beat Northamptonshire in their upcoming match. The two sides met each other in May earlier this season. Somerset were dominant in the match, taking a lead of 157 runs in the first innings. Northamptonshire were just 154 runs ahead in the second innings for the loss of eight wickets when the match ended in a draw.

Northamptonshire have struggled for most part of the tournament losing five of their eight matches - four of them by an innings margin. Somerset are high on confidence after two big wins in their last four matches.

Northamptonshire batting unit is in shambles. Just two batters from the side have scored over 305 runs and none are averaging over 40. With the likes of Matt Henry, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Josh Davey and Shoaib Bashir present in the Somerset batting unit, life would become even more difficult for Northamptonshire batters.

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 40%

Somerset chances of winning - 60%

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Northamptonshire vs Somerset Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sam Whiteman scored a hundred for Northamptonshire in the second innings against Middlesex in the last match. The same helped the team to break their streak of two consecutive defeats. He has now become the leading run-scorer for his team with 517 runs in eight matches. The side would want Whiteman to come up with more high scores in the season.

Somerset's New Zealand pacer Matt Henry would be looking to make an impact on the season in the upcoming matches. In the four matches Henry has played this season, he has picked 18 wickets at an average of 18.27. In his last outing, the New Zealand quick picked eight wickets including a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at the venue, Northamptonshire opted to bowl first and won the match by seven wickets. Northampton went with the same decision in the second match here but lost to Hampshire by an innings and 270 runs. Nottinghamshire won the toss and opted to bowl in the third match in Northampton and won by an innings and 25 runs. In the last match at the venue, Northamptonshire opted to bat and lost the match against Kent by an innings and 15 runs. The team winning the toss could look to bowl again in Northampton.

Weather Report

Intervals of clouds and sun with a shower in places on Day 1 in Northampton according to AccuWeather. The maximum temperature will go up to 20 degree celsius. Periods of clouds and sunshine on Day 2. Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a shower on Day 3 which will have a precipitation level hovering around 55 percent. Sunshine and patchy clouds with minimal chances of rain on final Day 5.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Adam Rossington, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, David Willey, Lewis McManus, Ollie Sale, Hassan Azad, Sam Whiteman (Australia - County Championship and One-Day Cup, until the end of August), Chris Tremain (Australia - County Championship, three games in April), Lance Morris (Australia - County Championship, three games in May

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Emilio Gay All-rounder Justin Boroad Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Rob Keogh All-rounder Luke Procter (CAP) All-rounder Ricardo Vasconcelos Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis McManus (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire played a draw against Middlesex in their last match to get over their streak of three consecutive defeats by innings margins. The eight matches in the season for them have seen them lose four matches by innings margin. Overall, they have lost five matches, played two draws and won just one game.

Somerset Player List

Somerset Squad

Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir (Berkshire), Peter Siddle (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Cameron Bancroft (Australia - County Championship, until May 17), Matt Henry (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast, May 11 until the end of July)

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Lammonby Batsman Sean Dickson Batsman Cameron Bancroft Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Josh Davey All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset played a draw against Hampshire in their last match. In their second-last match, they defeated Nottinghamshire by 399 runs. They have won two of their last four matches by comprehensive margins. Their nine matches in County Championship 2023 has seen them lose two, win two and settle for five draws.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Head to Head

The two teams met earlier this season in May as the match ended in a draw. In their second-last match Somerset registered a 352-run win. The third-last match saw Somerset win by 167 runs. Fourth-last match was a draw and the fifth-last was won by Somerset by 52 runs.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to score under 300 runs in the first innings

The Northamptonshire batting unit has been in shambles in the ongoing season of the County Championship 2023. We predicted that the side would score under 300 runs in the first innings against Middlesex and the same happened. Northamptonshire were bundled out for 277. In their second-last match against Kent, they were bundled out for 237 in the first innings. In their third-last outing against Hampshire, they were rolled over for 56 and 176. They have lost three of their last four matches by an innings margin and it's quite clear that scoring over 300 runs in the first innings will once again be difficult for them. No batter from the team has an average in excess of 40 and only two batters have crossed the 350-run mark . Somerset have a decent pace attack and crossing the 300-run mark would again be difficult for Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Team Batsmen

Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Robe Keogh has scored 491 runs in eight matches at an average of 37.76 and is the second-highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire in the County Championship 2023. One hundred and three fifties have come off his bat so far. In his last outing against Middlesex, he scored 12 and 48. In the second-last outing against Kent, Keogh scored 97 and 57 runs in the first and second innings respectively. Overall, he has played in 119 first-class matches and scored 5748 runs at an average of 30.73.

James Rew to be Somerset's top batter

The batter is the leading run-scorer for his side at the moment. He has scored 952 runs in nine matches at an average of 73.23. Five hundreds and a fifty has come off his blade in the season so far. Overall, the 19-year-old left-hand batter has scored 1291 runs at an average of 56.13 in 17 first-class matches. In his last outing against Hampshire, he scored 221 runs in the only innings he batted. The second-last match saw him score 10 and 123 not out runs.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Team Batsmen

Jack White to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Jack White can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his side in their upcoming match against Kent. In his last outing against Middlesex, he picked three wickets across the two innings. In his third-last match, White picked four wickets for 80 runs in the only innings he bowled against Hampshire. He has played a total of 25 first-class matches and picked 78 wickets at an average of 26.89. In the ongoing county season, White has picked 23 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 31.86. He is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire.

Shoaib Bashir to be Somerset's top bowler

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was highly impressive in his side's last match against Hampshire. The English bowler picked six wickets in the match (three across both the innings). Overall, Bashir has played three matches in the season and picked eight wickets at an average of 46.50. The 19-year-old will aim to make further impact in his debut season in the upcoming matches. Eyes will be on him during the match against a struggling Northamptonshire unit.