Northamptonshire vs Sussex Match Prediction NOR 39 % Chance of Winning SUS 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.709 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northamptonshire and Sussex are going to lock horns in the County Championship Division Two from June 30 to July 3, 2024. Their clash will be staged at County Ground, Northampton, with the match scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire had to settle for yet another stalemate in their last encounter against Glamorgan. The former batted first and posted a paltry total of 279, owing to Emilio Gay’s 65 and Luke Procter’s 48. Glamorgan faced no hiccup whatsoever in chasing down the target and surpassed the total with 490 runs on the board. Northamptonshire did not take that lying down as they managed to score 472 runs in their second innings, courtesy of Lewis McManus who scored an unbeaten 168 while Ricardo Vasconcelos and skipper Luke Procter contributed 99 and 98 runs, respectively. The Cardiff-based team were on for a fourth innings chase which was prevented by a drought of time.

Sussex enhanced their status as the table toppers with their fourth victory of the season against Leicestershire. Sussex batted first and scored 442 runs with massive help from skipper and wicket-keeper batter John Simpson who piled on an unbeaten 183 runs. Opener Oli Carter fell short of a century, having led from the front with 96 runs and Nathan McAndrew held his nerve at the low end of the lineup with 53 runs. The bowling unit restricted Leicestershire to 275 which allowed Sussex to rack in an extra 296 runs. Leicestershire gave them a challenge as they scored 445 runs in the fourth innings but Sussex’s razor-sharp bowlers bundled them out, winning by 18 runs.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 39%

Sussex chance of winning - 61%

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Northamptonshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score high before first dismissal

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay are a highly recognized opening pair and they have delivered the output that was expected of them so far. The left-hand batters have often put a damper on the opposition’s bowling attack by securing big scores on the board. In the previous five outings, they amassed 11, 59, 56, 13, 99, 90, 12, 31 and 80 runs before the collapse of the first wicket. They also find a way to prevail regardless of the circumstances and their resilience makes them a favored duo.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

County Ground in Northampton has seen one win for the team batting first so far with three draws in the remaining matches. Despite this, the toss winning skippers have all opted to field first in all four fixtures so far since the wicket allows the chasing side to succeed more often than not. In the upcoming game as well, the toss winner would like to field first and make use of the surface to take early wickets and keep the target to a minimum.

Weather Report

Northampton does not see a threat of rain even though the skies are predicted to be quite cloudy. The temperature is expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw, Liam Patterson-White, Siddarth Kaul, Prithvi Shaw.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Emilio Gay Batter Prithvi Shaw Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Rob Keogh All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Gus Miller Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler Alex Russell Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have drawn the last three games leading up to this match and are not nearly as bedded as Sussex.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales.

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Carter Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Danny Lamb Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have three victories in the previous five outings and remain a highly daunting squad.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire boasted a hattrick against Sussex in the last five meetings between the sides while the remaining two games concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 3

Sussex - 0

Draw - 2

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Tom Clark has been dropped in favor of Oli Carter to open the innings for Sussex alongside linchpin Tom Haines. This makeover has not yielded a substantial change in their opening totals but the effectiveness cannot be ignored. In the last three games, Sussex’s openers have added 18, 50, 66, 42 and 4 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Northamptonshire are quite content with Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay laying out the foundation, having scored 11, 59, 56, 13, 99 and 90 runs before the first dismissal in the previous three outings. With the stability and reliability they bring in, Northamptonshire are on course to outclass Sussex’s opening order.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex First class County Ground in Northampton, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.07 Bet Now! Sussex Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.709 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Best Batters

Luke Procter to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

The skipper had a successful outing against Glamorgan last time around but he endured two agonizing outcomes nonetheless, having missed out narrowly on a century and a half-century. He departed for 48 runs in the first innings and 98 runs in the second innings. He is currently their second highest run scorer with 720 runs in 12 innings. He is the top pick for the next outing, too.

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

John Simpson stands as the top run-getter for Sussex with 680 runs in 12 innings and an average of 75.55. His first innings against Leicestershire was explosive, having wreaked havoc on the opposition with an unbeaten 183. He did not get much of an opportunity to showcase his prowess in the second innings as he bats way down the order and scored an unbeaten four before the match concluded. He is the leading choice to be their standout batter.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Liam Patterson-White to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Patterson-White has picked 13 wickets in six innings until now, four of which were taken against Glamorgan in the previous match. With a scant haul of one wicket in the first innings, he returned with a vengeance to bag three more in the following innings which made him the leading wicket-taker for the team. He is expected to be their premier bowler once more.

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Ollie Robinson is the second highest wicket-taker for Sussex with 21 wickets in 11 innings. He was the top bowler last time around against Leicestershire where he brought home a three-wicket haul from the first innings and captured two more in the second innings. He will be expected to come out on top again.