Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction NOR 36 % Chance of Winning YOR 64 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire and Yorkshire are set to clash in the County Championship Division Two from May 24 to May 27, 2024, with their match being held at County Ground, Northampton. The action will kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire endured yet another frustrating draw even though they could sniff their first victory of the season against Derbyshire where the former piled on 422 runs in the first innings. Derbyshire responded with 362 runs during their chase but Northamptonshire were able to build a comfortable gap over their adversary by adding 310 runs to their tally. Rob Keogh’s 102 in the first innings and Emilio Gay’s 153 in the second innings helped the team massively in establishing a dominant lead and the bowlers toppled nine of Derbyshire’s batters but a lack of time brought their result to a draw.

Yorkshire’s second defeat of the season at the hands of Sussex pushed the former further down the table. Sussex’s meager 150-run total gave Yorkshire a ray of hope and allowed them to snatch the lead with 195 runs on the board. Sussex batted again and piled on 227 runs in the second innings but it proved to be unattainable for Yorkshire who crumbled for 161 runs and gifted a 20-run victory to their opposition.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 36%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 64%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score high before first dismissal

In Northamptonshire’s first three matches of the season, the first wicket stands were no great shakes considering they ended up with partnerships of 5, 4, 1, and 20 runs. Nonetheless, the team appear to have turned things around massively with Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay setting up opening stands of 99, 90, 12, 31 and 80 runs in the last three fixtures. Now that they are able to make their partnership work, Northamptonshire will be expected to produce a big total before their first dismissal.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

In spite of Gloucestershire’s victory over the home team while batting first in the previous game, fielding is considered a more favorable position at County Ground in Northampton. In the three matches hosted here this season, the toss winners elected to field first and significant chases were witnessed in the first two matches. Keeping these results in mind, the toss winning side shall like to chase in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Northampton is likely to experience partly cloudy skies but the weather will be conducive for a game of cricket as there is a negligible 10% chance of precipitation and the temperature is expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw, Liam Patterson-White, Siddarth Kaul.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Emilio Gay Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Karun Nair Batter George Bartlett Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Justin Broad All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Siddarth Kaul Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire’s unfortunate draw against Derbyshire when victory was theirs for the taking could have had an impact on the team’s morale which makes their form uncertain. Their batting order, though, has been in top form so far.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, Joe Root.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter Joe Root All-rounder George Hill All-rounder James Wharton Batter Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis Batter Jordan Thompson Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s form is far from convincing, especially after they suffered two blows this season but victory has not been in sight.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire are incredibly dominant against Northamptonshire, having won four out of their last five fixtures while their latest encounter was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 0

Yorkshire - 4

Draw - 1

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean are not quite as consistent as they would like based on their partnerships of 8, 12, 26, 46 and 59 runs in the last three matches. There has been a steady decline in performance over the last few games and their form has really taken a hit. Northamptonshire, on the other hand, enjoy the luxury of a dependable opening order as Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay have set up partnerships of 99, 90, 12, 31 and 80 runs in their previous three fixtures. There is no doubt that Northamptonshire have a better shot at achieving a more competitive first wicket partnership.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Emilio Gay to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Emilio Gay missed out on his third half-century of the season against Derbyshire, having scored 45 runs in the first innings. Nevertheless, he made up for it with a ton in the second innings where he added 153 runs to the tally. With 661 runs in nine innings and an average of 82.62, he is their leading batter and will continue to be their linchpin against Yorkshire.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth is the leading batter for Yorkshire with 461 runs in ten innings, including two centuries and two half-centuries. After an underwhelming score of 14 runs in the first innings against Sussex, he came back with a vengeance as he scored 73 runs in the second innings. The opener will be expected to be the team’s top batter in the next game as well.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson has a massive leg up on the rest of the bowlers from his team, given that he has amassed 19 wickets in nine innings. He collected his second fifer of the season in the first innings against Derbyshire and took an additional wicket in the following innings. He is the top pick to be their premier bowler.

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad leads Yorkshire’s bowling attack with 21 wickets in ten innings and his performance against Sussex only solidified his position at the top. He managed to bring home a haul of six wickets, having picked three in each of the two innings. He has a bowling average of 21.33 and remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture.