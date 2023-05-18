Nottinghamshire vs Essex Match Prediction NOT 45 % Chance of Winning ESS 55 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire will take on Essex in their sixth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham from Thursday, May 18. Nottinghamshire were placed in Division Two. They topped the 10-team table last year with eight wins in 14 matches. Essex finished fourth in Division one where they won 7 of the 14 games they played.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Chance of Winning

Essex might have lost their last match by four wickets but they would still be the favourites to beat Nottinghamshire in the upcoming match. An unexpected batting collapse saw Essex get bundled out for 126 and 215 against Warwickshire as they lost the match by four wickets.

However, they are placed third in the points table. Nottinghamshire are occupying the sixth spot after their emphatic innings and 25-run win in their last match against Northamptonshire. The side appears to be peaking but Essex have a comparatively stronger batting unit and the bowling department is also in top form.

While only three Nottinghamshire batters have scored over 200 runs in the tournament, four batters from Essex have scored over 400 runs. Alastair Cook is just five runs short of 200.

Essex pace unit consisting of Sam Cook, Jamie Porter, and Doug Bracewell have picked 16, 20 and 15 wickets respectively. Off-spinner Simon Harmer has also chipped in with 15 wickets. For Nottinghamshire, pacer Dane Paterson and Brett Hutton have picked 20 and 25 wickets respectively. With Ashes 2023 approaching it's unclear if Stuart Broad will play (he did not play the last match). Pacer Lyndon James has also chipped in with 10 wickets in five matches.

An overview of the bowlers of two teams also clearly demonstrates that Essex are equal if not stronger in this department of the game as well.

Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 45%

Essex chances of winning - 55%

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Nottinghamshire vs Essex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Essex have the side to finish in the top-three this season as well, however, Nottinghamshire batting unit will have to buck up if they wish to finish high in the points table this season.

Weather Report

Cloudy on the opening day of the match on Thursday. Cloudy and a little rain on Day 2 followed by a bit of morning rain on Day 3. Periods of clouds and sun of final Day 4.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Head to Head

Essex have won three of their last five matches against Nottinghamshire. They last clashed against each other in 2021, and the match ended in a draw. Nottinghamshire won the second-last match by an innings and 30 runs.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Squad

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Ben Duckett Batsman Haseeb Hameed Batsman Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke WK-Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Steve Mullaney (C) All-rounder Tom Moores (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brett Hutton Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Luke Fletcher All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire defeated Northamptonshire by an innings and 25 runs in their last match. The team has lost two of their last five matches. The side won their fourth-last match against Somerset by 165 runs. The second-last match against Lancashire ended in a draw.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams

Essex Predicted XI

Nick Brown Batsman Alastair Cook Batsman Tom Westley (cap) Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Matthew Critchely All-rounder Michael Pepper (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Simon Harmar Bowler Doug Bracewell Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex lost their last match against Warwickshire by four wickets. They settled for draws in three matches before that. They defeated Middlesex by 97 runs in their fifth-last match.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to win

Essex will walk in the match as favourites despite losing their last match by four wickets. Nottinghamshire won their last match by an innings and 25 runs but could find going against Essex tough. Essex have a bunch of in-form batters, pacer and a spinner. They are pretty much covered in all the three departments of the game.

Nottinghamshire registered a massive win in their last match but it should be noted that they were bundled out for 255 in the only innings they batted. Only three batters have scored over 200 runs. In fact, Duckett and Hameed are the only batters who have looked consistent.

On the flip side, four batters from Essex have scored over 200 runs. Alastair Cook is just five short of 200. Apart from a quality three-pronged pace attack and an off-spinner in Harmer, has also picked as many as 15 wickets.

The match between the two teams would be intriguing but Essex is expected to have an edge.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Top Team Batsmen

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

The opener has scored 337 runs in five matches at an average of 37.44. Three fifties have come off his blade so far. In his last outing against Northamptonshire, he scored 19 runs in the only innings he batted. Earlier against Hampshire, the 26-year-old scored 97 runs in the first innings. Overall, he has scored 5922 runs in 108 first-class matches at an average of 35.25.

Tom Westley to be Essex's top batter

The batter has scored 413 runs in five matches at an average of 45.88 - the most by anyone in his team this season so far. A hundred and a fifty has come off his blade. In the last outing against Warwickshire, he scored 47 and 28 runs respectively. Overall, he has featured in 218 matches and scored 11903 runs at an average of 35.42.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Top Team Batsmen

Dane Patterson to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

The pacer is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire at the moment. He has picked 20 wickets at an average of 16 in four matches this season. Paterson starred in his team's massive win against Northamptonshire with five for 16 in the second innings. Overall, the South African has featured in 138 first-class matches and picked 510 wickets at an average of 22.77.

Sam Cook to be Essex's top bowler

The 25-year-old has picked 16 wickets in four matches this season at an average of 19.50. The pacer picked three wickets across two innings against Warwickshire. Overall, Cook has played 65 first-class matches and picked 233 wickets at an average of 19.98.