Nottinghamshire vs Essex Match Prediction NOT 45 % Chance of Winning ESS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire and Essex are going to clash in the County Championship Division One from April 5 to April 8, 2024. Scheduled to face each other at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, the sides will meet at 3:30 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire were a middling team last time around with four victories in 14 matches. Their last match of the season against Lancashire was inconclusive but prior to that, they went head-to-head against Kent. The latter, having batted first, set up a formidable total of 446 runs and left Nottinghamshire with a monumental task. They only mustered 265 runs during the first innings and followed on to score 348 runs. This did not prove to be a deterrent to Kent, though, who scored 86 runs and drew the match. Nottinghamshire had already handed Kent a thrashing once during the season where they won by a whopping 321 runs. They also defeated Northamptonshire and Somerset earlier in their campaign.

Essex had a significantly better season as they managed to edge out seven victories. Their final match against Hampshire was rather unfortunate as it broke their winning streak. Essex did not perform poorly by any means given that they posted a score of 447 runs during the first innings which they declared. They were also successful in limiting their opponents to 334 runs which allowed them to rack up an additional 153 runs. Hampshire ended up chasing it down as they scored 267 runs and won by three wickets. Prior to this aberration, Essex beat Middlesex, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 45%

Essex chance of winning - 55%

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Nottinghamshire vs Essex Betting Tips

Joe Clarke to score big for Nottinghamshire

With 1053 runs under his belt, Joe Clarke was in a league of his own in the 2023 season of the tournament. His performance in the final three matches of the season was otherworldly with knocks of 70, 22, 62, 141, 22 and 73 runs. He was responsible for the majority of the team’s runs during the season and stands as their most prolific batter at the moment. He will be anticipated to contribute greatly to Nottinghamshire’s tally.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has seen more match winners from the batting sides who have come out on top 24 times in 67 fixtures while the chasing teams have tasted victory on 18 occasions. Batters tend to be in an advantageous position at this venue which will lead the toss winner to elect to bat first and make hay while the sun shines.

Weather Report

There is a 100% possibility of precipitation at Nottingham on match day with temperatures reaching 13 degrees Celsius, according to Weather25.com.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman.

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Haynes Batter Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Benjamin Martindale Batter Joe Clarke Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Lyndon James Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler Olly Stone Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire proved to be incredibly inconsistent throughout the season and with scattered victories. The amount of times they faced defeat and drew matches does not particularly inspire confidence.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Browne Batter Dean Elgar Batter Tom Westley (C) Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter Bowler Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex made their mark with seven wins in their campaign, with six of them being consecutive victories. They also won by substantial margins which would make them a difficult team to go up against should they continue in their form from the previous season.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire has a slight upper hand over Essex with five victories out of eight matches while the remaining three were won by the latter.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 8

Nottinghamshire - 5

Essex - 3

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Essex’s openers were relatively inconsistent during the last three matches of the 2023 season of the tournament. In these matches, they collaborated for 14, 0, 0, 4, 122 and 64 runs. The match where they were able to set up competitive partnerships seemed to be an outlier since they were unable to replicate their performance. Nottinghamshire’s trajectory was significantly better since their final three matches saw their openers secure partnerships of 13, 64, 0, 19, 65 and 131 runs. Nottinghamshire are, without a doubt, on course to achieve a remarkable opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Nottinghamshire vs Essex Best Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke was miles ahead of the rest of the batting order in the 2023 season wherein he amassed 1053 runs in 24 innings. This includes two centuries and seven half-centuries; the final match of the season saw him score 70 runs against Middlesex. Naturally, he is the top pick to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Tom Westley to be Essex’s Best Batter

Tom Westley was the leading batter for Essex in the last edition of the tournament where he scored 1130 runs in 27 innings. He missed out on a half-century against Northamptonshire in their final match of the season, having been dismissed for 49 runs in the first innings. He will be expected to be their leading batter.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Brett Hutton was mighty impressive in the previous season of the tournament given that he accumulated 62 wickets in 23 innings. In the final match against Middlesex, he claimed a total of seven wickets across two innings, five of which were taken in a single innings. He is undoubtedly the leading choice to be their premier bowler.

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Jamie Porter led the team’s bowling attack with 57 wickets in 26 innings. During his last match of the season versus Northamptonshire, he picked up a haul of four wickets in his solitary spell. With an exceptional economy rate of 3.24, he is the top pick to be the team’s leading bowler in the upcoming match.