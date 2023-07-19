Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Match Prediction NOT 42 % Chance of Winning HAM 58 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire will take on Hampshire in their tenth match of the County Championship 2023 season at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from Wednesday, July 19. Nottinghamshire were placed in Division Two. They topped the 10-team table last year with eight wins in 14 matches.Hampshire finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Hampshire are the favourites to beat Nottinghamshire to beat in their upcoming match. Hampshire opened their County Championship 2023 campaign with an eight-wicket win over Nottinghamshire and the same would give them further confidence against the opposition.

In fact, Hampshire are unbeaten against Nottinghamshire in their last five encounters against them. They have beaten them four times during the period.

Hampshire have two batters in their side who have scored over 600 runs. Two batters have scored over 400 runs while one batter has crossed the 350-run mark. Three batters for Nottinghamshire have scored over 400 runs out of which one is not available. Ben Duckett who is part of England's Ashes 2023 has scored 401 runs for Nottinghamshire. One more batter from the team has scored over 350 runs.

Their batting unit is relying heavily on Joe Clarke who is their leading run-scorer (596) and the only available batter to score over 300 runs at an average in excess of 34.

Further, Hampshire have a brilliant pace unit consisting of Liam Dawson (26), Mohammad Abbas (33), Kyle Abbott (25), James Fuller (17) and Keith Barker (13). Nottinghamshire too have a very good pace attack but Stuart Broad would be missing once again due to his Ashes Commitment. Brett Hutton (41) and Dane Paterson (31) have done a decent job for them but there is lack of support for the two from the others. The depth in Hampshire bowling unit is more.

Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 42%

Hampshire chances of winning - 58%

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Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Brett Hutton picked seven wickets in his last outing against Surrey and his team Nottinghamshire would be hoping that he keeps performing in the same fashion. Hutton is the leading wicket-taker for his side with 42 scalps in eight matches at an average of 20.04.

Mohammad Abbas is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire in the County Championship 2023. He has picked 33 wickets in nine matches at an average of 21.09. However, he has picked just four wickets in the last three matches for his team. He needs to get back in the groove soon.

Somerset vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

Somerset won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first match at the venue in County Championship 2023. However, Nottinghamshire won the match by 165 runs. In the second match here, Nottinghamshire opted to bowl and the match ended in a draw. Nottinghamshire opted to bowl against Essex as well but the match ended in a draw. The last match against Warwickshire also ended in a draw here after the visitors opted to bat first. Keep in mind the weather conditions also on Day 1, the side winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Weather Report

Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a shower in places on Day 1 in Nottingham according to AccuWeather. The temperature on Day will hover around 20 degree celsius. Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of showers on Day 2. Periods of clouds and sun with a shower in places in the afternoon on Day 3. Cloudy with a touch of rain. The temperature on Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4 will hover around 17 to 19 degree celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Squad

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Matthew Montgomery Batsman Haseeb Hameed Batsman Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke WK-Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Steve Mullaney (C) All-rounder Tom Moores (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brett Hutton Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Jake Ball All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire played a draw against Surrey in their last match. In their second-last match, they suffered a 399-run defeat at the hands of Somerset. The previous two matches had ended in draws. In the nine matches this season, Nottinghamshire have lost three games, won two and settled for a draw four times.

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire Squad

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Benny Howell, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Nathan Ellis (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Hampshire Predicted XI

Joe Weatherley All-rounder Fltecha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (cap) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire played a draw against Somerset in their last match. In their second-last match, the side defeated Middlesex by an innings and 61 runs. Overall, the season has seen them win four matches, lose three and play just one draw.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Head to Head

Hampshire are unbeaten against Nottinghamshire in their last five encounters against them. Hampshire have already defeated Nottinghamshire by eight wickets earlier this season. In the second-last match they registered a 122-run win. Hampshire have lost four of their last five matches against Nottinghamshire. One match during the period ended in a draw.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to score over 400 runs in 1st innings

Hampshire played a draw against Somerset in their last match. The first innings saw them score 330 runs. Hampshire posted a 419-run total in their only innings against Middlesex in their second-last match. In their third last match against Lancashire, Hampshire scored 142 in the first innings and 371 in the second innings. Their fourth-last outing against Northamptonshire saw them score 367 in the only innings they batted.

Hampshire batters have been in good form and there is no reason why they cannot score over 300 runs in the first innings against Somerset. The likes of James Vince (630), Nick Gubbins (604), Liam Dawson (460), Fletcha Middleton (447) and even the likes of Keith Barker (221), James Fuller (209) and Ben Brown (359) have chipped in with handy contributions.

Nottinghamshire have a brilliant pace trio of Lyndon James, Brett Hutton and Dane Paterson but the strong batting line-up of Hampshire should cross the 300-run mark.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Top Team Batsmen

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

The opener has scored 535 runs in nine matches at an average of 33.43. Four fifties have come off his blade so far. In his last outing against Surrey, Hammed scored 67 runs in the first innings and 44 unbeaten runs in the second. The 26-year-old England international is back in form after a series of low scores and would be hoping to capitalise on the momentum and score high once again. Overall, he has scored 6120 runs in 112 first-class matches at an average of 34.97.

James Vince to be Hampshire's top batter

James Vince has been in top form for Hampshire in the ongoing season of County Championship 2023. The nine eight matches of this season has seen him score 630 runs at an average of 57.27. A hundred and four fifties have come off his blade. His last four innings have not fetched him high runs and therefore the England international would be aiming for a fruitful outing against Nottinghamshire. Overall, he has featured in 198 first-class matches and scored 11977 runs at an average of 39.65.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Top Team Batsmen

Dane Paterson to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

The pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire at the moment. He has picked 31 wickets at an average of 27.22 in eight matches this season. Paterson picked three wickets across the two innings of his last outing against Surrey. Earlier, he starred in his team's massive win against Northamptonshire with five for 16 in the second innings. In the following match Paterson picked three wickets and then only in his last match. The last four matches have not been productive for Paterson but he is expected to bring his campaign back on track once again. Overall, the South African has featured in 142 first-class matches and picked 521 wickets at an average of 23.30.

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire's top bowler

The South African pacer picked four wickets in the only innings he bowled against Somerset in the last match. Currently, he is the third-highest wicket-taker for his team in the ongoing season. He has picked 25 wickets in eight matches at an average of 21.80. The express pacer has picked 11 wickets in his last four outings. Overall, Abbott has picked 578 wickets in 150 matches at an average of 21.08.