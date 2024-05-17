Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Match Prediction NOT 52 % Chance of Winning HAM 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire and Hampshire will square off in the County Championship Division One from May 17 to May 20, 2024. The teams are going to meet at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, with the match scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire closed the door on Lancashire with a big victory in the back as they made full use of their home ground advantage. The latter were the first to bat and they piled on 331 runs on the board. It did not take much for Nottinghamshire to get past the target and build a sizable lead as skipper Haseeb Hameed found himself in form with a double century, having amassed 247 runs without losing his wicket at all. Lancashire were limited to 252 runs the second time and it gave Nottinghamshire all the ammo they needed to claim a nine-wicket victory.

Hampshire had to fight to keep themselves ahead of Durham, lest they lose their lead and crumble under the pressure. Ali Orr and Tom Prest were of massive help with their individual totals of 126 and 102 runs, respectively, which allowed Hampshire to boast 503 runs in the first innings. Durham were not too far behind as they amassed 432 runs which forced Hampshire to extend their lead. The latter scored 62 runs before the game was stopped as they ran out of time and the sides had to settle for a draw.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 52%

Hampshire chance of winning - 48%

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Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score low before first dismissal

Instances of Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton forming a competitive partnership are few and far between, judging by the fact that they have scored 48, 8, 8, 21, 16, 23 and 6 runs together in the four matches they have taken part in this season. They have a long way to go and both the batters have to find ways to stay longer at the crease and support each other. The pair have not been able to do this until now and their partnerships are not up to the mark which leaves room for a lot more improvement and unless the openers make that effort, their first wicket totals are going to remain subpar.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has seen three entirely different results in the three matches hosted here this season, considering teams batting first and second share an equal record of one victory each and one match was drawn. The last match between Nottinghamshire and Lancashire ended in victory for the home side as they chased down the target set by the latter. After this result, the toss winning side may be swayed to field first in the next match.

Weather Report

There is a looming threat of rain at Nottingham on match day as there is a 40% possibility of rainfall and scattered showers are expected. The temperature is predicted to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Will Young Batter Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Tom Moores Batter Jack Haynes Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire had a breakthrough in the last match and they will want to ride their wave of momentum in the next game, too. The batters and the bowlers worked in unison to achieve a substantial victory.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Ali Orr.

Predicted Playing XI

Ali Orr Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins All-rounder James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Felix Organ Batter James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have the firepower to give the opposition a challenge but they have been unable to overcome any of their rivals so far.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Hampshire has bested Nottinghamshire in four out of their last five head-to-head encounters while one match was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 4

Nottinghamshire - 0

Draw - 1

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton have faced some trouble in keeping their partnership alive which has hindered their ability to boast a decent total before the fall of the first wicket. Barring their first innings against Durham in their previous outing where the pair added 48 runs to the first wicket, they scored 8, 8, 21 and 16 runs in their last three matches. Nottinghamshire’s opening partnerships are also far from impressive but their trajectory has been somewhat promising, having scored 18, 44, 16, 12, 0 and 8 runs in the last three encounters. Nottinghamshire’s openers are a tab more dependable than Hampshire at the moment.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire First class Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Best Batters

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed finally stepped up his contribution as an opener batter and went hammer and tongs against Lancashire, having scored an unbeaten double century with 247 runs on the board. He made a big jump in the run charts and is currently placed second with 429 runs in ten innings. He will be expected to put on a similar showing in the next game, too.

Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Tom Prest is the second highest run-getter for Hampshire with 261 runs in six innings but still falls short of the lead by some margin. However, he managed to claim his first century of the season against Durham where he scored 102 runs in the first innings. He has picked up the momentum and considering his average of 52.20, he can be relied on to notch up another big score.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Dillon Pennington is the joint leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire with 16 wickets in six innings so far. He proved to be incredibly difficult to go up against in both his spells against Lancashire as he picked three and four wickets in his first and second innings, respectively. He is the leading choice for the upcoming match.

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson has proved time and again that he is the most dependable and consistent bowler in the team, reflected in the fact that he has picked 17 wickets in five innings. He showed his wicket-taking prowess yet again in their previous encounter versus Durham where he added five wickets to his tally. He continues to be the top pick for the next game, too.