Nottinghamshire vs Kent Match Prediction NOT 63 % Chance of Winning KEN 37 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire will take on Kent in their eleventh match of the County Championship 2023 season at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from Tuesday, July 25. Nottinghamshire were placed in Division Two. They topped the 10-team table last year with eight wins in 14 matches. Kent had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.

Nottinghamshire vs Kent Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire are the more likely team to register a win against Kent in the upcoming match. Nottinghamshire have a better set of players in both the departments of the game. Haseeb Hameed, Joe Clarke, Ben Slater form the core of the batting group while, the likes of Ben Hutton (45 wickets), Dane Paterson (37 wickets), and Lyndon James (25 wickets) a very good pace attack which can prove to be too good for Kent.

Kent have lost six of their 10 matches. They will enter the match against Nottinghamshire on the back of two consecutive defeats. The last five matches have seen them lose four times. They have a decent batting group but their bowling unit is just not competitive. Oppositions have scored 458/8, 549.7, 621 in their last three complete innings against Kent.

Considering these facts. It's quite clear that Nottinghamshire would enter the match with more chances of winning.

Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 63%

Kent chances of winning - 37%

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Nottinghamshire vs Kent Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Brett Hutton picked eleven wickets in his last two outings and his team Nottinghamshire would be hoping that he keeps performing in the same fashion. Hutton is the leading wicket-taker for his side with 45 scalps in nine matches at an average of 21.11.

Arshdeep Singh is very unlikely to feature in the upcoming match for Kent as he is part of the India T20I squad for the West Indies series. In that case Kent's bowling unit would come under further pressure. Arshdeep picked 11 wickets in four matches for Kent. The likes of Matthew Quinn and Hamidullah Qadri will have to stand up and deliver.

Somerset vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

Somerset won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first match at the venue in County Championship 2023. However, Nottinghamshire won the match by 165 runs. In the second match here, Nottinghamshire opted to bowl and the match ended in a draw. Nottinghamshire opted to bowl against Essex as well but the match ended in a draw. In the second-last match here, Warwickshire elected to bat and another draw result followed. In the last match at Edgbaston between Nottinghamshire and Hampshire, Nottinghamshire opted to bowl but lost by 116 runs against Hampshire.

Weather Report

Cloudy with a bit of sunshine on Day 1 in Nottingham according to AccuWeather. The high temperature would go up to 19 degree celsius. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers in the afternoon on Day 2. Breezy in the morning; mostly cloudy with a couple of showers on Day 3. Breezy with intervals of clouds and sunshine on the final Day 4. The temperature on Day 3 and Day 4 will hover around 21-22 degree celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Squad

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Will Young Batsman Haseeb Hameed (CAP) Batsman Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke WK-Batter Matthew Montgomery All-Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Tom Moores (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brett Hutton Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Toby Pettman All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire lost their last match against Hampshire by 116 runs. Earlier, they played a draw against Surrey. In their third-last match, Nottinghamshire suffered a 399-run defeat at the hands of Somerset. The previous two matches had ended in draws. In the ten matches this season, Nottinghamshire have lost four games, won two and settled for a draw four times.

Kent Player List

Kent Squad

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist

Kent Predicted XI

T Muyeye Batsman Ben Compton Batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Joe Denly Batsman Jordon Cox (wk) Batsman and wicket-keeper Jack Leaning (Cap) All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Hamidullah Qadri All-rounder Matthew Quinn Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent lost their last match against Essex by seven wickets. In their second-last match, they suffered an innings and 46-run defeat against Warwickshire in their last match. In their third-last match, they beat Northamptonshire by an innings and 15 runs. They lost two consecutive matches prior to the game against Northamptonshire. Overall, Kent have lost six of their ten games so far in this season. They have won two games and settled for a draw twice.

Nottinghamshire vs Kent Head to Head

Kent have won their last two matches against Nottinghamshire by 227 and 285 runs respectively. Two matches prior to it ended in a draw. Nottinghamshire won the fifth-last match in 2010 by an innings and 32 runs.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Kent to score under 300 runs in 1st innings

Kent scored 207 and 280 in their last outing against Essex. In their second-last match against Warwickshire, the side scored 171 runs in the first innings. The third-last match saw them post 621, while in the first innings of the two matches before it, they were bundled out for 301 and 278, respectively. Inconsistency is high in the Kent batting unit. For the record, only one batter from the team has scored over 200 runs at an average in excess of 40. Further, Nottinghamshire boasts of a very impressive pace attack which includes Ben Hutton (45 wickets), Dane Paterson (37 wickets), and Lyndon James (25 wickets). Scoring over 300 runs is not at all going to be easy for Kent.

Nottinghamshire vs Kent Top Team Batsmen

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

The opener has scored 567 runs in ten matches at an average of 31.50. Four fifties have come off his blade so far. In his second-last outing against Surrey, Hammed, the second-highest run-scorer for his team this season, scored 67 runs in the first innings and 44 unbeaten runs in the second. However, he failed again in the following match against Hampshire, getting out for 2 and 30. The 26-year-old England international has lacked consistency but would look to get past it and score high against Kent . Overall, he has scored 6152 runs in 113 first-class matches at an average of 34.75.

Ben Compton to be Kent's top batter

Ben Compton is the leading run-scorer for his team with 587 runs in ten matches at an average of 34.52. He has hit one hundred and three fifties in the season. The last match against Essex saw him score 47 and 39 runs in the first and second innings respectively. The 29-year-old has played 38 first-class matches and scored 3071 runs at a very impressive average of 50.34. Compton has 11 hundreds and 11 fifties to his name in the format.

Nottinghamshire vs Kent Top Team Batsmen

Dane Paterson to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

The pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire at the moment. He has picked 37 wickets at an average of 26.08 in nine matches this season. Paterson picked six wickets across the two innings of his last outing against Hampshire. Earlier, he starred in his team's massive win against Northamptonshire with five for 16 in the second innings. Overall, the South African has featured in 143 first-class matches and picked 527 wickets at an average of 23.26.

Wes Agar to be Kent's top bowler

Australian pacer Wes Agar picked a five-wicket haul in his last match against Northamptonshire. The last two matches have seen him pick as many as nine wickets. Agar is the leading wicket-taker for Kent in the ongoing season. He has picked 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 28.33. Overall, Agar has picked 99 wickets in 30 matches. He did not play in the last match for Kent but is expected to turn up for the game against Essex.