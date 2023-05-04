Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction NOT 45 % Chance of Winning LAN 55 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire and Lancashire will lock horns in their respective fourth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham from Thursday, May 4. Nottinghamshire were placed in Division Two. They topped the 10-team table last year with eight wins in 14 matches. Lancashire, on the other hand, had finished second - just 25 points behind table-toppers Surrey last year.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction

The match between Nottinghamshire and Lancashire is expected to be an intriguing one. Nottinghamshire is placed fifth in the 10-team Division One table, while Lancashire is following them at sixth.

However, Nottinghamshire have lost two of their three matches, while Lancashire are yet to lose any match after three matches. Lancashire will be the favourites to win the upcoming match. We will tell you why.

The Nottinghamshire batting unit is replying heavily on Ben Duckett and Haseeb Hameed. Duckett is the only batter in the team to score over 100 runs and average over 40. Hameed is averaging 36.16. The bowling department looks comparatively good with the likes of Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson and Stuart Broad amongst wickets.

Lancashire batting unit is in a batter shape. Two batters have scored over 200 runs and two over 150 runs. Four batters with more than 100 runs are averaging over 40. Pacers James Anderson and Tom Bailey have picked 11 and 12 wickets each. Will Williams and Colin de Grandhomme have also picked six and five wickets respectively. Spinner Matt Parkinson has picked six wickets from just one outing.

The overall team combination and a better confidence is on Lancashire's side. Going by it. Lancashire should win the upcoming match.

Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 45%

Lancashire chances of winning - 55%

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Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Nottinghamshire is a strong team and they finished on the top of the Division Two table in 2022. However, in the 2023 season, they have lost two of their first three matches. The batters need to step up quickly to put the campaign back on track.

Lancashire have a stellar batting unit which is accompanied by a very competitive bowling department, the side will again be in the race for top three finish this year.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

In the second-last match played at the venue, Nottinghamshire won the toss and won the match against Durham by 462 runs after opting to bat. In the match prior to it, Leicestershire won the toss and elected to field first, however, they lost the match against home team Nottinghamshire by 241 runs. Earlier, Sussex had elected to field first but they lost the match by 256 runs.

In the first match this season at the venue, Somerset elected to field first against Nottinghamshire, however, lost the match by 165 runs.

Team winning the toss should elect to bat first. Rain is the forecast on the final two days of the match and that could also motive the teams to take the decision.

Weather Report

Rain is the forecast on the final two days of the match with temperature hovering around 15-16 degree celsius. The precipitation level on these two days will be close to 70 per cent.

Mostly cloudy conditions on the opening two days with low perception level. The temperature on the first two days would be around 14-15 degree celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Squad

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Ben Duckett Batsman Haseeb Hameed Batsman Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke WK-Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Steve Mullaney (C) All-rounder Tom Moores (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Liam Patterson-White Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Luke Fletcher All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have won three and lost two of their last five matches. They have lost two of their last three matches. The side lost their tournament opener against Hampshire by eight wickets before beating Somerset by 165 runs. They lost their last encounter against Middlesex by four wickets.

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire Squad

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand)

Lancashire Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batsman Keaton Jennings (cap) Batsman Josh Bohannon All-rounder Steven Croft All-runder Dane Vilas Batter Geroge Bell Batsman and Wicket-keeper Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire are unbeaten in their last five matches. Their last three matches have ended in draws, while they have won two before them. In this season, they have played a draw against Surrey, Essex and Somerset.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have won two of their last five matches against Lancashire. Two matches have ended in a draw. Lancashire won one match in 2018 by an innings and 67 runs.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Lancashire to win

Lancashire are the likely winners of their upcoming match against Nottinghamshire. Lancashire batters Keaton Jennings (378 at an average of 94.50), Josh Bohannon (280 at 56), George Bell (172 at 43), Tom Hartley (140 at 70), along with Colin de Grandhomme and Luke Wells have looked good. The bowling unit has also performed as a unit. The likes of James Anderson, Tom Bailey, Will Williams , de Grandhomme and Parkinson have done really well to keep Lancashire unbeaten.

Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, have struggled and lost two of their first three matches. The batters of the team have not clicked together and depended heavily on Ben Duckett and Haseeb Hameed. The bowlers have done a decent job but the batters have failed them.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batsmen

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed was in prolific form last year. He finished the season with 1235 runs at an average of 58.80. In the ongoing season, he is the second-highest run-scorer for his team. He has scored 217 runs in three matches at an average of 36.16. The first six innings have seen the England international hit two fifties.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire's top batter

The 30-year-old is currently the leading run-scorer for his side with 378 runs at an average of 94.50 in three matches. He will be aiming to score big once again. In his last outing against Somerset, the southpaw smashed 189 unbeaten runs. Overall, he has scored 9689 runs in 162 first-class matches.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Stuart Broad to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

It remains to be seen if the England international features in the upcoming match but once he takes the field he is bound to be the key attraction alongside Lancashire's James Anderson.

Broad has played two matches this season and picked nine wickets at an average of 22.44 and an economy rate of 3.54.

James Anderson to be Lancashire's top bowler

The veteran pacer has played two matches for Lancashire this season and picked 11 wickets at an economy of 20.45 It's not certain if he will feature in the upcoming match but with the Ashes 2023 approaching, he could be eyeing an quality match practice against a quality Nottinghamshire batting unit.