Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction NOT 59 % Chance of Winning LAN 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From May 10 to May 13, 2024, Nottinghamshire and Lancashire are set to take on each other in the County Championship Division One. The sides will meet at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire did well to keep Warwickshire at bay in their previous match of the season but the result was still drawn as time did not permit for a proper closure. Nottinghamshire batted first and added 400 runs to the scoreboard as the visitors and much of it was thanks to the contribution of Ben Duckett who notched 218 runs. Additionally, Ben Slater and Jack Haynes helped by scoring 65 and 74 runs, respectively. Warwickshire were on the brink of catching up but Nottinghamshire kept them down to 361 runs. This allowed the latter to add 75 runs to their original score but as day four came to a close, so did their chances of winning. The sides had to settle for yet another draw.

There was no excuse for Lancashire’s horrendous performance against Kent in their last outing. The latter scored a mere 261 runs in the first innings and the total was not particularly impressive but Lancashire found a way to choke their innings despite a low asking rate, having been bowled out for 92 runs. The second time around, the batters’ scattered contributions brought their total up to 332 but the carnage from the first innings came back to bite them as Kent only had to score 166 runs and the latter were able to register their first win of the season by a margin of seven wickets.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 59%

Lancashire chance of winning - 41%

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Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score low before first dismissal

Haseeb Hameed’s ongoing struggles have had a major impact on Nottinghamshire’s ability to produce competitive opening partnerships. Ben Duckett has had to pick up the slack but his contributions are not enough to keep the partnership afloat. They have only been able to secure 16, 12, 0, 8, 19, 81, 33 and 15 runs together in four matches so far. For their partnership to prevail, the skipper should find a way to stay in the game, especially since he has scored just 158 runs in eight innings this season with a lowly average of 22.57. However, judging by the way the previous few matches have gone, it does not appear likely that there will be a dramatic change in form any time soon.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

In the current season, Trent Bridge has hosted one match between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire where the home side won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision to do so paid off since they set up a rather competitive total but the chase by Worcestershire was definitely a bit of a scare for Nottinghamshire. Despite this, batting first is likely to be the favored decision by the toss winner.

Weather Report

A minimal 10% chance of precipitation threatens Nottingham and the conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy. The temperature is likely to reach 23 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ben Slater Batter Will Young Batter Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Jack Haynes Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire are positioned eighth on the Division One standings with one defeat and three draws. They have it in them to garner their first win of the season if they play their cards right.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Dane Vilas, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Tom Bruce, Nathan Lyon.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Bruce Batter George Bell Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire are undeniably in terrible form and they rank last on the Division One table with two defeats and two draws. They have their work cut out for them and it won’t be easy to overcome their upcoming rivals. The best they can hope for is a draw to limit the damage that was done prior to this game.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire and Lancashire are neck and neck in their encounters so far, having won a match each in the previous five fixtures. The remaining three were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 1

Lancashire - 1

Draw - 3

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire’s opening partnership has been holding them back so far, largely due to skipper Haseeb Hameed who has been unable to get into rhythm. In four matches until now, Nottinghamshire’s openers have set up lackluster partnerships of 16, 12, 0, 8, 19, 81, 33 and 15 runs. With just one good performance under their belt, Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett have a long way to go in the tournament. Lancashire’s opening wicket has not been particularly exceptional but when juxtaposed with their rivals, Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings are much more convincing on the opening front, having secured partnerships of 15, 50, 25, 6, 87 and 26 runs. Lancashire’s openers are, arguably, in much better shape than Nottinghamshire.

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Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Best Batters

Ben Duckettto be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Ben Duckett was in the midst of a subpar season until their last match against Warwickshire where he found his footing and scored a sensational double century with 218 runs in the first innings. The following innings was a tad unfortunate as he was bowled out for just seven runs. Despite that, he stands as the second highest runs scorer for the team with 323 runs in six innings and remains the favorite for the next game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings occupies the top spot among Lancashire’s run charts with 235 runs in six innings. He was not particularly brilliant in the last game versus Kent but his contribution was helpful as he scored four runs in the first innings and 40 runs in the second. He is anticipated to step up and perform better in the upcoming match.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Lyndon James is the second highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire with ten wickets in five innings thus far. He added three of them to his tally in the previous encounter against Warwickshire where he delivered just over 15 overs and earned an economy rate of 4.19. He will be expected to come out on top once again.

Nathan Lyon to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Nathan Lyon is the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire with 12 wickets in six innings. He was tied as the top wicket-taker for the side in their last outing against Kent where he captured three wickets in 16 overs and achieved an economy rate of 3.12. He will be expected to perform just as well in the next game, too.