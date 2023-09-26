Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction NOT 61 % Chance of Winning MID 39 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire will be at loggerheads with Middlesex in another Division 1 encounter of the 2023 County Championship. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham from Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire’s recent County Championship match against Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford concluded in a draw due to persistent rain. On the final day of the game, only 15.1 overs were bowled. Lancashire managed to reach a total of 272 for the loss of 7 wickets, with Asitha Fernando and Steven Mullaney both claiming two wickets each, while Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, and Calvin Harrison each secured a wicket. Nottinghamshire earned seven points from this match, solidifying their position in the top-flight division with one round of games remaining. As it stands, they sit 7th in the table with 129 points in 13 matches.

Sam Robson's resilient, unbeaten century ultimately went to waste for Middlesex as they slipped into the relegation zone in the LV= Insurance County Championship following their loss to Warwickshire at Lord's. After being put to bat first, Middlesex were dismissed for 121 runs Joshua De Caires, Joe Cracknell and Mark Stoneman to be the only players to post double digit scores. Skipper Will Rhodes scored a century but Tim Murtagh’s six wicket haul ensured that Warwickshire were reduced to 315 runs, thereby taking a 194 run lead. Despite Sam Robson’s valiant efforts with the bat who scored an unbeaten 107 run knock, Middlesex were bowled out for 251 runs. Ryan Higgins also made a valuable 57 run contribution but Warwickshire raced to their 58 run target with 9 wickets in hand.

Nottinghamshire's chance of winning: 61%

Middlesex chance of winning: 39%

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Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Although Tom Moores has been dismissed for back-to-back ducks, the Englishman has displayed some phenomenal performances with the bat this season, scoring 408 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.38. Bet on Moores to score over 24.5 runs against Middlesex in the game.

Ryan Higgins has been sensational with the bat for Middlesex this season, scoring 803 runs in 23 innings at an average of 38.23. We predict Higgins to score over 30.5 runs against Nottinghamshire in the game.

Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The pitch designed for the match is anticipated to offer a fair competition for both batsmen and bowlers, with rain showers predicted during the first three days of the game. This venue has hosted six games this season out of which two have ended in favour of the team batting first while only one game ended in favour of the team chasing the total. The remaining three games had to be abandoned. Therefore, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to bat first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 76% humidity, 70% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 24 km/h. The likelihood of precipitation is significant in Nottingham during the initial three days of the match.

Nottinghamshire Players List

Ben Duckett, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Montgomery, Ben Slater, Steven Mullaney, Lyndon James, Will Young, Luke Fletcher, Benjamin Martindale, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores, Jake Ball, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Liam Patterson-White, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Calvin Harrison, Toby Pettman, Matthew Carter.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ben Slater Batter Haseeb Hameed Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Steven Mullaney(c) All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket Keeper Calvin Harrison Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Recent Form

Nottinghamshire won one, lost one and drew two and lost one of their last five County Championship matches in the season. They are positioned seventh with three wins, four losses and six draws.

Middlesex Players List

Josh de Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O’Drisccoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Wallalawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Toby Roland Jones, Tom Helm

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mark Stoneman Batter Sam Robson Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Jack Davies Batter Tom Helm Bowler John Simpson Wicket Keeper Ryan Higgins All-rounder Josh De Caires Bowler Jayant Yadav Bowler Tim Murtagh Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Recent Form

Middlesex won one, lost three, drew one match in the last five matches in the County Championship this season. They are positioned 9th in the table with three wins, eight losses and two draws in 13 matches.

Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Nottinghamshire and Middlesex in the County Championship Division One, Middlesex won two matches, Warwickshire none while the remaining three fixtures had to be abandoned.

Last five meetings:

Nottinghamshire Won: 0 match

Middlesex Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 3 matches

Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to score under 31.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings

In the past five games, Nottinghamshire posted the totals of 8 & 0, 27 & 60, 5 & 19, 65 & 131 and 0 & 19 runs before their first dismissal. In seven out of their last ten innings, Nottinghamshire failed to surpass the threshold of 31.5 runs before their first dismissal. Ben Slater and Haseeb Hammed opened the innings for Nottinghamshire in these matches and they are averaging almost 27.65 & 29.36 respectively. All that said, Nottinghamshire are expected to suffer their first loss in the game before surpassing the total of 31 runs in the first innings.

Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex Top Batters

Joe Clarke to be the top batter for Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke played a pivotal innings to secure a draw in his previous Championship appearance. He contributed with 62 runs in the first innings and an unbeaten 141 in the third innings, notably when Kent enforced the follow-on. At 27 years old, he has established himself as Nottinghamshire's most dependable middle-order batsman, accumulating an impressive 961 runs in 22 innings in this season's County Championship. We have confidence in Joe Clarke's ability to excel and emerge as Nottinghamshire's top batsman in the upcoming match against Middlesex.

Sam Robson to be the top batter for Middlesex

Sam Robson scored 107* runs in the 2nd innings of the last match against Warwickshire. He has scored 734 runs in 13 matches in the 2023 County Championship. Robson has been the most reliable batter at the top of the order for Middlesex and we back him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Middlesex against Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Brett Hutton to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire

Brett Hutton stands out as one of the most improved bowlers in the 2023 County Championship, boasting an impressive tally of 55 wickets from 12 matches. His contributions have been pivotal to Nottinghamshire's success this season, and he currently ranks as the second-highest wicket-taker. Given his outstanding recent form, we have every confidence that Brett Hutton will continue to excel and emerge as Nottinghamshire's leading bowler in the upcoming match against Middlesex.

Josh de Caires to be the top bowler for Middlesex

Josh de Caires has impressively secured 12 wickets in the past three matches of the current County Championship season. His impeccable accuracy with line and length has proven to be a formidable challenge for opposing batsmen. In total, he has accumulated 23 wickets across 9 innings this season, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 3.13. Given his outstanding recent performances, we anticipate that Josh de Caires will continue to shine as the leading bowler for Middlesex in the upcoming match against Nottinghamshire.