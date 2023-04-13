Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Match Prediction NOT 47 % Chance of Winning SOM 53 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire will take on Somerset in their second match of the County Championship 2023 season at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham in Nottingham from Thursday, April 13. Nottinghamshire were placed in Division Two. They topped the 10-team table last year with eight wins in 14 matches. Somerset, on the other hand, finished seventh after six wins in seven matches.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Match Prediction

Nottinghamshire lost their first match against Hampshire by eight wickets and the defeat was shocking. The likes of Haseeb Hameed, Ben Duckett and Steven Mullaney failed to convert for their starts. Bowlers Luke Fletcher, Olly Stones and Dane Paterson picked three wickets each in the first innings but another batting collapse saw Nottinghamshire lose the match by eight wickets.

Somerset, on the other hand, played a draw against Warwickshire. The team featured some really quality players in Tom Lammonby, Sean Dickson, Cameron Bancroft, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Jack Leach and Peter Siddle. The squad is good enough to compete against any international Test team on any given day and they are expected to come all guns blazing against an under pressure Nottinghamshire squad.

Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 52.63% (Melbet)

Somerset chances of winning - 53.48% (Melbet)

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Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Nottinghamshire is a strong team and they finished on the top of the Division Two table in 2022. Unfortunately, they lost their first match against Hampshire by eight wickets but they have the team which can give the tournament favourites a run for their money.

Somerset also have a strong squad but they might miss a few of their key players to international commitments later. That could deteriorate their bowling unit especially. The batting department also needs to step up if they want to make an impact this season.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the venue, Nottinghamshire won the toss and won the match against Durham by 462 runs after opting to bat. In the match prior to it, Leicestershire won the toss and elected to field first, however, they lost the match against home team Nottinghamshire by 241 runs. Earlier, Sussex had elected to field first but they lost the match by 256 runs.

Rain is on the cards on Day 2 and that might lead to the team winning the toss to opt to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

The opening day of the match in Nottingham is expected to witness clouds and sun with a shower. Rain is the forecast on Day 2. Period of sun and clouds on Day 3 and low clouds on the final Day. 4. The temperature during. The four days will hover around 11 to 16 degree celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Squad

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Ben Duckett Batsman Haseeb Hameed Batsman Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke WK-Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Steve Mullaney (C) All-rounder Tom Moores (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Liam Patterson-White Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Luke Fletcher All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have won three and lost two of their last five matches. They have lost two of their last three matches. The side lost their tournament opener against Hampshire by eight wickets.

Somerset Player List

Somerset Squad

Andrew Umeed, Cameron Bancroft, George Bartlett, Imam-ul-Haq, James Hildreth, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell (C), Tom Banton (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Josh Davey, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (wk), Steven Davies (wk), Craig Overton, Jack Brooks, Jack Leach, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Sajid Khan, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Lammonby Batsman Sean Dickson Batsman Cameron Bancroft Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Josh Davey All-rounder Peter Siddle Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset played a draw against Warwickshire to kick off their 2023 season. They have settled for a draw thrice in their last five matches. The results in their last three matches are - a draw, a defeat and a win.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Head to Head

Somerset have won four of their last five matches against Nottinghamshire. The last match was won by Nottinghamshire by an innings and 160 runs.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to win

Somerset due to the quality of players they have are the favourites to win the match. Lammonby, Dickson, Bancroft, Gregory, Davey, Leach and Sidle are big names in red-ball cricket and they will pose a lot of challenge for Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire's batting unit was in tatters in their first match. They were bundled out for 185 and 177. Somerset bowlers Leach, Siddle, Overton and Davey - all having experience of playing international cricket will create a lot of problems for the under-pressure Nottinghamshire batting unit.

The Somerset batting unit consisting of several batting heavy weights are also expected to come good against Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Top Team Batsmen

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed was in prolific form last year. He finished the season with 1235 runs at an average of 58.80. In the first match, he scored 16 and 27 runs respectively. Overall, he has scored 5628 runs in 104 first-class matches at an average of 34.95.

Cameron Bancroft to be Somerset's top batter

The Australian batter had a tremendous Sheffield Shield season but the selectors did not award him a central contract. The same also gave the hint that the right-hander might not be considered for the upcoming Ashes 2023. He has a point to prove. The first match saw Bancroft score 44 runs in the first innings. However, in the second, he was dismissed for a nine-ball duck. He would be aiming to bounce back against Nottinghamshire. He has played 134 first-class matches and scored 8707 runs at an average of 39.04.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Top Team Bowlers

Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

The right-arm pacer would be the bowler to watch out for Nottinghamshire. He has played 45 first-class matches and picked 153 wickets at an average of 24.99. He has six five-wicket hauls to his name in first-class cricket. The first match of the season saw him pick three wickets against Hampshire in the first innings.

Jack Leach to be Somerset's top bowler

The 31-year-old left-arm spinner will be the bowler to watchout for. He picked four wickets in the only innings he bowled against Warwickshire in his side's first match of the season. Overall, he has featured in 132 first-class matches and picked 414 wickets at an average of 28.41.