Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Match Prediction NOT 43 % Chance of Winning SOM 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire and Somerset will lock horns in the County Championship Division One from June 23 to June 26, 2024. Their encounter is scheduled to be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire were on course to hand Worcestershire a thrashing in the last match until the rain ruined their aspirations. The former fielded first as the visiting team and managed to bowl out the opposition for a ridiculously low score of 80 runs. Nottinghamshire had victory in the palm of their hand at this point since the road to recovery after a scant first innings total is unbelievably challenging. Skipper and opener Haseeb Hameed took matters into his own hands to add precisely 100 runs to the scoreboard while Joe Clarke’s unbeaten 73 propelled them a score of 234. To their dismay, the downpour made sure this fixture ended at an impasse.

Somerset were handed their first defeat of the season by Durham in their previous match and the former’s performance was painful to watch. Durham’s bowlers were unyielding and they picked Somerset’s batters off one by one which left the latter’s lower order to pick up the slack. Bowler Migael Pretorius’ 53 was the only standout performance from Somerset which allowed them to post 171 runs on the board. Durham surpassed this in no time but Somerset’s bowlers made sure to keep their rivals down to 265 runs. The batters had the opportunity to exercise damage control but they managed to falter miserably and got themselves bundled out for 88, leading to a defeat by an innings and six runs.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 43%

Somerset chance of winning - 57%

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Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before first dismissal

Matt Renshaw and Sean Dickson have consistently opened the innings for Somerset this season barring the previous game against Durham where Tom Abell took the latter’s place. The opening wicket was thriving in the beginning of the season but their performance has dropped drastically since then. In the previous five matches, they have put up partnerships of 4, 8, 0, 24, 3, 75, 24, 4 and 111 runs. The decline is difficult to ignore and Somerset’s openers would have to pull off a miraculous spectacle to have a chance of setting up a big total which, for the time being, seems unrealistic.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has witnessed two victories for the chasing side this season out of three fixtures in total. In the previous two matches, the first innings totals were no great shakes and the chase became a simple endeavor for the teams. The first match ended in a draw but with high scoring chases becoming a frequent occurrence, the toss winning side will want to capitalize on the advantage and elect to field first.

Weather Report

A 10% chance of rainfall is predicted in Nottingham and the skies are anticipated to be partially cloudy. The temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Will Young Batter Joe Clarke Batter Luke Fletcher Bowler Jack Haynes Batter Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have had their share of ups and downs but they are a middling team at the moment with a single win in seven fixtures.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Andrew Umeed, Jack Leach.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Abell All-rounder Matt Renshaw Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Josh Davey All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset had one bad day in office but that does not take away from the fact that they are still vying for the top spot.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset and Nottinghamshire are level pegging with two wins each in the last five matches they have played against each other. Their previous outing concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 2

Somerset - 2

Draw - 1

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Matt Renshaw and Sean Dickson were responsible for opening the innings for Somerset but they failed to hit the ground running on most occasions. The latter was replaced by Tom Abell in the last game but it didn’t seem to make the slightest of difference. In the last three games, Somerset’s openers have established partnerships of 4, 8, 0, 24, 3 and 75 runs. Nottinghamshire’s openers have had their share of ups and downs but they seem to be better equipped than their counterparts. Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have scored 77, 0, 0, 18 and 44 runs in the last three matches. They have definitely upped their game and enter this match with a rejuvenated spirit which makes them the favorites over Somerset’s opening pair.

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Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Best Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke continues to reign supreme for Nottinghamshire with 629 runs in 11 innings which comprises three centuries and two half-centuries. He had an unbeaten knock of 73 runs in the last match against Worcestershire and had it in him to keep going if not for the time constraints. Moreover, he has a brilliant average of 69.88 which makes him a rather reliable player to bet on.

Tom Lammonby to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Lammonby had a distinctly bad outing against Durham last time around which is not usually the case for him. He managed to score 22 runs in the first innings and 14 runs in the second innings. Regardless, he leads Somerset’s run charts with 546 runs in 12 innings, including a century and four half-centuries. He is expected to be their top batter against Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Dillon Pennington leads Nottinghamshire’s bowling unit by quite a margin, having claimed 24 wickets in nine innings thus far. In the last game versus Worcestershire, he delivered a 10.1-over spell which included three maidens, three wickets and a stunning economy rate of 2.45. He also has an average of 23.83, making him the favorite for the upcoming game.

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Lewis Gregory is the leading bowler for Somerset with 20 wickets in 12 innings and a bowling average of 29.40. He delivered just 6.5 overs against Durham where he allowed 49 runs and picked a wicket, earning him an economy rate of 7.17. Although he was quite expensive during this spell, he will be expected to bounce back for the next match.