Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Match Prediction NOT 29 % Chance of Winning SUR 71 % Place a bet Batery 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.364 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire and Surrey’s clash in the County Championship Division One is going to be hosted from August 29 to September 1, 2024. They will meet at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire had a difficult chase as they took on Durham in the previous game and found that they did not have adequate firepower. They allowed Durham to build a massive gap and run away with an advantage since the latter were able to secure 531 runs before they declared the total. During Nottinghamshire’s chase, they started off by scoring 229 runs as their batting lineup was not able to find their rhythm; Lyndon James, Freddie McCann and skipper Haseeb Hameed’s contributions of 56, 51 and 44, respectively, kept the innings afloat before they were forced to follow on. This time, the team were bundled out for 285 despite Jack Haynes and Ben Slater’s 69 and 53*, respectively, and Nottinghamshire suffered a crushing blow by an innings and 17 runs.

Surrey have proved time and again that they are completely invincible this season as they registered their seventh victory of the season in their previous outing against Lancashire. It did not require much exertion from their side to bowl out Lancashire for 204 which allowed Surrey to snatch the lead. Batting on home soil, Surrey piled on 444 runs before declaring the score and skipper Rory Burns is credited with this successful innings since he single handedly contributed 227 runs as he led from the front. Wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes also did his bit by scoring 82 runs and mounting the pressure on Lancashire. The latter were spent at this point and they could hardly put up a fight as they got dismissed for 177 which handed Surrey an innings-and-63-run victory.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 29%

Surrey chance of winning - 71%

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Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score over 31.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley had a rocky start to the season where their opening partnerships were blowing hot and cold. However, there has been a noticeable, steady incline in their performances off late as they have scored 86, 41, 13, 0, 36, 26, 9 and 79 runs together in the last five matches. Moreover, Burns and Sibley are presently averaging at 51.50 and 45.00, respectively, which bodes well for the team’s first wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Surrey Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has produced a mixture of results so far with two wins for the teams fielding first, one for the batting side and two draws in the five games held here this season. However, despite this, teams seem to want to bat first at this venue, having opted to do so in three of the five matches which makes it highly possible that the toss winning skipper of the upcoming game would do the same.

Weather Report

The weather at Nottingham will be favorable for the game since there is a minimal 10% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Will Young, Freddie McCann.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Jack Haynes Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have three draws and two defeats in the previous five games which puts them at a massive disadvantage.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Will Jacks Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Sai Sudharsan Batter Jordan Clark Bowler Thomas Lawes Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have won four out of their last five matches, including three games on the trot prior to this fixture.

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey are the dominant team in their head-to-head tally with Nottinghamshire, having won three of their previous five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 0

Surrey - 3

Draw - 2

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater are Nottinghamshire’s established opening duo and even though they have proved time and again that they are capable of big knocks, they tend to be quite erratic in their showings. This is reflected in the fact that in the last three games, they have scored 11, 52, 10, 40, 26 and 172 runs together. There is not much cohesion in their partnerships while Surrey have been on an upward trend on the opening front. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have posted opening totals of 86, 41, 13 and 0 in the previous three matches. This upswing in performance puts them in a favorable position against Nottinghamshire’s openers.

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Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Best Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke had a bad day in office in the last outing against Durham where he had two chances to make an impact but failed both times. He was dismissed for three and five runs but he still has a stronghold at the top of Nottinghamshire’s run charts with 803 runs in 16 innings. With an average of 61.76, he is expected to bounce back and claim the top spot again.

Rory Burns to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Rory Burns was beyond phenomenal in the previous game against Lancashire where he managed to score a double century with 227 runs in Surrey’s solitary innings. Naturally, this was his highest total of the season so far and he stands at the top with 721 runs in 15 innings and an average of 51.50. He is the top pick for the next match.

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Lyndon James is currently the second highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire with 23 wickets in 13 innings and a bowling average of 29.82. In the last match against Durham, he delivered a 21-over spell wherein he conceded 84 runs, bowled two maidens, bagged three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 4.00. He is anticipated to do something similar this time around, too.

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall’s consistency has been truly remarkable this season and he is unparalleled at the top with 40 wickets in 15 innings and a stellar average of 15.55. In the previous encounter against Lancashire, he picked three wickets in each of the two innings and continues to be favored to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.