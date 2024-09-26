Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction NOT 54 % Chance of Winning WAR 46 % Place a bet Batery 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire are scheduled to take on each other in the County Championship Division One from September 26 to 29, 2024, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The action will kick off at 3:00 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire secured a second win this season before the final match of their campaign, having beaten Kent in the previous outing. They made a strong start to the game as they notched up a total of 433 runs - openers Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater did much of the work by adding 196 runs to the first wicket, having scored 56 and 160, respectively. Jack Haynes held down the fort after their departure with a mature knock of 62 runs and with scattered contributions from the others, they had a par score on the board. Kent were a disaster during their chase as they scored 225 and, following on, posted an additional 230 runs on the board. Nottinghamshire quickly made up their deficit of 28 runs and took home victory by ten wickets.

Warwickshire lost miserably at the hands of Essex in the last match and there are no two ways about it. Batting first, Warwickshire showcased their most embarrassing performance of the season by getting bundled out for a mere 78 runs. This gave Essex the chance to surmount a massive advantage but their knock of 232 runs was rather underwhelming, especially since the opportunity to build a gap was right under their nose. However, this turned out to be more than enough as Warwickshire had another horrendous innings, having been dismissed for 114. In the end, Essex enjoyed a dominant win by an innings and 40 runs.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 54%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 46%

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Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater’s partnership has helped Nottinghamshire on countless occasions as the pair shoulder the responsibility of scoring a majority of the runs. Their first wicket stands of 196, 28, 19, 31, 4, 121, 11, 52, 10 and 40 runs in the last five matches have set the team up for success. They are a force to be reckoned with and will be expected to set up another big stand in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has produced a plethora of results in the six matches held here this season. Although half the games were drawn, the teams fielding first won twice while one went in favor of the team batting first. Despite these outcomes, the toss winners have expressed an inclination to bat first as they chose to do so four out of six times. Batting first will likely be the preferred strategy in the next fixture as well.

Weather Report

There is a 90% possibility of a washout at Nottingham on match day with the temperature touching 14 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Will Young, Freddie McCann, Kyle Verreynne, Robert Lord, Farhan Ahmed, Dane Schadendorf, Jacob Duffy.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Luke Fletcher Bowler Dane Schadendorf Wicket-keeper Robert Lord Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire were on a three-match losing streak prior to their win over Kent. The top order batters have been doing the bulk of the scoring which has led to a skewed distribution of responsibility in their batting lineup.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, Che Simmons, Michael Rae, Chris Woakes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Hamza Shaikh Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Danny Briggs Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Chris Rushworth Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have two defeats, two draws and a solitary victory in their previous five matches. Their batters were severely out of sorts in the last game against Essex.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire have the upper hand over Nottinghamshire in their head-to-head tally, having won three of their last five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 0

Warwickshire - 3

Draw - 2

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Rob Yates and Alex Davies have become nearly unpredictable as they seem to offer no stability to the first wicket. This is reflected in the fact that they have notched up opening totals of 6, 1, 26, 5 and 62 runs in the last three games. There is no visible cohesion in their form but Nottinghamshire have it figured out as Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater make for a solid opening partnership. Together, the pair have added 196, 28, 19, 31, 4 and 121 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings. It is quite clear that they are leagues ahead of Warwickshire’s openers.

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Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed got his fourth half-century of the season in the last outing against Kent wherein he amassed 56 runs in the first innings. He was not the top scorer during the match but he has extended his lead overall with 1084 runs in 25 innings and an average of 54.20. The opener remains the top choice for the match against Warwickshire.

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies was not very helpful to the team in their last encounter versus Essex where the skipper scored nine and 12 runs. However, he remains unchallenged at the top with 1110 runs in 22 innings and a brilliant average of 52.85. Despite a subpar performance in the previous match, he is the top pick to be their standout batter.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Farhan Ahmed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Farhan Ahmed has been absolutely sensational for Nottinghamshire with a grand total of 19 wickets in five innings and a bowling average of 21.52. In the previous encounter against Kent, he bagged an impressive four-wicket haul in the first innings and picked an additional two wickets in the second innings. He is expected to come out on top once again.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby retains his lead as Warwickshire’s top wicket-taker with 48 wickets in 23 innings and an average of 21.14. In his solitary 15-over spell against Essex, he picked two wickets with an economy rate of 2.53 and, impressively, delivered six maidens. He will be anticipated to lead the charge this time around.