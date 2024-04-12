Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction NOT 62 % Chance of Winning WOR 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire will go head-to-head in the County Championship Division One from April 12 to April 15, 2024. They will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire were shown the way out by Essex on home soil in the first match of their campaign. The former made the mistake of opting to field first when the pitch has shown a tendency to favor the teams batting first. Essex posted a total of 253 runs on the board which was not a particularly formidable target to chase, and Nottinghamshire proved that as they surpassed it and scored 293 runs. However, as luck would have it, Essex went on to score an additional 374 runs before they declared the score. Nottinghamshire, in hindsight, had an insurmountable task ahead of them and ended up losing by a whopping 254 runs.

Worcestershire were quite competitive as they took on Warwickshire in their first game and scored 360 runs right off the bat. Gareth Roderick and Kashif Ali held down the first innings, having scored 68 runs and 110 runs, respectively. Warwickshire were by no means slacking off given that they posed a threat with 333 runs on the board. Worcestershire, though, made light of it and added 295 runs to their tally. The match was then drawn since they ran out of time.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 62%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 38%

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Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score more fours than Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire’s first and second innings were quite contrasting in terms of their ability to hit boundaries considering the first time around they were able to score 41 fours but their performance took a hit in the following innings as their batting order was bundled out early and managed to score just 11 fours. Worcestershire, on the other hand, were much more proficient in reaching the ropes as they hit 43 fours in their first innings and 28 fours the second time around. The latter is projected to secure more boundaries in the next outing.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The last match played at Trent Bridge between the home side and Essex resulted in the latter emerging victorious by a landslide. Nottinghamshire won the toss and put Essex to bat first but little did they know they gifted their opposition the advantage. The batting side has been able to secure big totals at the venue considering the average first innings score is 323 in the test format. The toss winner will think twice before fielding first after the outcome of the last match.

Weather Report

With the temperature expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius and the skies projected to remain mostly cloudy, the weather is likely to be conducive for a game of cricket. There is, however, a 10% chance of rainfall.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Matthew Montgomery Batter James Hayes Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire did not make a desirable start to the season but they certainly have the potential to bounce back from their defeat.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Jason Holder Bowler Matthew Waite Bowler Nathan Smith Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire will make it tough for Nottinghamshire but their chances of emerging victorious from this encounter are slim.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire maintains a slight leg up on Worcestershire in the last five fixtures they have played against each other, wherein the former has won two matches while Worcestershire has one victory. The remaining two matches concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 2

Worcestershire - 1

Draw - 2

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire’s opening wicket consisting of skipper Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett put up decent performances against Essex in their previous match. They scored 33 runs together in the first innings and 15 runs in the following innings. However, Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby who open the batting for Worcestershire were on a different plane against Warwickshire. The first innings saw the pair collaborate for 77 runs which was a remarkable feat. The second time around, their performance took a downturn as the former found himself dismissed in the third over. Despite this setback, Worcestershire will be anticipated to post a better first wicket partnership than Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire First class Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.2 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke notched up a ton in the team’s first match of the season with 104 runs and a strike rate of 56.21. He was our leading choice last time and since it panned out as predicted, we will stick with him for the upcoming match, too.

Kashif Ali to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Kashif Ali garnered two successive centuries against Warwickshire as he scored 110 runs in the first innings and upped himself in the second innings with a score of 133 runs. There is absolutely no doubt that he is in brilliant form and will be expected to deliver in the upcoming game as well.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Dane Paterson to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Dane Paterson led Nottinghamshire’s bowling attack in the first innings as he took five wickets in a mere 14 over-spell as he allowed 49 runs and bowled three maidens. The second spell was not nearly as fruitful but his performance overall inspires confidence in his ability to come out on top once more.

Adam Finch to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Adam Finch bowled just 14 overs in his sole spell against Warwickshire and picked up three wickets in the process. He also delivered a maiden and conceded 56 runs which resulted in an economy rate of 4.00. His previous performance makes him the top choice for the match against Nottinghamshire.