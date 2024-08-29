Somerset vs Durham Match Prediction

SOM

63%

Chance of Winning

DUR

37%

Batery

1.60
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Melbet

1.57
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Megapari

1.571
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First class

The Cooper Associates County Ground

Somerset and Durham’s second meeting in the County Championship Division Two this season will take place from August 29 to September 1, 2024. They are going to be hosted at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, with the clash scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Craig Overton leads Somerset’s bowling attack with 27 wickets in 15 innings.
  • Ben Raine is the top wicket-taker for Durham with 26 wickets in 16 innings.

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Somerset vs Durham Chances of Winning

Somerset drew yet another game this season in their last encounter against Warwickshire. The latter posted a hefty total of 337 and Somerset found themselves unable to hunt it down. Kasey Aldridge’s miracle 84 kept them buoyant in their chase but getting bowled out for 239 did not put them in a comfortable spot. Warwickshire mounted on an additional 270 and the pressure was starting to build up. Somerset had one final push in the final innings but fortunately for the Taunton-based team, the time had run out. By the end of day four, they had secured 206/4 which ultimately led to a deadlock between the sides.

Durham’s performance against Nottinghamshire in the last match was nothing short of dominant. The batters did their job perfectly by piling on 531 before declaring the total. Nottinghamshire were bundled out for 229 in the first innings and followed on to score 285 in the second innings. However, Daniel Hogg pulled off an otherworldly seven-for during Nottinghamshire’s second innings which obliterated any hope that the latter had of eking out a win. Durham enjoyed a more than comfortable victory by an innings and 17 runs.

  • Somerset chance of winning - 63%
  • Durham chance of winning - 37%

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Somerset vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Although Durham’s opening order has been plagued by instability, they certainly have the potential to put on a spectacle when it clicks for them. Alex Lees has opened for the team in every match but his partner has changed several times over the course of the season. In the last match, Ben McKinney was brought in for the first time in the present season as the opener and together with the mainstay, they posted 189 runs on the board. In the four matches prior to that, the team had stands of 1, 20, 61, 0, 3, 34 and 83 runs before the first dismissal but they seem to have hit the sweet spot with the new pair of openers.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Somerset Opening Partnership Over 25.5

1.87
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Durham Opening Partnership Over 24.5

1.87
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Somerset vs Durham Toss Prediction

Four games have been played at The Cooper Associates County Ground so far this season and the teams fielding first won on two occasions. High scoring chases are supported on this surface and the toss winners have elected to field first in three out of the four matches. Both sides will want the advantage of chasing in the next game, too.

Weather Report

The weather is going to be ideal for the match with partly cloudy skies and a 10% possibility of rain coupled with a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Craig Overton (c), Lewis Gregory, Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Andrew Umeed, Jack Leach, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batter

Andrew Umeed

Batter

Tom Lammonby

Batter

Tom Abell

All-rounder

Tom Banton

Batter

James Rew

Wicket-keeper

Kasey Aldridge

All-rounder

Craig Overton (C)

Bowler

Josh Davey

Bowler

Jack Leach

Bowler

Jake Ball

Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have two wins, two draws and a defeat in the previous five matches. Their batting performance could have been better in the last game against Warwickshire but that does not take away from the fact that they have the firepower to beat Durham.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland, Peter Siddle, Ben Stokes, Ben McKinney, Ashton Turner, Neil Wagner, Daniel Hogg.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees

Batter

Ben McKinney

Batter

Scott Borthwick (C)

Batter

Ollie Robinson

Wicket-keeper

Ashton Turner

Batter

Graham Clark

Batter

Callum Parkinson

Bowler

Bas de Leede

All-rounder

Ben Raine

Bowler

Neil Wagner

Bowler

Daniel Hogg

Bowler

Durham Team Form

In the last five fixtures, Durham registered two wins, two losses and a draw. They are on the backfoot against Somerset.

Somerset vs Durham Head-to-Head

Durham have the advantage over Somerset with three wins in their last five games while the latter have a single victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 1

Durham - 3

Draw - 1

Somerset vs Durham Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Both teams’ opening partnerships have suffered as a consequence of inconsistency but Somerset’s openers are expected to outdo that of Durham after their last encounter earlier in the season. Tom Abell and Matt Renshaw scored four and eight runs for Somerset while Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick settled for a partnership of three runs. These are not passable scores by any measure but Somerset will continue to be endorsed in this regard in the forthcoming outing.

Somerset vs Durham

First class

The Cooper Associates County Ground, null

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Somerset

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1.60
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1.57
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Durham

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2.3
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Somerset vs Durham Best Batters

Tom Abell to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Abell was not particularly helpful in the first innings against Warwickshire where he departed for a measly five runs but he returned in much better shape to score an unbeaten 37 in the following innings. With 372 runs in seven innings and an average of 74.40, he continues to be the top pick to emerge as Somerset’s standout batter.

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees notched up his third century of the season with a brilliant knock of 145 in the last encounter versus Nottinghamshire, making him the top run scorer of the match. He has 632 runs in 15 innings with an average of 45.14 which makes him a dependable player to take a punt on in the upcoming fixture.

Somerset vs Durham Best Bowlers

Craig Overton to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Craig Overton’s consistency makes him the leading choice for Somerset in the upcoming match. With 27 wickets in 15 innings, he is the top bowler for the team and continues to perform at an incredibly high level. In the previous game against Warwickshire, he took four wickets in the first innings and one more in the second as he raises the bar in every match.

Daniel Hogg to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Daniel Hogg was a new entrant for Durham as he took part in his first match of the season against Nottinghamshire. After taking a single wicket in the first innings, he went absolutely ham on the opposition to claim a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. This sensational performance also gave him a stellar overall economy rate of 2.98 and an average of 12.50, making him the top pick to be their premier bowler in the next match, too.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Somerset

Somerset are barely clinging on to second place in the Division One standings as the competition builds up and with three wins to their credit, their position is under threat from those directly below them. Durham are one of the teams who could usurp Somerset’s rank if they pose a strong enough challenge but the bookmakers believe otherwise. Somerset have the opportunity to regain the stronghold they had and improve their overall standing by overcoming Durham in this game.
  • Somerset to win @ 1.60 (Batery)
  • Durham to win @ 2.30 (Batery)
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