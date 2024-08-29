Somerset vs Durham Match Prediction SOM 63 % Chance of Winning DUR 37 % Place a bet Batery 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.571 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset and Durham’s second meeting in the County Championship Division Two this season will take place from August 29 to September 1, 2024. They are going to be hosted at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, with the clash scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Durham Chances of Winning

Somerset drew yet another game this season in their last encounter against Warwickshire. The latter posted a hefty total of 337 and Somerset found themselves unable to hunt it down. Kasey Aldridge’s miracle 84 kept them buoyant in their chase but getting bowled out for 239 did not put them in a comfortable spot. Warwickshire mounted on an additional 270 and the pressure was starting to build up. Somerset had one final push in the final innings but fortunately for the Taunton-based team, the time had run out. By the end of day four, they had secured 206/4 which ultimately led to a deadlock between the sides.

Durham’s performance against Nottinghamshire in the last match was nothing short of dominant. The batters did their job perfectly by piling on 531 before declaring the total. Nottinghamshire were bundled out for 229 in the first innings and followed on to score 285 in the second innings. However, Daniel Hogg pulled off an otherworldly seven-for during Nottinghamshire’s second innings which obliterated any hope that the latter had of eking out a win. Durham enjoyed a more than comfortable victory by an innings and 17 runs.

Somerset chance of winning - 63%

Durham chance of winning - 37%

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Somerset vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Although Durham’s opening order has been plagued by instability, they certainly have the potential to put on a spectacle when it clicks for them. Alex Lees has opened for the team in every match but his partner has changed several times over the course of the season. In the last match, Ben McKinney was brought in for the first time in the present season as the opener and together with the mainstay, they posted 189 runs on the board. In the four matches prior to that, the team had stands of 1, 20, 61, 0, 3, 34 and 83 runs before the first dismissal but they seem to have hit the sweet spot with the new pair of openers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Durham Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Somerset vs Durham Toss Prediction

Four games have been played at The Cooper Associates County Ground so far this season and the teams fielding first won on two occasions. High scoring chases are supported on this surface and the toss winners have elected to field first in three out of the four matches. Both sides will want the advantage of chasing in the next game, too.

Weather Report

The weather is going to be ideal for the match with partly cloudy skies and a 10% possibility of rain coupled with a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Craig Overton (c), Lewis Gregory, Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Andrew Umeed, Jack Leach, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Craig Overton (C) Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have two wins, two draws and a defeat in the previous five matches. Their batting performance could have been better in the last game against Warwickshire but that does not take away from the fact that they have the firepower to beat Durham.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland, Peter Siddle, Ben Stokes, Ben McKinney, Ashton Turner, Neil Wagner, Daniel Hogg.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Ben McKinney Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Graham Clark Batter Callum Parkinson Bowler Bas de Leede All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Daniel Hogg Bowler

Durham Team Form

In the last five fixtures, Durham registered two wins, two losses and a draw. They are on the backfoot against Somerset.

Somerset vs Durham Head-to-Head

Durham have the advantage over Somerset with three wins in their last five games while the latter have a single victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 1

Durham - 3

Draw - 1

Somerset vs Durham Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Both teams’ opening partnerships have suffered as a consequence of inconsistency but Somerset’s openers are expected to outdo that of Durham after their last encounter earlier in the season. Tom Abell and Matt Renshaw scored four and eight runs for Somerset while Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick settled for a partnership of three runs. These are not passable scores by any measure but Somerset will continue to be endorsed in this regard in the forthcoming outing.